Black Ops 6 Gameplay, Map Images and More Leaked Online
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to fans on August 30 2024 when the Beta launches. Fans have already got a glimpse at the game through the Black Ops 6 direct show last month. However, that’s all the information we had got until today, when a ton of information about Black Ops 6 was leaked online. This included the names and images of maps, images of the menu for Gunsmith, and even a full minute of gameplay.
Black Ops 6 Map Names
All 20 map names were leaked today on X/Twitter by user @betterthanalaix
1. Vorkuta Mine
2. Vorkuta
3. Catacomb
4. Flat
5. Dig
6. Babylon
7. Train Graveyard
8. Russian Base
9. Socotra 2
10. Hacienda alt
11. Strip mall
12. Red Card
13. Firing Range 2
14. Veiled
15. Canals
16. Island
17. Pillage
18. Radar
19. Stealth
20. Nuketown
Some of these map names are extremely interesting, including Firing Range 2, Socotra 2 and Hacienda. These are three maps which have previously featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops titles, with Firing Range featuring in the original Black Ops, and returning in Black Ops 2 as Studio, before being remastered in Black Ops 4. Additionally, Socotra is rumoured to be a remake of the Black Ops 2 map Yemen, and Hacienda was one of the most loved maps from Black Ops 4.
Gunsmith Leaks
The Gunsmith for Black Ops 6 was also leaked today, showing many changes which fans have been asking for. Firstly, it appears that the list for attachments is now vertical instead of the horizontal list we see in Modern Warfare 3. The loadout menu also looks extremely familiar to Black Ops 1, and could bring some nostalgia to the game.
Leaked Gameplay
Possibly the biggest leak was a full minute of Black Ops 6 gameplay. Now, this is of course an early build of the game, so we shouldn’t expect the full release or even the beta to look and play like this. However, it’s a great insight into Black Ops 6, and how the new title might feel.
Every Weapon in Black Ops 6
All the Black Ops 6 weapons were also leaked today in a video showcasing the weapons menu. Here we can see many fan favourite weapons returning such as the XM4 and AK-74.
This is potentially the biggest leak in Call of Duty history, and it reveals almost every single detail of Black Ops 6. We are yet to know how this leak actually happened, and how this user gained access to Black Ops 6 early, but we can expect most images and video to be removed by Activision.