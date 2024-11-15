Black Ops 6: Hit List Event Release Date
Call of Duty has added more and more frequent events in the past decade, following the lead of Fortnite and other live-service video games. You can expect to participate in a new celebration equipped with unique objectives and dazzling rewards in each season of Blacks Ops 6.
The Hit List event is switching up Black Ops 6 soon, so you should study up on the crime-themed festival before it makes its way into the first-person shooter. Here's everything you need to know about the first Black Ops 6 event.
What is the Hit List Event?
Like previous Call of Duty events, the Hit List will introduce a collection of contracts that you can complete to earn powerful weapons and other fun vanity items. You'll defeat high-value enemies to complete every objective the Hit List throws at you.
When Will the Hit Lit Event Begin?
The fun will be available between November 24th and December 4th, and we don't have any confirmation that the Hit List event will return for a second iteration down the line.
Rewards for Participating in the Hit List
We don't yet have confirmation of every reward, but we do know that you'll be able to unlock a Warzone perk called Veteran by completing objectives in the Hit List event. Veteran reduces the power of enemy equipment when it's used on you, which includes granting resistance to the Shock, Gas, and Flash effects. There may also be new operator skins included in the reward lineup.
Although they aren't yet confirmed as rewards for completing the Hit List, we also know that the Power Drill, Cleaver, and the Sirin 9mm will be earnable via in-game events soon.
