Legacy XP Tokens Return to Black Ops 6
Since the October launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Treyarch has been updating the new FPS with extra features and new content. A patch launched today, and Legacy XP Tokens are now available to use in Black Ops 6. These are the full patch notes for the 11/19 update.
Many bugs were also fixed in the tiny update, but the addition of Legacy XP Tokens is a long-awaited feature. If you're wondering what you can do with your shiny tokens, then this guide is for you. We're going to explain what this item is, and why its implementation is important for Black Ops 6's future
What Are Legacy XP Tokens?
Legacy XP Tokens were earnable items in Warzone and previous Modern Warfare titles. Unfortunately, the tokens were removed upon their initial implementation, as Treyarch said their addition was unintentional. However, they're back in action after today's update. You can activate your Double XP Tokens to gain twice the experience for a limited time, a massive boost that will help you reach maximum prestige in a flash.
After today's patch, you can rest assured that you'll always be able to use your Legacy XP Tokens, but we'll keep you updated if any new developments are announced by Treyarch. Now that you can use XP Tokens that you received in previous Call of Duty games, Activision is one step closer to forging all of its titles into one experience.
