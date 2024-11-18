Black Ops 6: Map Rotation for Warzone Season 1
Warzone Season 1 made its way into the first-person shooter last week, and the action-packed battles are only just getting started. If Area 99 wasn't enough, Rebirth Island is coming back on November 18th to add some variety to Warzone's map rotation.
RELATED: How to Turn Off Crossplay in Warzone
In addition to the returning map, the official playlist calendar has been released for the new Call of Duty season. We know which maps will be back this November, and their release dates. If Season 1 is gripping you, then get pumped up for all the returning content coming soon.
When is Rebirth Island Releasing?
Rebirth Island is dropping as a resurgance map available for Quads on November 18th, and it'll last until at least December 5th. Originally a prison, Rebirth Island has been turned into a research facility. There are 11 points of interest in total, which allows your quad to battle to the death in a variety of environments.
Warzone Season 1 Map Rotation
The new season of Warzone is planned to be packed full of action. Rebirth Island will be around between now and December 5th, while Area 99 and Urzikstan are also available for the same duration. Although we don't know what awaits Warzone in late December and beyond, it's likely that we'll see the introduction of entirely new locations in 2025. Each map is listed below, along with its type.
Map
Type
Urzikstan
Battle Royale/Plunder
Area 99
Resurgence
Rebirth Island
Resurgence