Black Ops 6: Map Rotation for Warzone Season 1

Michael Caruso

Call of Duty

Warzone Season 1 made its way into the first-person shooter last week, and the action-packed battles are only just getting started. If Area 99 wasn't enough, Rebirth Island is coming back on November 18th to add some variety to Warzone's map rotation.

In addition to the returning map, the official playlist calendar has been released for the new Call of Duty season. We know which maps will be back this November, and their release dates. If Season 1 is gripping you, then get pumped up for all the returning content coming soon.

When is Rebirth Island Releasing?

Warzone Collection of Buildings on Rebirth Island
Call of Duty

Rebirth Island is dropping as a resurgance map available for Quads on November 18th, and it'll last until at least December 5th. Originally a prison, Rebirth Island has been turned into a research facility. There are 11 points of interest in total, which allows your quad to battle to the death in a variety of environments.

Warzone Season 1 Map Rotation

Warzone Map Rotation November 2024
Call of Duty

The new season of Warzone is planned to be packed full of action. Rebirth Island will be around between now and December 5th, while Area 99 and Urzikstan are also available for the same duration. Although we don't know what awaits Warzone in late December and beyond, it's likely that we'll see the introduction of entirely new locations in 2025. Each map is listed below, along with its type.

Map

Type

Urzikstan

Battle Royale/Plunder

Area 99

Resurgence

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

