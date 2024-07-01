All Multiplayer Changes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming soon and content creators have started to get some playtest sessions. Now, some of the previously secret information has been shared by various Call of Duty streamers and YouTubers. Here are some of the most interesting multiplayer news and theories for Black Ops 6.
1. Movement Upgrades
Treyarch has upgraded the entire movement system with Omnimovement. For the first time in Call of Duty history, players can sprint, slide, and dive in any direction and while shooting. You can also roll onto your side and tilt in any direction.
On top of that, devs are introducing "intelligent movement" that reacts to the environment and is more intuitive. If you want to jump over a wall, then up a rock, and all this other complex movement, you no longer have to press five or more buttons to so — in fact, you won't have to press any.
2. Brand New Weapons
There will be 12 new weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. These weapons have never been in any previous Call of Duty game before. This includes:
Jackal PDW
XM4
Marine Shotgun
Kompact 92
SVD
9MM PM
3. Possible Items Carrying Over From Campaign
Creators had a great time experiencing the Black Ops 6 campaign but it has left some streamers wondering if the items available in the campaign will carry over to multiplayer. This includes a controllable knife that you can throw and then control the direction of, a grenade that can be manually attached to an enemy, and a spring mine.
You can also use bodies as a shield, which is pretty awesome. War cry baton flares are also coming to Black Ops 6, allowing you to the buff the entire team. A spy camera lets you take pics of enemies and share with the rest of your team. Not all of these will be carried over but previous titles have had campaign items make their way to the multiplayer mode.
4. Sniper Changes
The way snipers work in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a big change from previous titles. It's been confirmed that every shot from the torso upward is a one-shot kill.
