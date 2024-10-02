Omnimovement Guide: How to Win in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is right around the corner now with just a few weeks to go. The game is highly anticipated amongst fans largely because Treyarch is generally the most well-liked Call of Duty developer and their games are typically looked forward to by more players than the other development studios.
On top of it being a Treyarch game, it's a Black Ops title. With Black Ops 1 being beloved and Black Ops 2 being commonly considered the peak of the franchise, it's no wonder there's a lot of hype surrounding this game.
Treyarch is attempting something controversial and significant with this title, something that is generally frowned upon amongst Call of Duty players and something that can have a profound impact on the franchise moving forward- changing how something works.
Call of Duty players are stubborn. There's a particular way many like the game to look and feel, and this group doesn't typically take too kindly to the developers attempting to change a core aspect of how CoD functions. For example, look at the response many had to the dead silence changes Infinity Ward has made over their last few titles.
What is omnimovement in Black Ops 6 and how to do it?
Omnidirectional is a word that refers to somethings ability to transmit, receive, move, rotate, etc. in ALL directions. This applies to Black Ops 6 in a few ways. Let's take a deeper look at what this movement allows you to do, before diving deeper into how each new option can be used practically in a realistic game setting.
For the longest time in Call of Duty, the movement was extremely simple. You could sprint straight forward, forward left, and forward right. Sometimes you could slide and sometimes you could dolphin dive. Eventually you could mantle and eventually you could ledge hang. In terms of traversing the map with speed, your option was to face the direction you wanted to go and sprint in that direction.
Sprinting sideways and backwards
Black Ops 6 changes this by making it possible to backpedal (sprint backwards) and sprint sideways. Doing this is simple and just involves activating a tac-sprint while holding the analog stick in the chosen direction you want to sprint in (left to go left, down to go backwards, right to go right).
Diving sideways and backwards
It's not just sprinting that's receiving an overhaul. The iconic dolphin diving of yesteryear is receiving an update in the form of omnidirectional diving. To do this, sprint in the direction you want to move in (same instructions as above), then press and hold the dive button (B on Xbox or O on PlayStation by default) and begin to aim-down-sights (LT on Xbox or L2 on PlayStation by default). This will allow you to dive in the direction you're moving in and aim to shoot accurately while doing so.
To see a deeper dive into the inputs required to activate the omni-movement, check out this video from Treyarch's Twitter account:
How to use Black Ops 6's omnimovement
Having new movement is one thing. Using that new movement in practical ways that enhance and improve gameplay is another entirely. Can Black Ops 6's new movement be used practically in game? The answer to that question is a resounding yes.
Examples of how these new movement mechanics can be useful will be discussed down below, you can also check out this YouTube short by creator Millzaatv_:
Being able to sprint at full speed in a direction other than forward is massive for objective based gameplay. For example, let's say you were holding a head glitch in hardpoint and got a few kills from that position. The other team is now throwing grenades and pressuring out of that spot. With omnidirectional sprinting, you can now:
- Sprint to the side away from the grenades (diving if needed) without ever giving up vision of that area.
- Reposition safely and quickly.
- Remain aware of the best places to re-peak first when you get to your new cover.
- Communicate information you'd have missed in previous CoD titles due to having to completely shift your field of view.
All of this combined, in turn, makes it more difficult for enemies to find timings and routes to get behind your team for easy kills to break a hardpoint, flip spawns, or any other objective-based goal.
The omnimovement diving can be incredibly useful in a variety of ways as well, such as:
- Diving around corners to clear them and take space for your team.
- If you get caught out of position or caught sprinting you can react with a dive in a weird direction the enemy can't predict, throwing off their aim and allowing you to retaliate in the middle of the dive.
The omnimovement of Black Ops 6 raises the movement skill ceiling in a way that allows players who understand it to be more creative in how they maneuver around the map and help their team in objective-based game modes.