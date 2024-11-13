Black Ops 6 Patch Notes Are Here
Black Ops 6 is the newest iteration in the wildly popular Call of Duty franchise, and the first season is launching tomorrow. At 12 PM Eastern Time on November 14th, the action-packed shooter will undergo a dynamic change; plus many exploits will be hammered out.
In addition to flattening out the bugs, Treyarch are adding Season 1, which will include a Battle Pass and new gear to use in the expansive multiplayer and zombie modes.
What's Coming in the Season 1 Update?
There are explosive new weapons, complicated maps, and charming operators coming to the first-person shooter in tomorrow's update. Here's a collection of the largest additions so that you'll be prepared when the patch releases. To find the official list of changes coming in the exciting update, visit the Call of Duty website.
New Multiplayer Maps
- Hideout (6v6)
Sharpen your combat skills in this mid-sized Multiplayer map featuring an extensive training site including target practice, an obstacle course, and a lifelike recreation of a vault and security room to help plan for the next mission to hit the Luttazzi crime family.
- Heirloom (6v6, 2v2)
Crash a private showing of Luttazzi family art to create a diversion for the other Rogue Black Ops team as they execute the real job.
- Extraction (6v6)
All hell has broken loose in the aftermath of a Crimson One ambush when the attack on the Luttazzis goes sideways.
New Multiplayer Modes
Season Launch
- Ransack
Ransack sees you looting gold bars from crates dotted around the area of operations on 6v6 maps. Once gathered, secure your loot by bringing it back to your team’s stash.
In-Season
- Prop Hunt
Prepare for an infamous game of hide-and-seek, as the fan-favorite Black Ops party mode is back! Drop into a Multiplayer map as a Prop or Hunter.
New Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)
Season Launch
- Krig C – Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)
For a hard-hitting, versatile Assault Rifle that performs well across multiple ranges, look no further than the Krig C.
- Saug – SMG - Battle Pass (Battle Pass)
Pepper your enemies with a hailstorm of lead using this rapid-fire SMG that’s perfect for breaching and clearing small spaces.
In-Season
- Sirin 9mm – Special Weapon (Special Event Reward)
Take your game to the next level with this foldable Special category weapon offering full-auto fire with a slow and steady fire rate to help you stay on target up to the mid-range.
- Power Drill – Melee Weapon (Event Reward)
There’s no better tool for the job than the Power Drill, offering a rapid attack speed for quick follow-up hits to get the job done.
New Attachments (Multiplayer & Zombies)
Season Launch
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath (Battle Pass)
Add some heat to your Shotgun blasts with incendiary rounds comprised of magnesium sparks that stick to and burn enemies over time.
In-Season
- Buffer Weight Stock (Event Reward)
The heavier Buffer Weight Stock provides significantly smoother action through the additional resistance met by the bolt carrier group for the XM4 Assault Rifle, XMG LMG, and DM-10 Marksman Rifle.
- XM4 Burst Fire Conversion (Event Reward)
Convert the XM4 Assault Rifle’s primary firing mode into a three-round burst to help conserve ammo and stay on target.
- Kompakt 92 Burst Fire Conversion (Event Reward)
Convert the Kompakt 92 SMG’s primary firing mode into an exceptionally rapid three-round burst.
New Multiplayer Perks
- Shadow – Strategist
Undetectable to enemy traps and mines.
New Scorestreak (Multiplayer & Zombies)
Hand Cannon
- Available as an Event Reward in the Season Launch Window, this mid-level Scorestreak allows players to equip a massively powerful handgun for a finite amount of time.
- The Hand Cannon can also be accessed in Zombies at the Crafting Table under Support.
New Operators (Multiplayer & Zombies)
- Goliath (BlackCell, Rogue Black Ops, Launch)
Solidify your fiery combat mastery as the molten man of fire himself, Goliath! All biographical information for this Operator has been redacted.
- Sevati “Sev” Dumas (Battle Pass, Rogue Black Ops, Launch)
A main player in the Rogue Team after the conclusion of the Campaign, Sev is ready to make a deal with the untrustworthy French Syndicate and is gearing up to take down the rival Luttazzi family to prove it.
- The Replacer (Bundle, Rogue Black Ops, In-Season)
There’s no substitute for greatness. The Replacer has concluded his whirlwind Black Ops 6 takeover tour and has freed up some time to appear in-game, available as a Store Bundle shortly after Launch.
- Competitor CDL Home and Away Operators
Two new Operators arrive just in time for the 2025 Call of Duty League® season, and both are available (along with a host of other content including a Weapon Camo) in the CDL Store Bundle. The first available Bundle includes the “2025 CDL Home” “Competitor” Operator (Rogue Black Ops), and the “2025 CDL Away” “Competitor” Operator (Crimson One).
New Events
The Hit List (In-Season)
- Who’s next? Keep up your luxurious – but slightly corrupt – lifestyle during the Hit List Event. You’re offered up a take-no-prisoners mission: kill or be killed. The Hit List Limited Event gives players a board of contracts with one goal – take them all out. Cross off the entire list and earn some exclusive loot for hire.
New Zombies Directed Mode
Liberty Falls and Terminus
- For those players looking to witness the Zombies story with a guided experience to complete the objectives of the Main Quests in Liberty Falls and Terminus, Directed Mode is available at launch.
- Directed Mode offers direct assistance in completing the Main Quest with objectives listed on-screen.
- All Side Quests, S.A.M. Trials, and the Rampage Inducer are disabled in this mode.
- Rounds are capped based on certain steps in the Main Quest progression, with a maximum of Round 15.
- The chance to earn unique Calling Card rewards for completing the Main Quests for Liberty Falls or Terminus before Directed Mode goes live will expire when Season 01 launches.