Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for 1/31 Update - Cross Play, Hardcore Changes, & More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just released its second season to all players. Though it has only been a few days, Treyarch is already launching a new update to fix notable bugs and add more context to the new cross-play options available in Season 2.
Luckily, Treyarch laid out everything you need to know about BO6's final January update in a series of patch notes. We'll provide you with everything you need to know about the latest version of Black Ops 6, along with what's changed in Call of Duty's battle royale, according to Warzone's official patch notes.
What's Coming in the 1/31 Update for Black Ops 6?
The biggest additions in the 1/31 patch are bug fixes that create stability on the newest zombie map, titled The Tomb. Treyarch has also shared new details today about the implementation of optional cross-play. Below, you'll find a collection of all the official patch notes for the January 31st update.
Official Patch Notes for 1/31 Update
GLOBAL
Join on Friends
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from joining their friend’s party due to an error that stated they were on a different version.
Split Screen
- Addressed an issue that immediately kicked Player 2 when attempting to enable Split Screen.
Ranked Play Cross-Play
At the start of Season 02, we implemented new Cross-Play options for Ranked Play that allow players on console to select the platform pool(s) they wish to matchmake with. We have been keeping a close eye on the conversation surrounding this topic and wanted to share some additional details on how these settings interact with party members who are on different platforms.
- Players in a party who all belong to the same console platform will matchmake with the party leader’s preferred cross-play settings.
- Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party that includes a different console platform will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On (Consoles Only)" to enable matchmaking. This temporary adjustment enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.
- Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party with a PC player will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On." This enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.
- Reminder: Adjusting Cross-Play settings may negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
Known Issue
- We are investigating an issue where “Cross-Play On (Consoles Only) and “Cross-Play Off” settings are being reset when relaunching Call of Duty.
UI
- Addressed an issue where Prestige Challenges were not populating the nearest to completion list on the Challenge Tracker.
- Addressed an issue where some players would see the Prestige Master splash in the AAR after every match.
- Addressed an issue that prevented tiers from being displayed on the Challenge Tracker.
- Addressed an issue pinned challenges on the Challenge Tracker were not displaying correctly.
- Addressed an issue where XP Earned and BlackCell XP bonus were flipped in the AAR.
- Addressed an issue where the Challenge Tracker would not automatically cycle to the next page after 8 seconds.
Weapons
- Improved muzzle flash visibility on all SMGs when aiming down sights.
Characters
- Addressed an issue where Weaver’s “Nacht Raider” Skin would have an extra skull in the Operator Selection menu.
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
- Enabled spawn protection in Hardcore modes
Leaderboards
- Added a filter to Multiplayer leaderboards to toggle between Core and Hardcore. (Added Jan. 29)
Challenges
- Addressed an issue that prevented the "Flowing Low" challenge from tracking progress. (Added Jan. 28)
ZOMBIES
Maps
- The Tomb: Addressed an issue that would prevent players from interacting with the Sentinel Artifact to start the Final Encounter. (Added Jan. 29).
- Addressed a crash when using a Shock Charge in the Dark Aether Nexus during the Wonder Weapon Quest. (Added Jan. 28)
- Addressed an issue where dropping the upgraded Staff of Ice then letting it respawn could remove the upgrade.
- Addressed an issue where zombies were not awarding full points during the Final Encounter.
- Addressed a rare issue where some zombies couldn’t be damaged after the final step of the Wonder Weapon Quest.
- Addressed an issue where a player wouldn’t be teleported to the Final Encounter if they were interacting with one of the portals in the Dark Aether Nexus.
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to trigger Scorestreaks during the Blood Sacrifice step of a side Easter Egg.
- Addressed an issue where interacting with the Amulet more than once would cause the sound effects and audio to play multiple times.
- Addressed an issue where a Staff of Ice from the Mystery Box could not be interacted with if it was swapped out for the one built during the Wonder Weapon Quest.
- Terminus Directed Mode: Addressed an issue where Objective markers would not appear for some players when loading a save.
Leaderboards
- Added a filter to Zombies leaderboards to toggle between Solo and Squads. (Added Jan. 28)
UI
- Corrected typos.
- Addressed an issue where setting a different HUD preset in Zombies would prevent any further changes and cause low FPS in-game.
Graphics
- Addressed some graphical issues that could occur when using the “Null” Blueprint for the AK-74.
Stability
- Addressed an issue that resulted in frequent stability issues on The Tomb for players with AMD GPUs at launch.
- Various stability fixes.
WARZONE
GENERAL
- Buy Station locations across Urzikstan have been updated.
- Tracker is now properly unrestricted in Ranked Play.
- The LTV Vehicle has been disabled while we investigate an issue.
RANKED PLAY
At the start of Season 02, we implemented new Cross-Play options for Ranked Play that allow players on console to select the platform pool(s) they wish to matchmake with.
We have been keeping a close eye on the conversation surrounding this topic and wanted to share some additional details on how these settings interact with party members who are on different platforms.
- Players in a party who all belong to the same console platform will matchmake with the party leader’s preferred cross-play settings.
- Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party that includes a different console platform will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On (Consoles Only)" to enable matchmaking. This temporary adjustment enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.
- Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party with a PC player will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On." This enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.
- Reminder: Adjusting Cross-Play settings may negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
In addition, please be aware that we are investigating a known issue where “Cross-Play On (Consoles Only) and “Cross-Play Off” settings are being reset when relaunching Call of Duty.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from joining their friend’s party due to an error that stated they were on a different version.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if players attempted to join a Custom Match hosted by a player on a different platform.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from hearing enemy Self Revive audio.
- Fixed an issue causing players to move at slower than intended speeds on ascenders.
- Fixed an issue where some players would see the Prestige Master splash in the AAR after every match.
- Fixed an issue where Prestige Challenges were not populating the nearest-to-completion list on the Challenge Tracker.
- Fixed an issue that prevented tiers from being displayed on the Challenge Tracker.
- Fixed an issue where pinned challenges on the Challenge Tracker were not displaying correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Challenge Tracker would not automatically cycle to the next page after 8 seconds.
- Fixed an issue that caused matches on Rebirth Island to sometimes differ in skybox lighting.
- Fixed an issue where XP Earned and BlackCell XP bonus were flipped in the AAR.
