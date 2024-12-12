Esports illustrated

Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for 12/12 Update - New Playlists & Increased XP

Michael Caruso

Call of Duty

Call of Duty has seen many distinct changes in the past action-packed decade, one of which is fun-filled updates to each title's playlists and maps on a weekly basis. Black Ops 6 has received massive support from Treyarch in the last two months, and it doesn't seem like the FPS will slow down anytime soon.

There are lots of things to be excited about in BO6, but today, it's all about the newest game mode updates. Continue to read on if you want to learn about the biggest additions in Black Ops 6's 12/12 patch, and which modes you'll find in your favorite first-person shooter the next time you log in.

What's Included in the 12/12 Update?

Black Ops 6 Character Pointing Gun
Call of Duty

There isn't much new content in today's surprising patch, but we are receiving updates to playlists, such as the addition of the Ran-Snack mode. The earn rate for experience points in many notable game modes has also seen a significant increase, including Prop Hunt and Domination. Here's everything you'll find in the 12/12 Black Ops 6 patch notes.

Global

Store
- Addressed a rare issue in the store where players could encounter an error when attempting to add bundles to their Wishlist in the Store.

Multiplayer

Modes
- Ran-Snack added to Featued Playlists
- Indulge your sweet tooth while gaining buffs in Ran-Snack, a festive themed variant of the Ransack Season 01 game mode.
- Infectious Holiday added to Featured Playlists
- ‘Tis the season to slay the undead in Infected with a holiday twist.
- Limited Time Modes will no longer count toward the win requirement for Ranked Play.

General Playlist Updates
- 10v10 Moshpit and Hardcore 10v10 Moshpit
- Added Protocol, Extraction, Hideout and Hacienda to map list.
XP Earn Rates
- Increased XP & Weapon XP earn rates in the following modes:
Domination, Headquarters, Kill Order, Search & Destroy
- Increased XP earn rates in Prop Hunt

Zombies

Maps
- Addressed an issue on Citadelle des Morts where players would unintentionally become invulnerable after using the Rampart Cannon.
- Addressed an issue where players could potentially get stuck on Citadelle des Morts after being grabbed by the Amalgam in certain cases.
UI
- The progress bar animation in Merry Mayhem now plays correctly when going beyond the fourth reward.

