Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for 2/11 Update - New Ranked Play Restrictions
Black Ops 6 routinely releases patches to improve performance and add extra content. The fun-filled Season 2 just made its debut with Terminator as the cherry on top, but that's not all that Treyarch has in store for the fast-paced FPS.
Another update was released today to help balance gameplay in ranked and fix some common issues. No major content was added in the most recent patch, but there are a few things you should know about if you partake in the competitive side of Black Ops 6. Here's a recap of the official patch notes for BO6's 2/11 update.
How is the Competitive Meta Changing?
Ranked Play is always evolving in Black Ops 6, and the latest Call of Duty is switching things up once again. Though there weren't too many changes added in the 2/11 update, some guns have become restricted in ranked play. The PPSh-41, the KSV, and the Cypher 091 are all included in the restrictions, so you'll have to use other SMGs and ARs now. The official patch notes will clue you in to everything that's changing in Black Ops 6.
With two of BO6's best submachine guns out of the picture, rifles and light machine guns may become the new meta in Call of Duty esports. Close-range combat will be severely limited for the foreseeable future in competitive matches, though some SMGs, like the KOMPAKT 92, will still provide a fast fire-rate for competitors who like to engage in close quarters combat during pro-play.
Official Patch Notes for 2/11 Update
Multiplayer
Gunsmith
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG.
Ranked Play
The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play:
- KSV SMG
- PPSh-41 SMG
- Cypher 091 Assault Rifle
ZOMBIES
- Addressed various stability issues.