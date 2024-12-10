Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for 12/10 Update - Massive Weapon Changes
The Call of Duty franchise has always updated their titles on a weekly basis, and it looks like this week's patch is here to help balance the weaponry and abilities available to Black Ops 6 players. Ensuring a fair combat experience is Treyarch's top priority, as evidenced by the 12/10 update that released earlier today.
RELATED: "Propaganda" — Nadeshot Calls Out Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Anti-Cheat
Alongside the major changes to equipment in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, there have also been a few game mode updates. It's great that Treyarch continues to support Black Ops 6 after launch, and there's only more to look forward to in 2025, including new zombie maps and limited-time events.
What Released in the 12/10 Update?
Although no new major features or maps have been introduced in today's update, there are tons of bug fixes and balancing changes that will make the BO6 battlefield even more fun to traverse. X users like CharlieIntel have been posting videos of the weapon improvements on social media, which showcase differences in recoil and other gun mechanics. Here's everything in the 12/10 patch, along with a link to the official patch notes.
Global
We have taken a comprehensive pass on weapon motion and applied reductions across the board to improve the combat experience. Depending on the class and weapon, our targets for these reductions range from 30% to 75%. Players will notice far more stability while turning, moving, changing stances, and firing, especially while ADS. We are committed to continually improving Black Ops 6 gunplay with a focus on balanced and rewarding gameplay while maintaining the unique characteristics of each weapon.
Weapon Motion
- Reduced visual recoil on all weapons, especially full-auto weapons.
-Reduced turn sway on all weapons, especially on higher magnification optics.
- Reduced gun kick on higher magnification optics on all weapons except for Sniper Rifles.
- Reduced default idle sway on all weapons except Sniper Rifles.
- Further reduced idle sway while firing on all weapons except Sniper Rifles.
- Reduced weapon motion (bob, translation, and additional idle sway penalties) as a result of walking or changing stances in ADS.
- Removed additional layers of hip fire deviation, which caused crosshair to bounce while firing.
Aiming Idle Sway Delay is a mechanic that scales a weapon's idle sway when first entering ADS, so the initial point of aim matches the crosshair positioning. These values are now improved and consistent across all weapon classes. Sniper Rifles, which previously only scaled initial idle sway by 50%, now provide a complete reduction. As always we will be keeping a close eye on sniper balance after this change.
Aiming Idle Sway Delay
- Aiming Idle Sway Delay on all weapons is now 2.2s
- Aiming Idle Sway Delay on Sniper Rifles now fully removes Idle Sway, rather than reducing by 50%
- Target Laser now improves Aiming Idle Sway Delay to 2.9s on all weapons
Multiplayer
Maps
- Adjusted spawn logic on Hacienda
Modes
Face Off
- Face Off Domination score limit increased from 100 to 150
- Face Off Kill Order score limit increased from 150 to 200
- Face Off Kill Confirmed score limit increased from 75 to 100
- Face Off Team Deathmatch score limit increased from 125 to 150
10v10 Moshpit
- 10v10 Kill Confirmed score limit increased from 75 to 100
- 10v10 Team Deathmatch score limit increased from 100 to 150
Prop Hunt
- Prop movement speed has been increased on all props except Extra Large props.
- Round Time Limit reduced to 3 minutes from 4 minutes
- Prop Hunt enabled in Private Match
LTM Updates
Nuketown Holiday
- Addressed an issue where players could have green visual FX attached to them during the match
Weapons
Headshot damage has been a big source of discussion in the community, and we are making adjustments that will increase the effectiveness of headshots on full-auto primary weapons. Our philosophy on hit location modifiers in Black Ops 6 has been to limit sources of inconsistency, especially when players are engaging in so many forms of movement. That said, we understand that players have muscle memory and expectations built around headshots, and we want our gunplay to support that.
In most cases, weapons will require one fewer headshot at all ranges to improve time to kill. The major exception is SMGs in the Max Damage Range, as we are wary of letting these TTKs get too fast. To compensate we are increasing SMG ranges to help them keep that consistent edge at short ranges. The CHF Barrel attachments have also been adjusted on all updated weapons to maintain a step up on the new default values.
We expect this change to greatly impact the weapon meta, especially in conjunction with our weapon motion changes. We will be monitoring closely as that new meta settles to make sure individual weapon and weapon class variety continues to be strong in Black Ops 6.
Knife
- Time between melee swings improved by 7.5%
Baseball Bat
- Time between melee swings improved by 14%
Power Drill
- Time between melee swings improved by 9.5%
Equipment
- Reduced Frag Grenade inner radius damage to allow survival with Flak Jacket equipped.
UI
- Addressed an issue that prevented teammates outside of a maximum range from displaying on the perimeter of the minimap.
- Addressed an issue where previewing the “Gentleman’s Handshake” Finishing Move in the Bad Manners store bundle would show the wrong animation.
Stability
- Various stability improvements.
Graphics
- Addressed an issue where the player's weapon is missing during a benchmark test.
Zombies
Citadelle des Morts
- Addressed an issue where players could get an AFK warning while actively running around the map.
- Addressed an issue where loading a save after obtaining the four incantations would prevent players from entering the Final Encounter.
- Addressed an issue where the light beams for obtaining the amulet would not be visible if a player disconnected and rejoined a match while in a squad.
Weapons
- Addressed an issue where changing default attachments on a Blueprint Weapon would not apply in a match.
Stability
- Various stability improvements.