Patch Notes Revealed for 11/1 Update in Black Ops 6 — Fixes for Zombies
Since Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has just released, there's still a bunch of little bugs and exploits that Treyarch are working to remove from their newest first-person shooter. There are also a few pieces of content yet to be released for Black Ops 6, such as the highly-anticipated Nuketown map.
Patch notes are now available for the November 1st update, and it's set to be the biggest Black Ops 6 patch we've seen yet. Below, you can read about every fix, change, and addition coming in today's update for zombies and multiplayer. If you're ready to hop back into Nuketown, then gear up for the latest update.
What's New In the Black Ops 6 11/1 Update?
For many Call of Duty fans, the most important thing coming in today's update is the Nuketown multiplayer map, which is a reimagining of Nuketown's original design. In addition to the returning fan-favorite location, players will enjoy fixes for many widely-known problems in Black Ops 6, such as the GobbleGums exploit in zombies mode.
This is every change coming in the action-packed update, big and small, according to the official 11/1 patch notes.
Global
- Addressed an issue where some players may encounter a black screen when loading into a public or private match for both Multiplayer and Zombies.
- Resolved an issue when trying to select DLSS or DLAA in the upscaling options.
- Resolved an issue with the unlock notification for Diamond Mastery Badges.
Multiplayer
- Removed Lowtown from Infected map pool.
- Added Infected to Private Match mode select.
- Resolved an issue in Free-For-All where scoring was based on total score rather than the number of elimination points.
- Resolved an issue in Search and Destroy where players could slide too far while defusing or planting the bomb.
- Resolved an issue with the Slug attachment on Shotguns dealing incorrect damage.
- Resolved an issue where challenges requiring Dive Kills were not awarded properly.
- Resolved an issue with stability when using the UAV.
- Resolved an issue with stability in Infected when earning medals.
- Resolved an issue with stability when using the Vigilance perk.
Zombies
- Closed an exploit that allowed players to re-activate timed GobbleGums.
- Specials and Elites killed by scorestreaks will no longer drop items.
- Closed an exploit that allowed players to block zombie pathing with the Tactical Raft on Terminus.
- Resolved an issue that prevented Scorestreaks from being used after completing the Main Quest on Liberty Falls.
- Resolved an issue that would leave the player in spectator mode when dying after completing the Main Quest on Liberty Falls.
- Resolved an issue with stability when changing field upgrades.
- Added various server-side stability fixes.
- Adjusted round UI limit to 999 from 256.