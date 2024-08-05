Black Ops 6 Perk Specialities Explained
Almost every single part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has leaked online ahead of the Beta release on August 30, 2024. Of course, this isn’t great for Call of Duty, but it’s incredible for the fans as we know more than ever about the upcoming game. One of the biggest changes in Black Ops 6 is the introduction of Perk Specialities. So here’s everything you need to know about Perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
What are Perk Specialities in Black Ops 6?
Perk Specialities is a brand new system which will reward players for using Perks which are in the same category. Every Perk in Black Ops 6 is in the Enforcer, Recon or Strategist category, and using three Perks from the same one will grant the player a buff.
- Enforcer: Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate
- Recon: Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawning, a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view, leave no death skulls when killing enemies
- Strategist: Earn a score bonus for objectives and destroying enemy content through walls a short distance, deploy equipment and field upgrades faster
Related Article: All Multiplayer Changes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
All Perks in Black Ops 6
So far, 21 perks have been leaked for Black Ops 6. All are split into different specialities, and can only be equipped in their respective perk slots.
Perk 1
Assassin (Enforcer)
- Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more score.
Scavenger (Enforcer)
- Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies.
Bruiser (Enforcer)
- Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score.
Ninja (Recon)
- Move more quietly.
Ghost (Recon)
- Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.
Flak Jacket (Strategist)
- Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.
Tac Mask (Strategist)
Related Article: New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Teaser Hints at Alcatraz Return
- Resistance to enemy flash and concussion grenades and enemy neuro gas.
Perk 2
Dexterity (Enforcer)
- Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage.
Gung-Ho (Enforcer)
- Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting.
Tracker (Recon)
- See enemy footsteps, ADSing auto-pings enemies. Long cooldown.
Engineer (Recon)
- See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and enemy scorestreak icons on the minimap.
Forward Intel (Recon)
- Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies.
Dispatcher (Strategist)
- Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll.
Fast Hands (Strategist)
- Swap weapons faster and extend focus when throwing back grenades.
Related Article: Black Ops 6 Gameplay, Map Images and More Leaked Online
Perk 3
Double Time (Enforcer)
- Greatly increased duration of Tac Sprint.
Bankroll (Enforcer)
- Start each life with +150 score toward Scorestreaks.
Vigilance (Recon)
- Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV and Scrambler. Immune to Sleeper Agent.
Cold-Blooded (Recon)
- Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don’t highlight you. Immune to Spy Cam.
Quartermaster (Strategist)
- Recharge equipment over time.
Gearhead (Strategist)
- 2 Field Upgrade charges. Increased Field Upgrade charge rate. Hack enemy equipment and field upgrades. Booby trap Care Packages
Guardian (Strategist)
- Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.
Wildcards
Black Ops 6 also features Wildcards. In the leaked version, there are only three available Wildcards.
Overkill
Equip any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots.
Gunfighter
Get 3 extra attachment points for your Primary weapon.
Perk Greed
Equip an extra Perk.
We won’t actually know if this is the complete list until COD NEXT on August 28, 2024, which will see streamers from across the globe test out Black Ops 6 for the first time.