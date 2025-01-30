Black Ops 6: Release Date Confirmed for Terminator Crossover - NEW Operator, FREE Rewards, & More
January's Squid Game event in Black Ops 6 was shockingly popular, so Treyarch will surely take notes and prepare even more collaborations to hold us over until Season 3. Though a 2025 roadmap with detailed information doesn't exist, we do know about the existence of the next crossover.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass - BlackCell Skins, FREE Weapons, & More
It's official: Terminator is entering the hardcore battle of Call of Duty in complete cybernetic glory. Though the event won't release for another week, players are already dreaming up which cosmetics may be available. There will likely be paid and free versions of an event pass, so every Terminator fan can join in on the action.
When is the Terminator Crossover Releasing?
If you can't wait for Terminator to teleport into your favorite FPS, then you'll be happy to know that you only have to hold your excitement until February 6th. The Terminator event doesn't have a set release time, but past updates point towards 12 PM Eastern Time. The fun is planned to end on February 20th, so it'll be similar in length to the Squid Game collaboration.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Season 2 Patch Notes - The Tomb, New Weapons, & More
The Terminator crossover won't just be a new operator skin featuring your favorite action assassin, there are also going to be weapon blueprints and fancy cosmetics available to those who play during the next event. According to the Call of Duty blog, you'll gather skulls by defeating enemies in multiplayer and zombies, then trade in your chilling bones for exciting rewards.
Although the Terminator may be featured as a paid skin in the shop, the free reward track will probably offer lots of value for those who don't want to spend any COD Points. It seems that Activision wants to offer more and more paid cosmetics, especially for popular crossovers.
A St. Patrick's Day event is also on the horizon, and it'll start at some point in March. Call of Duty has been committed to adding fun-filled festivals for both holidays and other franchises in recent years, so who knows what we may see in Black Ops 6 throughout 2025.
NEXT: How to Watch Call of Duty Major I - Channels, Times, & Dates