Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release Date, Editions, & More
Two things in this universe are certain. The Earth will revolve around the Sun, and a new Call of Duty game will come out every year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the newest upcoming title. It'll be another entry in beloved development studio Treyarch's iconic series.
Many Call of Duty fans are optimistic about the quality of the upcoming title because it is a Treyarch game. Of the three major Call of Duty developers, Treyarch is certainly the one most fans tend to enjoy the most. That results in CoD having a certain sense of optimism and excitement every two to three years that it typically doesn't have in the other years.
As with any modern AAA release, many players have questions about the release date, early access, varying editions, etc. Let's take a moment to answer all of those questions.
When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Release?
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 comes out on October 25, 2024.
The game will release on Xbox, PlayStation and PC through Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store.
Players who preorder the game get the Woods Operator Pack which comes with skins for MW3, Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile. Players who preordered a digital copy, specifically digital, will also receive the Reflect 115 Camo Pack.
Is there a Collector's Edition of Black Ops 6?
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will NOT have a collector's edition. There has not been a traditional physical collector's edition since Cold War in 2020 for the Call of Duty franchise and it is not making a return with BO6.
There are two editions of the game available for purchase — Standard Edition and the Vault Edition.
The standard edition of the game cost $70 USD and comes with:
- Black Ops 6
- The Woods Operator Pack
- The Reflect 115 Camo Pack
The Vault Edition of the game costs $100 USD and comes with:
- The Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack
- The Mastercraft Collection
- BlackCell (1 Season)
- GobbleGum Pack
The Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack comes with 4 unique operator skins. The Mastercraft Collection comes with blueprints for 5 different weapons. This includes the Jackal PDW, Ames 85, LR 7.72, Marine SP, and Combat Knife. BlackCell (1 season) means the first season's Battle Pass plus 1100 Cod Points (CP), and 20 tier skips. The GobbleGum pack is for use in the Zombies mode.
Is Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass?
Black Ops 6 is available on Xbox Game Pass. The Standard Edition will be available on launch day for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Console, and Game Pass PC subscribers.
Game Pass subscribers will also get access to the preorder bonuses if they log into Call of Duty Warzone or Modern Warfare 3 before October 25.
