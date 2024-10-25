Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Reviews Say Series Returns to its Roots
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is gaining quick popularity because it's packed full of returning and brand new features, such as the omnimovement system. Luckily, Black Ops 6 doesn't stray too far from the COD formula, so reviewers are jumping straight into the action.
RELATED: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beginner's Guide — Everything You Need to Know
Many outlets have already released their review of the newest installment in the Call of Duty franchise. While the feedback has primarily been positive, there are a few details about Black Ops 6 that you should know before you buy it. We've compiled the most in-depth excerpts from Black Ops 6 reviews so that you can make an informed decision.
Black Ops 6 Is Faster-Paced Than Previous Installments
Black Ops 6 has introduced an omnimovement system, which allows you to move in every direction with ease. Whether right or left, forward or backward, you can slide or run any way you prefer. Kotaku believes that this is both great and frustrating, depending on your experience level.
Alyssa Mercante of Kotaku reviewed the new omnimovement system during the multiplayer beta. She said, "The sixth installment in the long-running Activision sub-franchise is faster than ever before, and full of players who have already gotten the brand-new omnimovement system down to a science, which means every match goes one of two ways: fun or frustrating."
Alyssa continued to share why she thinks that although the new way to move is fun, it's going to create a significant learning curve for most players. Alyssa stated, "Unfortunately, omnimovement also means that the most annoying kinds of Call of Duty gamers are thriving...If you just go with the flow, you’ll have a blast, but if you’re actively trying to get good at this game, prepare to be frustrated: nearly every match is full of some hyped-up teenage streamer flopping and jerking all over the map."
The Black Ops Franchise Returning to its Core
Call of Duty has changed a lot over the years, and even with new additions in Black Ops 6, there's still many ways that the newest game is helping the franchise return to its roots, such as its progression system. According to a review by Inverse, Black Ops 6 is friendly for newcomers, As well as those who long for the days of the original Black Ops.
In a review by Inverse, Trone Dowd wrote, "Some sweet but dated memories come to mind when I think of the last time I played Call of Duty multiplayer regularly. I think of great times I had in nail-biting games of Sabotage and sweaty one-on-ones with friends on classic maps like Shipment and Rust. I think of my teenage friends and I trying to get a laugh out of lobbies full of strangers with celebrity impressions and bits we’d practiced in school. I think of moments of soul-destroying defeat at 2 a.m. on weekends."
Trone thinks that Black Ops 6 has something for both new and returning players due to the classic FPS mechanics and unique movement style. He continued, "Black Ops 6 is different. It’s practically screaming for players old and new to check it out, thanks to its combination of back-to-basics gunplay and new movement mechanics."
Black Ops 6 Zombies Feels Like the Good Old Days of Call of Duty
Inverse isn't the only gaming outlet to believe that Black Ops 6 is bringing Call of Duty back to the basics. Andrew Brown of gamesradar shared a similar perspective about the Black Ops 6 Zombies mode. He explained, "When Treyarch promised Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would herald the return of round-based zombies, my heart skipped a beat. It's been years since I've clicked with Call of Duty's zombies – fittingly, the last entry I adored was the original Black Ops."
RELATED: When is Ranked Coming to Black Ops 6?
In conclusion, Andrew had this to say: "After jumping into Black Ops 6's Zombies mode before so much as looking at its multiplayer or campaign, my love for this crawler-squashing series has been revitalized. It feels like I've stepped into one of Der Riese's teleporters and emerged in 2010, when all I could think about was my next round in Kino der Toten and the reveal of a little-known game called Skyrim – and reader, I am loving it."
If you're seeking a zombies experience similar to the first few Black Ops games, then Black Ops 6 offers the perfect opportunity to jump back into the Call all of Duty franchise.
Fantastic Multiplayer Gameplay - But Lacking Quality Maps
The gameplay in Black Ops 6 has been praised extensively, but the multiplayer isn't without its faults. A lack of strong maps is keeping the newest installment from reaching its possible peak, as per a review by Dextero.
Nathan Warby shared his overall opinion of Black Ops 6 in his Dextero review. He wrote, "This year’s multiplayer delivers everything that fans of the series are looking for – from best-in-class gunplay to aback-to-basics approach to progression. While the underwhelming maps hold it back from true FPS greatness, the addition of omnimovement forgives any transgressions."
Maps like Rewind, Skyline, and Warhead offer an experience similar to classic Call of Duty, however, the maps in this year's COD game aren't nearly innovative enough to write home about.
Leaving A Legacy for Infinite Warfare's Campaign
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was initially received negatively by the media and gamers alike due to it being the third futuristic COD in a row. However, looking back at it, Infinite Warfare revolutionized the first-person shooter in a variety of fun new ways, especially in the campaign.
Patrick Dane of Metro Entertainment said in his review, "Infinite Warfare was a much maligned game in the Call of Duty pantheon. Historically, the reveal trailer became the most disliked video on YouTube, when it was announced, as players were tired of sci-fi future warfare at the time and many wanted a return to something more historic. It also sported some of the least-liked multiplayer in the franchise’s history."
Patrick further discusses his point by stating, "However, that game’s main campaign, for my money, was the best in the franchise’s history."
Infinite Warfare's unique campaign was quite the hit despite the dislike of the FPS's multiplayer, and Patrick praised Black Ops 6 for incorporating a return to base and dialogue with the game's unique cast of characters.