Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass Explained - Changes & Rewards

Michael Caruso

Call of Duty

With Black Ops 6: Season 1 introducing diverse new maps and weapons, many fans are looking to the Battle Pass to reward them for performing well in explosive matches. The updated Black Ops 6 Battle Pass format is changing the way Call of Duty players can earn exciting cosmetics.

In the fun-filled Battle Pass, you'll find weapons, charms, and even operators, so gear up with your favorite gun and get ready to earn every reward your heart desires. Below, we've answered every question you could ever have about the Season 1 Battle Pass and which items you can receive by completing it.

Changes to the Call of Duty Battle Pass

Saug SMG in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

There are 100 groovy items to get your gloves on in the Season 1 Battle Pass, which are spread out between 14 unique pages. You'll now have to make your way through each page by earning Battle Tokens to unlock all the fun waiting for you.

In addition to the primary 14 compartments, you can unlock two pages just by purchasing the Battle Pass and the Blackcell upgrade. As a final thank you to their dedicated fanbase, Treyarch also included a 17th page that you can only access once you collect everything else in the train of rewards.

Is the Battle Pass Free?

Krig C Gun in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

The Battle Pass in Black Ops 6 includes free goodies to unlock, but the majority of content is locked behind the paid version. To unlock the Premium Pass, you'll need to pay 1,100 COD Points. However, the Base Pass does include unlockable weapons.

If you don't have much time to play during the holiday season, you may want to avoid the frustrating FPS grind altogether. You can spend 2,400 COD Points to get the Premium Pass and unlock 20 instant Battle Pass levels to kickstart your Season 1 adventure.

How to Level Up the Battle Pass

Players Shooting in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
Call of Duty

Leveling up the Battle Pass is easy peasy, but there are a few tips you should know to maximize your efforts. You earn Battle Tokens by completing matches in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Zombies. The Battle Tokens can then be used to unearth the rewards on each page.

Since the amount of Battle Tokens you earn is primarily based upon your time played in matches, you should prioritize long game modes, like Zombies, so that you can get every shiny item in the Battle Pass as quickly as humanly possible.

Every Unlockable Item in the Battle Pass

Goliath Operator in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

The Battle Pass has over 100 items to sink your teeth into, but only you have the power to unlock them. We've listed each and every goodie that you can earn from Season 1's Battle Pass, along with the unique order you unlock them. The first ten rewards are available to players upon purchase of a Premium Battle Pass and the Blackcell upgrade.

Name

Item Type

1100 COD Points

Currency

Boiling Point

Goblin MK2 Blueprint

Who's Laughing Now

Finishing Move

Blackcell Clan Tag

Clan Tag

Goliath

Operator Skin

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

Bonus Item

Superboom

Frag Skin

Thorn

Tanto .22 Blueprint

Sapphire Panther

Free Weapon Charm

Lionheart

Calling Card

1 Hour - 2XP Token

Token

Turmoil

ASG-89 Blueprint

Royal Rage

Spray

100 COD Points

Currency

Wild Mannered Blackcell

XM4 Blueprint

Burnin' Cash

Calling Card

Sheddin'

Large Decal

Headache

Finishing Move

Cranial Condition

Weapon Sticker

Idle Hands

XMG Blueprint

1 Hour - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Drifter Blackcell

Bayan Operator Skin

45 Minute - 2XP Token

Token

La Petite

Concussion Skin

8 Ball

Weapon Charm

Underground

Maya Operator Skin

Gilded Talon

Large Decal

Crown Of Lies

Emblem

Saug Submachine Gun

Weapon

Clamped View

Reticle

Batter Up

Baseball Bat Blueprint

30 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Fragmented

Calling Card

100 COD Points

Currency

Tattered

AK-47 Blueprint

Anarchist Blackcell

Bailey Operator Skin

Great Serpent

Large Decal

45 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Mind Wrap

Emblem

Tip The Scales

Goblin MK2 Blueprint

Finger Trap

Weapon Sticker

45 Minutes - 2XP Token

Token

Bloomslang Blackcell

Marine SP Blueprint

45 Minute - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Inside Shot

Reticle

Omertà

Grekhova Blueprint

Sliced

Spray

Violet Phoenix

Emblem

30 Minutes - 2XP Token

Token

Krig C Assault Rifle

Weapon

100 COD Points

Currency

Run Away!

Calling Card

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Attachment

Eviscerator

Knife Blueprint

Sore Throat

Emote

30 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Tarnished Blackcell

Carver Operator Skin

Forced Retreat

SVD Blueprint

To A Flame

Spray

Wavelength

Large Decal

Tide Turner

GS45 Blueprint

Mind Growth

Weapon Sticker

100 COD Points

Currency

Furious

Tsarkov 7.62 Blueprint

Home Run Hitman

Finishing Move

Snake Charmer

RC-XD Skin

I Oughta!

Emote

Strained

PP-919 Blueprint

Spit Venom

Weapon Sticker

Infinite Match

Emblem

Flight Path

Alvarez Operator Skin

100 COD Points

Currency

45 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Psycho Snake

Model L Blueprint

Bracketed

Reticle

1 Hour - 2XP Token

Token

Viperfire

Sentry Turret Skin

Hither Slither Blackcell

GPMG-7 Blueprint

30 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token

Token

Coroner

GPR 91 Blueprint

Grim Shadow

Spray

Slick Style

Nazir Operator Skin

30 Minutes - 2XP Token

Token

Triple

Weapon Sticker

Salutations Blackcell

Submachine Gun Blueprint

Butcher's Friend

Knife Blueprint

Liar's Gambit

C9 Blueprint

Spinal Rat

Spray

Lament

Emblem

1 Hour - 2XP Token

Token

100 COD Points

Currency

Zip Tie

Stone Operator Skin

Tiny Saw

Weapon Charm

Reconciliation

AEK-973 Blueprint

Burnt To Taste

Weapon Sticker

Mean Streets

Rossi Operator Skin

Introspective

Loading Screen

Crack Shot

LW3A1 Blueprint

200 COD Points

Currency

Run The Table

Calling Card

45 Minutes - 2XP Token

Token

Move Set

Emote

Big Slick

Niran Operator Skin

Anana Nade

Weapon Charm

Good Point

Finishing Move

100 COD Points

Currency

Peaked

Emblem

Bad Beat Blackcell

Krig C Blueprint

200 COD Points

Currency

Wonderbar!

GobbleGums

Season 1

Emblem

Crasher

Calling Card

Opulent Blackcell

Sev Operator Skin

Keep an eye out for more content from Esports Illustrated as the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. For now, click here to check out the patch notes and stay up to date on everything you need to know.

MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

