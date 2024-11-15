Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass Explained - Changes & Rewards
With Black Ops 6: Season 1 introducing diverse new maps and weapons, many fans are looking to the Battle Pass to reward them for performing well in explosive matches. The updated Black Ops 6 Battle Pass format is changing the way Call of Duty players can earn exciting cosmetics.
In the fun-filled Battle Pass, you'll find weapons, charms, and even operators, so gear up with your favorite gun and get ready to earn every reward your heart desires. Below, we've answered every question you could ever have about the Season 1 Battle Pass and which items you can receive by completing it.
Changes to the Call of Duty Battle Pass
There are 100 groovy items to get your gloves on in the Season 1 Battle Pass, which are spread out between 14 unique pages. You'll now have to make your way through each page by earning Battle Tokens to unlock all the fun waiting for you.
In addition to the primary 14 compartments, you can unlock two pages just by purchasing the Battle Pass and the Blackcell upgrade. As a final thank you to their dedicated fanbase, Treyarch also included a 17th page that you can only access once you collect everything else in the train of rewards.
Is the Battle Pass Free?
The Battle Pass in Black Ops 6 includes free goodies to unlock, but the majority of content is locked behind the paid version. To unlock the Premium Pass, you'll need to pay 1,100 COD Points. However, the Base Pass does include unlockable weapons.
If you don't have much time to play during the holiday season, you may want to avoid the frustrating FPS grind altogether. You can spend 2,400 COD Points to get the Premium Pass and unlock 20 instant Battle Pass levels to kickstart your Season 1 adventure.
How to Level Up the Battle Pass
Leveling up the Battle Pass is easy peasy, but there are a few tips you should know to maximize your efforts. You earn Battle Tokens by completing matches in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Zombies. The Battle Tokens can then be used to unearth the rewards on each page.
Since the amount of Battle Tokens you earn is primarily based upon your time played in matches, you should prioritize long game modes, like Zombies, so that you can get every shiny item in the Battle Pass as quickly as humanly possible.
Every Unlockable Item in the Battle Pass
The Battle Pass has over 100 items to sink your teeth into, but only you have the power to unlock them. We've listed each and every goodie that you can earn from Season 1's Battle Pass, along with the unique order you unlock them. The first ten rewards are available to players upon purchase of a Premium Battle Pass and the Blackcell upgrade.
Name
Item Type
1100 COD Points
Currency
Boiling Point
Goblin MK2 Blueprint
Who's Laughing Now
Finishing Move
Blackcell Clan Tag
Clan Tag
Goliath
Operator Skin
10% Battle Pass XP Boost
Bonus Item
Superboom
Frag Skin
Thorn
Tanto .22 Blueprint
Sapphire Panther
Free Weapon Charm
Lionheart
Calling Card
1 Hour - 2XP Token
Token
Turmoil
ASG-89 Blueprint
Royal Rage
Spray
100 COD Points
Currency
Wild Mannered Blackcell
XM4 Blueprint
Burnin' Cash
Calling Card
Sheddin'
Large Decal
Headache
Finishing Move
Cranial Condition
Weapon Sticker
Idle Hands
XMG Blueprint
1 Hour - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Drifter Blackcell
Bayan Operator Skin
45 Minute - 2XP Token
Token
La Petite
Concussion Skin
8 Ball
Weapon Charm
Underground
Maya Operator Skin
Gilded Talon
Large Decal
Crown Of Lies
Emblem
Saug Submachine Gun
Weapon
Clamped View
Reticle
Batter Up
Baseball Bat Blueprint
30 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Fragmented
Calling Card
100 COD Points
Currency
Tattered
AK-47 Blueprint
Anarchist Blackcell
Bailey Operator Skin
Great Serpent
Large Decal
45 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Mind Wrap
Emblem
Tip The Scales
Goblin MK2 Blueprint
Finger Trap
Weapon Sticker
45 Minutes - 2XP Token
Token
Bloomslang Blackcell
Marine SP Blueprint
45 Minute - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Inside Shot
Reticle
Omertà
Grekhova Blueprint
Sliced
Spray
Violet Phoenix
Emblem
30 Minutes - 2XP Token
Token
Krig C Assault Rifle
Weapon
100 COD Points
Currency
Run Away!
Calling Card
12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
Attachment
Eviscerator
Knife Blueprint
Sore Throat
Emote
30 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Tarnished Blackcell
Carver Operator Skin
Forced Retreat
SVD Blueprint
To A Flame
Spray
Wavelength
Large Decal
Tide Turner
GS45 Blueprint
Mind Growth
Weapon Sticker
100 COD Points
Currency
Furious
Tsarkov 7.62 Blueprint
Home Run Hitman
Finishing Move
Snake Charmer
RC-XD Skin
I Oughta!
Emote
Strained
PP-919 Blueprint
Spit Venom
Weapon Sticker
Infinite Match
Emblem
Flight Path
Alvarez Operator Skin
100 COD Points
Currency
45 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Psycho Snake
Model L Blueprint
Bracketed
Reticle
1 Hour - 2XP Token
Token
Viperfire
Sentry Turret Skin
Hither Slither Blackcell
GPMG-7 Blueprint
30 Minutes - Weapon 2XP Token
Token
Coroner
GPR 91 Blueprint
Grim Shadow
Spray
Slick Style
Nazir Operator Skin
30 Minutes - 2XP Token
Token
Triple
Weapon Sticker
Salutations Blackcell
Submachine Gun Blueprint
Butcher's Friend
Knife Blueprint
Liar's Gambit
C9 Blueprint
Spinal Rat
Spray
Lament
Emblem
1 Hour - 2XP Token
Token
100 COD Points
Currency
Zip Tie
Stone Operator Skin
Tiny Saw
Weapon Charm
Reconciliation
AEK-973 Blueprint
Burnt To Taste
Weapon Sticker
Mean Streets
Rossi Operator Skin
Introspective
Loading Screen
Crack Shot
LW3A1 Blueprint
200 COD Points
Currency
Run The Table
Calling Card
45 Minutes - 2XP Token
Token
Move Set
Emote
Big Slick
Niran Operator Skin
Anana Nade
Weapon Charm
Good Point
Finishing Move
100 COD Points
Currency
Peaked
Emblem
Bad Beat Blackcell
Krig C Blueprint
200 COD Points
Currency
Wonderbar!
GobbleGums
Season 1
Emblem
Crasher
Calling Card
Opulent Blackcell
Sev Operator Skin
Keep an eye out for more content from Esports Illustrated as the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. For now, click here to check out the patch notes and stay up to date on everything you need to know.