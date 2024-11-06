Call of Duty: Everything You Need to Know about Black Ops 6: Season 1
Grenades are already flying in the newest Call of Duty, and it has a record-breaking player-base, so there's a lot to look forward to in Black Ops 6's future. Every few months will introduce a new season with diverse weapons and wacky game modes like Prop Hunt.
Each season will offer different maps to explore and even a Battle Pass stuffed full of dynamic cosmetics. You've come to the right guide if you need to know all of the shiny little details about Black Ops 6: Season 1.
Season 1 Release Date
Season 1 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone is planned for a November 14th release. What time of day the update might take place is anybody's guess, but it'll probably be around 12 PM Eastern. The length of the launch season is currently unknown.
Season 1's Theme
According to a post by official account @CallofDuty on X, the theme of Season 1 will revolve around the criminal underground, which could include the Mafia or other noteworthy crime organizations that are well-known in entertainment today. New maps and skins launching during Season 1 may be related to crime, but only time will tell.
New Maps in Season 1
Three new maps are sliding their way into Black Ops 6 within the next few months. Only one map will be featured in a 2v2 game mode, while the other two are exclusively 6v6 maps. We've listed each map below, along with what you can expect to see while running, diving, and shooting across their terrain.
Extraction
Helicopters are the main source of scenery on the Extraction map. Taking place near water and containing helipads around the building, Extraction will be fantastic for finding cover in 6v6 matches.
Heirloom
Heirloom will be available for explosive play on 6v6 and 2v2 game modes, so there are a few ways to explore this virtual playground. Set inside a museum, there are lots of nooks and crannies to hide behind.
Hideout
Hideout appears to be the least original map being added in Season 1, but it still looks ripe for gun fights. You'll fight inside multiple tiny buildings in Hideout, so it'll be a lot of fun for those who enjoy fast-paced gameplay and a constant switch of environments.
Season 1 Battle Pass
Season 1 will have a battle pass filled to the tippy top with skins and other cosmetic items to unlock. Although we don't know which operator outfits will be included in the Season 1 Battle Pass, Black Ops 6 is sure to have a thrilling variety of cosmetics to earn, and future seasons will offer even more unique skins.
Ranked Play
Ranked matchmaking is making an introduction in Black Ops 6 following the launch of Season 1, so competitive Call of Duty fans will have their hands full racing to the top of the leaderboards. The details of Ranked Play haven't been explored yet, but we're expecting a comprehensive system to match players against those of a similar skill level for the ultimate battle.
New Game Modes
The Call of Duty franchise is renowned for its ginormous selection of game modes, both Standard and Hardcore. Although we've already seen Infected mode in Black Ops 6, we're still missing a plethora of wildly popular modes, such as Prop Hunt.
It's likely we'll see new games introduced each week during Season 1, but Treyarch can be unpredictable with the addition of new content. We may also see an event themed around the holiday season, which might include exclusive game modes.
New Zombie Content
As of now, it doesn't seem likely that we'll get any significant updates for zombies at the release of Season 1. However, we may still see a new map sometime in the middle of the first season, even if it's not added on release day. We know that more content is coming to the expansive zombies mode, but only time will tell what new maps await us.
Warzone
The new season of Warzone is jumping into the battle royale on November 14. Equipped with a shiny new map called Area 99 and the introduction of Black Ops 6 weapons, the next chapter of Warzone is sure to begin with a bang. You can read our full guide on Warzone Season 1 to find out every little detail you'll need to obtain a Victory Royale.