Black Ops 6: Season 1 Reloaded - New Maps, Weapons, & More

Expect more new content to aid you across all three Zombies maps. Confirmed to come throughout Season 01:

🥤 An additional Perk-A-Cola

⬆️ An additional Field Upgrade

💥 An additional Ammo Mod

⚡ 18 New Augments

🟠 Three new GobbleGums

🔫 The Hand Cannon, a new craftable Support… pic.twitter.com/8fLPFgZ8U0