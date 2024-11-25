Black Ops 6: Season 1 Reloaded - New Maps, Weapons, & More
Black Ops 6 released with a flashbang of excitement, but there's still more to come for the first-person shooter. Sprawling maps, powerful weapons, and extra rewards all offer a reason to keep coming back to Call of Duty. Even though Black Ops 6 only released about a month ago, we've already received an event and a Battle Pass packed full of cosmetic goodies to collect.
RELATED: Legacy XP Tokens Return to Black Ops 6
Season 1 Reloaded is an upcoming update that will add even more content to Black Ops 6. A spooky zombies map is set to be included, but many dedicated multiplayer fans are more interested in the strong new guns. There's something for everyone in Reloaded, so we'll walk you through the newest content coming to Call of Duty in December. You can find the official Season 1 patch notes here, which includes a snippet of what's to come mid-season.
When Will Season 1 Reloaded Release?
Treyarch confirmed that the Citadelle des Morts map is releasing for zombies mode on December 5th, which is when we might see the introduction of Season 1 Reloaded.
Citadelle des Morts Zombies Map
Citadelle des Morts is the biggest addition in Season 1 Reloaded, as it's an entirely new location to explore in zombies mode. The main quest for this map is also expected, so you'll be able to jump straight into the newest chapter of Black Ops zombies. The launch of Directed Mode, a story-oriented option that'll guide you through the zombie quests, will likely coincide with Season 1 Reloaded's release.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Map Rotation for Warzone Season 1
Alongside this historic castle, Treyarch will include other new content like GobbleGums, Augments, and Wonder Weapons, but we don't know which items will be available in the upcoming update. It's also confirmed that there will be a new type of terrifying zombie, so hold your virtual firearm close. More zombie maps could release later in Season 1, but Citadelle des Morts is the only confirmed location hopping into Black Ops 6 this December.
New Multiplayer Maps
New multiplayer locales are coming in the mid-season update, and one is even holiday-themed. Many COD fans complained about the lack of complex maps at Black Ops 6's launch, so more locations to explore doesn't hurt. Here are the new maps, along with each compatible action-packed game mode. According to leaker @CharlieIntel on X, Hacienda will be added in Season 1 Reloaded.
Map
Game Mode Compatibility
Nuketown Holiday
6v6
Hacienda
6v6
Racket
2v2, 6v6
New Guns and Melee Weapons
New weapons are expected in the Reloaded update, but only time will tell which items are included in the action-packed patch. Fans should be excited about the three confirmed weapons that are coming mid-season, which include the Cleaver, Maelstrom Shotgun, and the AMR Mod 4 Rifle. If these three weapons aren't introduced in Season 1 Reloaded, then an event launching at a later date in December will probably include them.
Competitive Integrity Upgrades
Treyarch is working to improve competitive integrity in Black Ops 6. Even more new features are coming to create a fair environment. The largest competitive integrity upgrade in the mid-season update is a Forfeit option, which will allow your team to vote to end the match immediately. Forfeiting a multiplayer match will count as a loss, so every team member must agree before a vote can pass.
RELATED: The Best Loadouts in Warzone Season 1
By providing fans with new rules for Ranked, Treyarch is trying to avoid players leaving matches mid-session, which negatively affects every teammate. Fortunately, it looks like Black Ops 6 will continue to introduce improvements to its competitive scene throughout 2024 and beyond.
At the beginning of Season 1, a new penalty system was implemented to punish players who purposefully disconnect from matches. The penalties get more severe if you repeatedly break the rules.
Upcoming Events
It's clear based on the Season 1 patch notes that Treyarch has multiple events planned for first season. Excited fans have already started exploring the Hit List event, but more festivals will be on their way soon. It's almost certain that some form of holiday event will be present during Season 1. Since Nuketown is receiving a festive variant in December, it's possible that the beloved location will be the center of the fun.
RELATED: How To Get The Crown Clan Tag In Black Ops 6
Like the Hit List event, these limited-time updates will offer dazzling rewards and grenade-exploding enjoyment for the whole community, so keep your eyes open for new announcements from Treyarch. December is one of the biggest months for Call of Duty since the newest entry has recently released and there are a plethora of holidays for events.
NEXT: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass Explained - Changes & Rewards