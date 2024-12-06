Black Ops 6 Season 1: Reloaded Patch Notes - New Zombies Map
Season 1: Reloaded is the Black Ops 6 update we've all been awaiting, and there are a plethora of new features to explore within it. Zombies mode has received the Citadelle des Morts map, but lots of content was released for multiplayer too.
Treyarch released a long list of changes for today's update, so it's time to dive in and find out everything new you can experience. Traverse exciting maps, equip deadly weapons, and even try the Directed Mode to complete every zombie quest with ease. Black Ops 6 is quickly becoming one of the best Call of Duty titles in recent years, and updates like Reloaded only add to the fun-filled competitive mayhem.
Season 1: Reloaded Patch Notes
There are dozens of small changes in Season 1: Reloaded, but new maps and modes are the main appeal for dedicated COD players. If you're ready to dive into the action-packed firefight, then read on to find info about every major change included in the recent patch notes. To find the official Black Ops 6 update notes, visit the Call of Duty website.
3 New Multiplayer Maps
Hacienda (6v6)
Last seen in Black Ops 4, the iconic competitive map returns, sending Operators back to the infamous vineyard estate. Battle within the open-air, two-story mansion with surrounding views of the pristine courtyard below. From the grand foyer past the lion statue, head toward the showroom garage or move out to the garden to keep the fight outside. On the other end of the estate, marvel at the built-in aquarium above the vault.
Racket (2v2, 6v6)
Time to crack open the heart of the Luttazzi money laundering operation and hit them where it really hurts. Breach the premises in this small-sized underground bank vault, a line of broken tiles marking the path of the center bulldozer placed before the vault of golden bars. Defaced pieces of art and the crossed-out emblem of the Luttazzi family indicate not just greed but malicious intent. In combat, however, leave that all to the side — keep your senses sharp and your head on a swivel while navigating the map’s many tight corners and enclosed spaces.
Nuketown Holiday (6v6)
Nuketown gets a festive makeover for the holidays. Put on your winter gear and grab some snowballs!
New Limited-Time Multiplayer Modes
Ran-Snack (December 12)
Trade gold for sweets in this festive LTM that challenges teams to gather and deposit the most cookies. Grab cookies from the rotating crate and fallen Operators and bring them back to your stash. Impede the enemy's progress by eating their cookies directly from their cookie box. In honor of the season of giving, your Operator also earns buffs for depositing cookies, including a speed boost, faster reload, and faster health regen. The first team to reach the Score Limit or have the best score when the Time Limit expires wins.
Infectious Holiday (December 12)
Even the undead are getting into the holiday spirit as zombies and fallen Operators don festive clothing in this festive twist on the fan-favorite Infected mode.
New Weapons
Maelstrom - Shotgun (Merry Mayhem Event Reward)
Clear rooms with this fast firing full-auto Shotgun that overwhelms enemies with a hail of lead. The perfect weapon for the new Racket Strike map and in any confined area, the Maelstrom requires getting up close, its heavy recoil and large hip spread quickly losing effectiveness at range. If you can close the distance first, they’re toast.
AMR Mod 4 - Sniper Rifle (Archie’s Festival Frenzy Event Reward)
Down enemies fast with this powerful Sniper Rifle providing a one-shot elimination across the upper body not accounting for armor. Its high damage is balanced by slow aim speed and heavy recoil, though these drawbacks can be alleviated with the right attachments. However you customize it, this thing is guaranteed to hit hard.
Cleaver - Melee (Event Reward)
Go ham with the close-quarters Cleaver Melee weapon. Chop and slice with a mix of heavy and light attacks. Equally useful for enemy Operators and the undead.
New Attachments
3-Round Burst Mod Conversion (Archie's Festive Frenzy Event Reward)
Add some control to the rapid-fire Kompakt 92 SMG with a three-round burst primary firing mode. Each burst cycles quickly to the next, allowing you to still pump out damage when it’s needed most.
3-Round Burst Mod Conversion (Merry Mayhem Event Reward)
Convert the XM4 Assault Rifle’s primary firing mode into a three-round burst, conserving ammo and supporting a steadier aim through sustained combat.
New Multiplayer Perk & Wildcard
New Perk - Season Launch Window
Shrapnel Radar - Recon
- Unlocked reward as part of the Merry Mayhem Event
- Blast damage dealt from area-of-effect Lethals, Tacticals and Field Upgrades mark the injured target on your minimap.
New Wildcard - Unlocked In-Season
High Roller
- Equip a fourth Scorestreak for use in Core 6v6 Multiplayer matches. Pairs well with Assassin, Dispatcher, and Bankroll.
New Zombies Map
Citadelle des Morts
One of Avalon’s oldest landmarks, the Citadel is shunned by locals both for its sinister history and because it is a base of operations for the crime family known as the French Syndicate. The castle was established in the 1100s on the site of a leper colony, and construction was completed a century later. In the 1300s, the renegade knight Guy de Saint Michel and his four enforcers took over the fortress and instituted a criminal reign of terror that birthed the Syndicate.
New Zombies Perk-A-Cola
Vulture Aid
Available for the first time since Black Ops II, consume a can of Vulture Aid Elixir once you find the monstrous avian sculpture of a Perk-A-Cola machine, and you’ll discover an increase in the variety of loot dropped from enemies. Additional loot takes the form of Essence Vials and small Ammo drops. This is only available (and visible) to the player with Vulture Aid active. Then unlock the full power of the Perk by ensuring Augments are added!
New Zombies Ammo Mod
Light Mens
Bullets deal Light (i.e. elemental) damage. Each bullet has a chance to transform a normal or Special enemy’s health into a healing glyph that moves to nearby injured allies.
New Zombies Field Upgrade
Tesla Storm
For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies. This Field Upgrade can be used in all three Zombies maps along with the previously accessible Field Upgrades, assuming it is chosen as part of your Loadout, or swapped via the menu during a game.
New GobbleGums
Power Keg (Rare)
Spawns a Full Power Power-up. Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.
Time Out (Ultra)
Lasts three minutes. Clear all Normal and Special enemies and end the Round. Normal spawning will not resume during this time. Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.
Holiday Cheer (Whimsical)
Zombies have festive decorations. Primarily unlocked in the Jingle Hells Limited Time Event, potentially whenever you earn GobbleGums by playing. Also unlocked randomly from a successful Exfil. Once acquired, Holiday Cheer GobbleGums can be kept (they do not expire) and used in any of the three available maps. Expect these to be earned even after the Holiday Season.
New Zombies Training Course
- Coming in Season 01 at Reloaded Launch, the Zombies Training Course allows you to learn the basics if you’re a new or casual player or refresh your knowledge if you’re a more seasoned player.
- Polish your favorite armament and drop into Liberty Falls where the gruff Arsenal Machine Drill Sergeant gives you tough love as you maneuver to a sequence of different “Station” flags dotted around the map. If you’re unsure how to play this game mode, visit the following stations and learn (and perform) a different aspect of the game.
Limited-Time Zombies Modes
Jingle Hells (December 17)
Deck the Falls with boughs of holly, as the Jingle Hells festive Limited Time Mode returns! Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, Jingle Hells drops you in what could optimistically be called a winter wonderland, as the entirety of the Liberty Falls map is festooned with wreaths, ribbons, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands of fir tree bunting, and a thin blanket of snow. Although, something feels a bit off… not least the melting piles of slush stained with bloody entrails…
Global
Camos
CDL, Ranked Play, and Incentive Camos can now be equipped to any Weapon, regardless of whether all 9 Military Camos have been unlocked for that Weapon in one mode
Settings
The controller stick sensitivity sliders system changed from a 1-20 scale to a 0.10-4.00. This will give players finer control over their sensitivity values and more transparency on the effect of their changes. Previously set sensitivity settings will be maintained.