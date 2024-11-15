How to Get Black Ops 6 Season 1 Twitch Drops
Twitch Drops are available in many online video games, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't excluded from that lineup. You can watch certain streamers during Season 1 to be awarded exclusive cosmetic items for free, so it's worth signing up for a Twitch account if you can't stand to miss out on any rewards.
To earn the exclusive rewards, you have to watch a Black Ops 6 stream on participating Twitch channels during Season 1. The stream's description will note its participation. First you must setup an Activision or Call of Duty account here, then you have to link your Twitch to your Call of Duty account by selecting "Account Linking" after logging into your Activision profile. Finally, select "Link with Twitch Account" to finish the pairing.
Once you watch Black Ops 6 streamers who have enabled Twitch Drops, you can claim your rewards by navigating to the "Drop and Rewards" page on your Twitch profile.
What's Inside the Season 1 Twitch Drops?
Although Twitch Drops are only available for a limited time, there are bound to be more introduced to Black Ops 6 in 2025 and beyond. Each collection of items usually contain weapon camos, emblems, and even blueprints for your favorite guns.
In total, there are four Twitch Drops that you can earn in Season 1, which are each packed full of special cosmetics to start you off on your next Call of Duty adventure. Here are all of the items in Black Ops 6's new Twitch Drops.
Name
Item Type
Cubical Carp
Weapon Charm
Stratagem
Weapon Blueprint
Deep Dive
Emblem
Sea Creature
Calling Card