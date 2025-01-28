Black Ops 6: Everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass - BlackCell Skins, FREE Weapons, & More
January 28th marks the end of an era for Black Ops 6. With Season 1 being shown the door, there are lots of reasons to be excited about the next chapter. Though most fans are looking towards The Tomb and future collaborations, the Battle Pass is also immensely popular, and there are over 100 shiny rewards to grab in Season 2.
Whether you're looking for a new power-packed gun or like the appeal of the latest Call of Duty fashion, there's truly an item for everyone in the fan-favorite reward system. There's a lot to learn about Season 2's Battle Pass, so here's a deep dive into what to expect.
When Does the Season 2 Battle Pass Release?
The Season 2 Battle Pass has already been released, and it'll be available until March 19th, according to the in-game countdown. We may receive a mid-season upgrade to the pass, but Treyarch hasn't confirmed that yet. Though the Battle Pass will eventually leave, you still have over a month to claim every item.
Are the New Guns Free in Season 2?
Luckily, Treyarch has decided to give all base weapons to players for free in the newest Battle Pass. The PPSh-41 is a new SMG that fans will certainly make good use of in multiplayer, and you can get it in the second season at no cost to your COD Point collection.
How Much is the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass?
Though there are a handful of fantastic cosmetics you can grab from the reward pass for free, the most popular items are locked behind the shiny Premium Pass at 1,100 COD Points. The newest guns are offered at no cost to fans, but most vanity items have been placed behind the paywall. There's a Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 COD Points, which offers 20 instant tier skips.
You can also buy Season 2's BlackCell for $26.99 USD, which grants access to a fun-filled selection of extra rewards instantly, including the Vortex operator skin and 20 Battle Pass tiers. More than 100 cosmetics and weapons await you in the Season 2 Battle Pass, so it's time to jump into the next Call of Duty adventure.
How to Level Up the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass
Like most reward systems, leveling up the newest pass is as simple as playing matches in multiplayer or zombies. You can earn each cosmetic regardless of which mode you play, so get ready to slay some brain-eating zombies or snipe your heart out in Nuketown.
It will take you weeks or even months to unlock every level of the Battle Pass in Season 2, especially if you don't buy any tier skips. However, you'll have more than a month to complete the pass, so Treyarch has granted ample time to players who want to earn everything Black Ops 6 has to offer.
Every Item in the Season 2 Battle Pass
With dozens of items in the Premium Pass, there's no shortage of rewards to earn in 2025. Black Ops 6 is one of the most popular COD titles in recent years and although the paid reward system is frustrating to those who already purchased the game, the Battle Pass has replaced other types of paid DLC.
We've listed every reward in the Season 2 Battle Pass so that you can see exactly what you'll get for your COD Points. Here's everything you can earn in Season 2.
BlackCell Reward
Item Type
1,100 COD Points
Currency
Boneshard
Blueprint
Hound's Tooth
Finishing Move
BlackSmoke
Blueprint
BlackCell Clan Tag
Clan Tag
Vortex
Operator Skin
Nocturine
Operator Skin
Vitriol
AK-47 Blueprint
GunSmoke
Operator Skin
KingMaker
Operator Skin
ChromeWing
DM-10 Blueprint
Toxigenic
Operator Skin
Shadow Work
Operator Skin
Tourniquet
Feng 82 Blueprint
Death Blow
Cypher 091
Flow State
Operator Skin
Pythonicus
ASG-89 Blueprint
GloomNought
PPSH-41 Blueprint
Maul
Operator Skin
Battle Pass Reward
Item Type
10% Battle Pass XP Boost
Bonus Reward
Skill Issue
Emote
Shared Fate
XM4 Blueprint
Scarred
Weapon Sticker
The Shadows
Emblem
Weapon 2XP
1 Hour Item
Strike Fast
Calling Card
Violet Engraving
Swat 5.56 Blueprint
Perfect Practice
Weapon Charm
Swift Moves
Finishing Move
100 COD Points
Currency
Amputator
Spray
Improvised
Semtex Skin
Deadly Fun
Weapon Sticker
Scratch One
SMG Blueprint
2XP Token
1 Hour Item
Dead Center
Reticle
Relax!
Emote
Cracked Skull
Weapon Sticker
Windblown Blossom
Spray
Weapon 2XP
45 Minute Item
Blossom & Blade
Emblem
Feng 82
Weapon
DemonCore
Calling Card
Growl
Emblem
Brainplow
Sniper Rifle Blueprint
100 COD Points
Currency
Mighty Dragon
Large Decal
Sunburst
Pistol Blueprint
360
Finishing Move
Weapon 2XP
30 Minute Item
Stricken
Spray
Scalebond
Calling Card
SilverBite
Assault Rifle Blueprint
Fallen Angel
Loading Screen
100 COD Points
Currency
Truce
Knife Blueprint
Let's Stab Something
Weapon Sticker
Wrap
Operator Skin
2XP Token
45 Minute Item
Pierced
Spray
PPSH-41
Weapon
Smoked Out
Calling Card
Shuriken
Weapon Charm
Crossbow
Under Barrel Attachment
2XP Token
45 Minute Item
Route
Light Machine Gun Blueprint
100 COD Points
Currency
ThroneBuster
Pistol Blueprint
Don't Relent
Emblem
Game Face
Large Decal
Gas Man
Spray
Dethroned
Sniper Rifle Blueprint
Light Touch
Reticle
Cypher 091
Weapon
Shadowed
SMG Blueprint
2XP Token
1 Hour Item
Umbral Bit
Power Drill Blueprint
100 COD Points
Currency
Dance Team
Emote
Death Blade
Spray
Carnage Awaits
Calling Card
Weapon 2XP
30 Minute Item
SwordMaster
Operator Skin
Rocket Powered
Finishing Move
Focused In
Weapon Sticker
2XP Token
30 Minute Item
Warrior's Will
Emblem
Fidget
Weapon Sticker
FuryStorm
Shotgun Blueprint
100 COD Points
Currency
Mini Kunai
Weapon Charm
2XP Token
30 Minute Item
Twisted
Spray
SkullSheath
Emblem
Quick Mercy
Pistol Blueprint
ScrollWork
Weapon Charm
100 COD Points
Currency
Broad Hammer
Assault Rifle Blueprint
Wreath King
Large Decal
Weapon 2XP
1 Hour Item
Mire
SMG Blueprint
Bog Banshee
Operator Skin
Mucker
Loading Screen
100 COD Points
Currency
Know The Time?
Emote
Discipline And Action
Calling Card
Prime Elegance
Weapon Sticker
Guerilla
Operator Skin
Weapon 2XP
1 Hour Item
Iron Fist
LMG Blueprint
100 COD Points
Currency
Flight
Reticle
200 COD Points
Currency
Time Out
GobbleGums
Death Glow
Emblem
SkulKing
Calling Card
Blade Bonanza
Finishing Move
