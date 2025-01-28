Esports illustrated

Black Ops 6: Everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass - BlackCell Skins, FREE Weapons, & More

Michael Caruso

Call of Duty

January 28th marks the end of an era for Black Ops 6. With Season 1 being shown the door, there are lots of reasons to be excited about the next chapter. Though most fans are looking towards The Tomb and future collaborations, the Battle Pass is also immensely popular, and there are over 100 shiny rewards to grab in Season 2.

Whether you're looking for a new power-packed gun or like the appeal of the latest Call of Duty fashion, there's truly an item for everyone in the fan-favorite reward system. There's a lot to learn about Season 2's Battle Pass, so here's a deep dive into what to expect.

When Does the Season 2 Battle Pass Release?

New Guns in Black Ops 6 Season 2
Call of Duty

The Season 2 Battle Pass has already been released, and it'll be available until March 19th, according to the in-game countdown. We may receive a mid-season upgrade to the pass, but Treyarch hasn't confirmed that yet. Though the Battle Pass will eventually leave, you still have over a month to claim every item.

Are the New Guns Free in Season 2?

New SMG in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

Luckily, Treyarch has decided to give all base weapons to players for free in the newest Battle Pass. The PPSh-41 is a new SMG that fans will certainly make good use of in multiplayer, and you can get it in the second season at no cost to your COD Point collection.

How Much is the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass?

New Operator Outfit in Black Ops 6
Black Ops 6

Though there are a handful of fantastic cosmetics you can grab from the reward pass for free, the most popular items are locked behind the shiny Premium Pass at 1,100 COD Points. The newest guns are offered at no cost to fans, but most vanity items have been placed behind the paywall. There's a Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 COD Points, which offers 20 instant tier skips.

You can also buy Season 2's BlackCell for $26.99 USD, which grants access to a fun-filled selection of extra rewards instantly, including the Vortex operator skin and 20 Battle Pass tiers. More than 100 cosmetics and weapons await you in the Season 2 Battle Pass, so it's time to jump into the next Call of Duty adventure.

How to Level Up the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass

Weapon Skins in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

Like most reward systems, leveling up the newest pass is as simple as playing matches in multiplayer or zombies. You can earn each cosmetic regardless of which mode you play, so get ready to slay some brain-eating zombies or snipe your heart out in Nuketown.

It will take you weeks or even months to unlock every level of the Battle Pass in Season 2, especially if you don't buy any tier skips. However, you'll have more than a month to complete the pass, so Treyarch has granted ample time to players who want to earn everything Black Ops 6 has to offer.

Every Item in the Season 2 Battle Pass

Black Ops 6 BlackCell Outfit
Call of Duty

With dozens of items in the Premium Pass, there's no shortage of rewards to earn in 2025. Black Ops 6 is one of the most popular COD titles in recent years and although the paid reward system is frustrating to those who already purchased the game, the Battle Pass has replaced other types of paid DLC.

We've listed every reward in the Season 2 Battle Pass so that you can see exactly what you'll get for your COD Points. Here's everything you can earn in Season 2.

BlackCell Reward

Item Type

1,100 COD Points

Currency

Boneshard

Blueprint

Hound's Tooth

Finishing Move

BlackSmoke

Blueprint

BlackCell Clan Tag

Clan Tag

Vortex

Operator Skin

Nocturine

Operator Skin

Vitriol

AK-47 Blueprint

GunSmoke

Operator Skin

KingMaker

Operator Skin

ChromeWing

DM-10 Blueprint

Toxigenic

Operator Skin

Shadow Work

Operator Skin

Tourniquet

Feng 82 Blueprint

Death Blow

Cypher 091

Flow State

Operator Skin

Pythonicus

ASG-89 Blueprint

GloomNought

PPSH-41 Blueprint

Maul

Operator Skin

Battle Pass Reward

Item Type

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

Bonus Reward

Skill Issue

Emote

Shared Fate

XM4 Blueprint

Scarred

Weapon Sticker

The Shadows

Emblem

Weapon 2XP

1 Hour Item

Strike Fast

Calling Card

Violet Engraving

Swat 5.56 Blueprint

Perfect Practice

Weapon Charm

Swift Moves

Finishing Move

100 COD Points

Currency

Amputator

Spray

Improvised

Semtex Skin

Deadly Fun

Weapon Sticker

Scratch One

SMG Blueprint

2XP Token

1 Hour Item

Dead Center

Reticle

Relax!

Emote

Cracked Skull

Weapon Sticker

Windblown Blossom

Spray

Weapon 2XP

45 Minute Item

Blossom & Blade

Emblem

Feng 82

Weapon

DemonCore

Calling Card

Growl

Emblem

Brainplow

Sniper Rifle Blueprint

100 COD Points

Currency

Mighty Dragon

Large Decal

Sunburst

Pistol Blueprint

360

Finishing Move

Weapon 2XP

30 Minute Item

Stricken

Spray

Scalebond

Calling Card

SilverBite

Assault Rifle Blueprint

Fallen Angel

Loading Screen

100 COD Points

Currency

Truce

Knife Blueprint

Let's Stab Something

Weapon Sticker

Wrap

Operator Skin

2XP Token

45 Minute Item

Pierced

Spray

PPSH-41

Weapon

Smoked Out

Calling Card

Shuriken

Weapon Charm

Crossbow

Under Barrel Attachment

2XP Token

45 Minute Item

Route

Light Machine Gun Blueprint

100 COD Points

Currency

ThroneBuster

Pistol Blueprint

Don't Relent

Emblem

Game Face

Large Decal

Gas Man

Spray

Dethroned

Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Light Touch

Reticle

Cypher 091

Weapon

Shadowed

SMG Blueprint

2XP Token

1 Hour Item

Umbral Bit

Power Drill Blueprint

100 COD Points

Currency

Dance Team

Emote

Death Blade

Spray

Carnage Awaits

Calling Card

Weapon 2XP

30 Minute Item

SwordMaster

Operator Skin

Rocket Powered

Finishing Move

Focused In

Weapon Sticker

2XP Token

30 Minute Item

Warrior's Will

Emblem

Fidget

Weapon Sticker

FuryStorm

Shotgun Blueprint

100 COD Points

Currency

Mini Kunai

Weapon Charm

2XP Token

30 Minute Item

Twisted

Spray

SkullSheath

Emblem

Quick Mercy

Pistol Blueprint

ScrollWork

Weapon Charm

100 COD Points

Currency

Broad Hammer

Assault Rifle Blueprint

Wreath King

Large Decal

Weapon 2XP

1 Hour Item

Mire

SMG Blueprint

Bog Banshee

Operator Skin

Mucker

Loading Screen

100 COD Points

Currency

Know The Time?

Emote

Discipline And Action

Calling Card

Prime Elegance

Weapon Sticker

Guerilla

Operator Skin

Weapon 2XP

1 Hour Item

Iron Fist

LMG Blueprint

100 COD Points

Currency

Flight

Reticle

200 COD Points

Currency

Time Out

GobbleGums

Death Glow

Emblem

SkulKing

Calling Card

Blade Bonanza

Finishing Move

