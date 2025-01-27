Black Ops 6: Season 2 Patch Notes - The Tomb, New Weapons, & More
Whether Black Ops 6 is your cup of tea or not, there's a lot to love about the newest COD title. Notably, Treyarch continues to implement new content on a near weekly basis, so the fun just never stops. The second season is launching tomorrow, January 28th.
There are a few things you should know before diving into Season 2, so we're bringing you the official patch notes. Here's what you can expect in Black Ops 6 tomorrow, including new content, quality-of-life improvements, and even the latest adventure for Black Ops 6's zombie mode.
What's Coming in Black Ops 6: Season 2?
The Tomb is a new zombie map available in Season 2, which launches on January 28th. Along with the addition of a spooky location for zombie players, multiplayer is also receiving three new maps to help add variety to Black Ops 6. Though story content isn't the core focus of the next season, The Tomb will offer some narrative direction for players while exploring its deadly halls
Official Patch Notes
New Multiplayer Maps
Bounty (6v6)
- Deploy at sunrise to the top of an Avalon skyscraper, surging into the penthouse suite of a local crime boss. The Rogue team are here to celebrate their previous victories, but the party is short-lived, as friends turn into enemies, and chaos reigns.
Dealership (6v6)
- For Avalon’s wealthy clientele, nothing compares to the luxury vehicles on display at the Pallasar car dealership. However, this dealership is a front, and in reality serves as a lucrative black market for the criminal underworld where vehicles are traded for guns, ammunition, and other unsavory valuables.
Lifeline (6v6, 2v2)
- Expect high stakes on the high seas as Rogue team focus on escaping by boat, and battle onto the aptly named Lifeline, a small, high-end yacht still ablaze after a successful boarding by Sev and her allies.
New Multiplayer Modes
Overdrive
- Kick into Overdrive in this charged-up twist on Team Deathmatch. Teams compete to be the first to reach the maximum number of stars. For more details on this new mode, check out the Multiplayer Modes section of the patch notes.
Gun Game (Week 2)
- The fan-favorite Gun Game returns! Compete in a free-for-all mode where all Operators begin the match with the same starting weapon and cycle through the same set of 20 weapons, varying from match to match. Eliminate enemies to advance to the next weapon, testing your skills across a variety of weapon types.
Mid-Season
Valentine’s Day Limited Time Modes
Third Wheel Gunfight
- Not everyone’s hungry for love. Some people just want to do things their own way. In Third Wheel Gunfight, you can now bring along that untethered friend and duke it out 3v3.
Couples Dance Off
- This one’s strictly for duos. Compete in a moshpit of 2v2 Face Off modes including Face Off Team Deathmatch, Face Off Domination, and Face Off Kill Confirmed.
New Weapons
PPSh-41 – SMG (Battle Pass)
- Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with impressive damage and high recoil. Moderate handling.
Cypher 091 – Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)
- Full-auto assault rifle. Slower rate of fire balanced by great handling and excellent mobility.
Feng 82 - LMG (Battle Pass)
- Full-auto light machine gun. Very slow rate of fire with great damage and handling.
TR2 - Marksman Rifle (Event Reward)
- Semi-auto marksman rifle. Great rate of fire and respectable handling.
New Attachments
Crossbow Attachment (Battle Pass)
- Add some flare to your Primary Weapon with the Crossbow Underbarrel Attachment. The three explosive tipped bolts detonate shortly after impact for an explosive finish, even if you hit just wide of the mark.
AEK-973 Full Auto Mod (Event Reward)
- Convert the AEK-973 into a fully automatic weapon chambered in 5.45x39mm. The change gives the Marksman Rifle a steady upward kick; press slightly downward through sustained fire to stay on target.
Tanto .22 SMG Binary Trigger (Event Reward)
- Alter the weapon’s typical full-auto firing mode to a specialized semi-auto function that fires a bullet when the trigger is pulled and when it’s released for rapid fire capabilities. Blocks Barrel and Underbarrel attachments.
New Multiplayer Perks
Slipstream - Enforcer (Event Reward)
- Raises your base sprint speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint.
New Scorestreak
War Machine (Event Reward)
- Available In-Season, equip this powerful burst-fire grenade launcher with grenades that explode on impact.
New Zombies Map: The Tomb
Following the events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey must take the amulet secured at the Citadel to a cursed dig site and the ancient catacombs within. Professor Krafft indicated that the elusive Sentinel Artifact may be found in the tunnels below. Reports of paranormal phenomena go back centuries, possibly related to the presence of the artifact. If the team can secure it, there may yet be hope in releasing Samantha Maxis from her imprisonment in the Dark Aether.
New Operators
Vortex (BlackCell, Crimson One, Launch)
- There’s no escaping this master assassin, known only under the alias Vortex. All biographical information for this Operator has been redacted.
Nocturne (Battle Pass, Crimson One, Launch)
- A bounty’s been activated on the Rogue Black Ops team, and Nocturne is here to collect. Other than his incredible lethality on display, all biographical information for this Operator has been redacted.
The Terminator (Bundle, Crimson One, In-Season)
- The ultimate killing machine arrives as The Terminator deploys from the future to decimate its enemies across Season 02. This brand-new Operator comes with two Ultra Skins inspired by the original movie. Take control of the cyborg assassin who first crashed onto the silver screen in 1984, releasing as a Store Bundle shortly after Launch.
New Events
The Terminator (MP, ZM, WZ: February 6 to 20)
- Collect skulls to unlock rewards. Skulls are earned via eliminations in Multiplayer and Zombies, and by eliminating players and opening caches in Call of Duty: Warzone. Earn bonus skulls for eliminating enemies with explosive or fire damage.
Shadow Hunt (MP, ZM, WZ: February 13 to 20)
- To join Nocturne, you must first complete the challenges he has laid out before you. Don’t fail him.
RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT
- As previously discussed in our recent Community Update blog, we are ramping up our fight against cheaters across both Multiplayer and Warzone with new security measures deploying throughout the coming seasons. Updates include enhanced detection models for behaviors like aim botting, stricter account trust and hardware identification to target repeat offenders, and new tools to combat dishonest behavior such as playing with cheaters or attempting to spam report innocent players. We are also focusing on more precise tools, including major upgrades to the kernel-level anti-cheat driver and server-side systems starting this season and continuing into Season 03. These measures, combined with ongoing improvements and legal actions against cheat sellers, aim to deliver a more secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.
BATTLE PASS
- The Season 02 Battle Pass includes over 110 pieces of unlockable content (excluding BlackCell) including three new Base Weapons, an Underbarrel Crossbow Attachment, new Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints, and a whole lot more. Read on for more BlackCell intel and stay tuned for a deeper dive with the BlackCell, Battle Pass and Store Bundles blog prior to Season 02 launch for a deep dive into the massive offering.
Progression & Prestige
- Addressed an issue that was causing the “Congratulations, you’ve Mastered Prestige” screen to appear after every match for some Prestige Master players.
- Addressed an issue that would occasionally occur after Quick-Resuming Black Ops 6 that would incorrectly display all other players as Level 1 with default customization.
- Players who’ve reached Max Level will now see a reminder that they have a Prestige available after each match.
- Players who’ve reached Max Level will now see a “Prestige Available” treatment on the Prestige Tile in the Barracks Progression menu.
- Prestige Master Ribbons will now display in the player details when inspecting a player from the Lobby.
- Players can now tab between individual Prestiges (L1/R1 on PlayStation, LB/RB on Xbox) when viewing an individual Prestige’s rewards via the Prestige screen.
- The player’s current Prestige Master Ribbon and Icon milestone will now be highlighted by default whenever they enter the Prestige Master screen.
CHALLENGES
- Manually track up to 10 Camo and 10 Calling Card Challenges.
- Untracked Slots (out of the 10) will automatically display Camo and Calling Card Challenges closest to completion.
- The Top Tracked (or Near Complete) Camo and Calling Card Challenge can be seen in the Lobby by cycling the Daily Challenge display panel The Top Tracked (or Near Complete) Camo and Calling Card Challenge can also be seen in-game by bringing up the Options Menu and cycling the Daily Challenge display panel.
- When tracking a Camo, the Weapon’s next Camo Challenge is automatically tracked and displayed. You do not need to re-track each individual Camo Challenge as you progress through Camos for a single Weapon.
- Access the “Tracked & Near Complete” list for Camos and Calling Cards from the Lobby panel
- The Calling Card Challenges “Tracked & Near Complete” list can also be accessed via the Calling Card Challenge menu.
- Addressed an issue where XP would not be rewarded Armory Challenges before opening the Armory for the first time.
Camos & Camo Challenges
- Players can now equip any unlocked Special Camos to a Weapon as soon as they’ve unlocked any 5 Military Camos for that weapon. Previously, players needed to unlock all 9 Military Camos for at least 1 mode to equip Special Camos.
- Challenge progress bars now appear below Special Camo and Mastery Camo swatches on the Camo tab in the Gunsmith.
- The currently equipped Camo will now be highlighted by default when entering the Camo tab in the Gunsmith (if applicable).
SOCIAL & CHANNELS
- Added a “Favorites Only” Filter to the Friends List that can be used to display only Favorite Friends.
- Player mic indicators will now appear when viewing the Party Channel or Game Channel.
- “Sort by Progression” and “Sort by Rank” will now display the applicable Level or Rank icons in the Friends List, regardless of which mode the player is viewing the Social menu from.
- Dark Ops Calling Cards that you haven’t unlocked yet yourself will no longer appear as “Classified” when viewed in another player’s Calling Card Showcase.
Cross-Play
PlayStation Options
Ranked:
On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in Ranked playlists.
On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in Ranked playlists.
May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
Off: Restricts Ranked matchmaking to your current gaming platform only.
Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
