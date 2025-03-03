Black Ops 6: Season 3 Officially Delayed - New Release Date & More
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed to April
- This will extend the ranked ladder and potentially delay any major reworks that would arrive with a season launch
The evolution of Black Ops 6 is happening right before our eyes. It feels like Season 2 just launched, but we're already halfway through it. Between the Terminator event and the terrifying Tomb map, there's been more than enough content to keep players busy.
Though Black Ops 6 is currently in its second season, a third wasn't far from release until today. Season 3 has officially been delayed, which means that certain content won't be released until a later date. We're going to break down when to expect Season 3 in Black Ops 6, plus how it may affect competitive Call of Duty.
When is Black Ops 6: Season 3 Releasing?
The official Call of Duty X account made a post today delaying the release of Season 3 until April 3rd. The original launch date was going to be March 20th, but the third season is being delayed so that the developers will have enough time to refine the new maps and content.
Multiple new multiplayer maps are imminent in Season 3, and one extra zombie map is likely to be released as well. However, balancing the weapons and equipment in Black Ops 6 is probably the primary factor behind the delay, as the introduction of new guns often marks a significant shift in the competitive meta.
Is Season 3 of Warzone Delayed?
Alongside the delay in bringing Season 3 to Black Ops 6, the new season of Warzone is also delayed until April 3rd. The next iteration of COD's battle royale might be bringing the Verdansk map back into the mix, according to leakers like CharlieIntel, so OG Warzone players have something to look forward to next month.
How Will Season 3's Delay Affect Competitive Call of Duty?
The delay of a season could affect the dates of competitive tournaments in the Esports world. No competitions have been postponed yet, but it's a real possibility. In-game ranking for Season 2 will also be extended to April 3rd, so players will have more time to climb the ranks.
What's Coming in Season 3 of Black Ops 6?
Like all seasons so far, new maps, weapons, and crossovers will all likely be released in Season 3. Call of Duty X influencers like DETONATED have posted about the possibility of a new zombie map titled Mansion, so more zombie types and GobbleGums would probably be released alongside the locale. Regardless of which weapons we get, the meta will drastically change to accommodate the new guns.
How to Watch Call of Duty Esports
The competitive landscape of Black Ops 6 is always changing. If you'd like to watch the latest Esports events, then visit the Call of Duty League YouTube channel to catch up on the competitive FPS action.