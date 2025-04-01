New Guns Bring Back Long Range Meta - Black Ops 6: Season 3 Patch Notes
Season 3 is finally here. Set to release tomorrow, the third iteration of the latest Black Ops title is bringing more weapons, new locales, and a couple extra goodies for FPS fans looking for some fun.
Two new assault rifles are entering the arsenal, so ranged combat is getting an upgrade. Get ready to jump into Season 3 by reading up on everything you need to know.
How Will Competitive Play Change in Season 3?
The CR-56 and Kilo 141 are the two new ARs coming to Call of Duty tomorrow. If you want range, then perhaps the new HDR Sniper Rifle will suit your needs. With all these powerful weapons, we're expecting the long-range meta to return.
SMGs have dominated Black Ops 6 for a while, but that'll change when Season 3 drops. The HDR Sniper is in the battle pass, so it'll be at the front of everyone's minds. No matter what weapon type you prefer, the ranged mayhem will certainly switch up the gameplay loop in Call of Duty esports.
With new multiplayer maps and updates to zombies, COD fans have a lot awaiting them in Season 3. Here are all the important details from the official Black Ops 6 patch notes.
Official Season 3 Patch Notes
New Multiplayer Maps
Firing Range (6v6)
Firing Range makes its glorious return in Black Ops 6 in a faithful remaster of the fan-favorite map. Watch for crossfire down the long center Road as Operators fight for control of the vantage points in the Tower and the upper levels of the Shoot House and Garage. Shooting targets move back and forth on their tracks behind the Office and several other spots adding a useful diversion while preparing for the next fight. Avoid the center chaos by branching off to the Dirt Road, keeping your guard up against ambush as you pass the Storage unit along the way.
Barrage (6v6)
Revisit 1968 Vietnam as you follow Hudson’s clues surrounding one Summit Watch at the front lines of battle. The trees have been cleared and the landscape flattened to make room for this base housing an artillery battery in active combat. The area has taken hits with large chunks blown off buildings including the Command Center and Barracks, the damage opening new pathways through the map.
Nomad (6v6, 2v2)
The Pantheon moles were in Afghanistan, too, when Woods fought there in 1986. Fight in the ruins of a fortified settlement commandeered for the ensuing battle, a parked missile carrier facing out over the valley where a convoy lies in ruins on the narrow road leading up to the map.
New Multiplayer Modes
Sharpshooter
- Flex your skills in this classic Black Ops free for all party mode where every Operator is assigned the same Loadout which changes every 45 seconds. Each cycle introduces a new Primary and Secondary Weapon from scoped Sniper Rifles to akimbo Pistols, plus a new Dedicated Melee weapon and Tactical and Lethal Equipment.
- Use everything at your disposal to eliminate enemies while unlocking bonus abilities for going on a streak:
- 1st Elimination: Increased movement speed.
- 2nd Elimination: Increased reload speed.
- 3rd Elimination: Increased sprint recovery speed.
- 4th Elimination: Increased ADS speed.
- 5th Elimination: Earn double score for eliminating enemies.
- Keep the streak going to unlock double score and make a run for the top three. When you’re taken out, respawn and build up those bonuses again. A short countdown precedes each weapon swap. Adapt and win.
Demolition
- Alternate between attacking and defending two bomb sites. The attacking team must destroy both bomb sites to win the round, gaining a time bonus after detonating the first site. All attacking Operators spawn with a bomb and respawns are active for both teams throughout the match.
- Defense is all about running down the clock. Defuse planted bombs right away, as the match timer pauses whenever a bomb site is in active countdown. If one of the sites is destroyed, regroup and throw everything you have into defending the last one.
New Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)
Kilo 141 - Assault Rifle (Call of Duty: Warzone Login Reward)
- Fully automatic assault rifle with an ergonomic design that improves handling, and a steady fire rate helps stay on target.
- The Kilo 141 is back and ready to tear it up across Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone. The weapon’s smooth handling, manageable recoil, and steady fire rate give it room to shine in a variety of combat situations, leaving no doubt as to why the Kilo 141 was a favorite in Verdansk. Now that the location is back, it’s time to relive the glory days with this hard-hitting Primary Weapon.
- Players will automatically unlock the Kilo 141 for use in Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone after logging in to Call of Duty: Warzone at the launch of Season 03.
CR-56 - Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)
- This lightweight 7.62 x 39mm full-auto assault rifle is compact and powerful. Built exclusively for military use, the standard issue rifle is deadly at mid-range combat and easily configured for a variety of assault tactics.
- Combining high-damage hits with a fast fire rate and good handling, the CR-56 AMAX is the perfect mid-range weapon for downing targets fast. Eliminate enemies in three to four shots up to 25 meters out, leaving plenty left over to chew through equipped armor. Quick reloads get you back into the action fast, a helpful trait no matter how you choose to customize the weapon via Gunsmith.
HDR - Sniper Rifle (Battle Pass)
- Anti-material bolt action sniper rifle chambered in 12.7 x 108mm ammunition. Bullets have a lower muzzle velocity but remain devastating even at very long ranges.
- Veterans of Verdansk know the power of the HDR and the havoc a sniper can inflict with it when stationed in high vantage points like the infamous Airport Control Tower. The weapon’s long reach and heavy damage make it a favorite of sharpshooters, its distinctive firing sound sending squads running. Add the Reinforced Barrel attachment to further extend your damage range and bullet velocity, and don’t forget to hold your breath for difficult shots.
Kali Sticks - Melee (Event Reward)
- Two-hit kill. Extremely fast attack speed. Short range.
- The infamous Kali Sticks return, dealing out damage with rapid swings that’ll take down your target in a flash. Smack them with fast follow-up hits using the weapon’s light attack or take them out in a more dramatic fashion by unleashing the heavy attack. Use Kali Sticks in Multiplayer with the new Close Shave Perk to deploy a quick whack against enemies without having to manually swap to your Dedicated Melee slot first.
Nail Gun - Special (In-Season)
- Full-auto Nail Gun. High damage at close range with fast handling speeds and very low muzzle velocity.
- Stick it to them with this handy tool configured with a magazine of 15 nails that fires at full auto. The damage drops off quickly after 25 meters and performs best up close. The Nail Gun’s low muzzle velocity can make it difficult to land shots against fast moving targets, so get them in your sights and unload before they know what hit them. This armament is a reward earned during the Black Ops Tribute Event.
New Attachments
Monolithic Suppressor (Battle Pass)
Monolithic Core provides superior sound suppression and increased range. Moderate weight increase affects agility.
Available for Assault Rifles (except AS VAL), SMGs, Shotguns, LMGs, Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Pistols.
SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Battle Pass)
Convert the SWAT 5.56 into a fully automatic weapon with lower damage and range but improved accuracy, mobility, and handling. Equips a new default Barrel and Magazine and unlocks an exclusive 50-round extended Magazine. Blocks Barrel attachments.
C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)
Conversion kit to use higher caliber 10mm Auto ammunition for increased stopping power. Though the conversion results in some increased recoil and a slightly lower fire rate, the extra damage, range, and velocity make this attachment a worthy consideration when approaching enemies on bigger maps.
New Multiplayer Perks
Close Shave - Enforcer (Event Reward)
Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when you perform a weapon butt attack. Simply tap the Melee button to attack. Like the old days!
New Scorestreak (Multiplayer & Zombies)
Death Machine (In-Season)
- Heavy minigun with a fast fire rate, high penetration, and a large ammunition capacity.
- Wield the infamous Death Machine, a powerful weapon with a single large magazine that fires high impact rounds at a blistering rate of fire. Score earned while using the Death Machine contributes to your current Scorestreak progress, making this a great tool for bumping up to the next streak.
New Zombies Map: Shattered Veil
With the Sentinel Artifact in hand, the crew heads to the remote wooded hills above Liberty Falls to meet with S.A.M. at an old mansion in the forest which has been retrofitted to [[REDACTED]]. Only with the aid of S.A.M.’s synthetic mind can the team hope to unlock the ancient artifact’s mysteries and bring back Agent Maxis. What could possibly go wrong?
New Zombies Perk-A-Cola
Double Tap
- The classic rapid-fire Perk returns for the first time in nearly a decade, dramatically increasing your weapon’s fire rate to chew through enemy hordes in record time. Research the iconic Perk for powerful enhancements like an even faster fire rate and the chance to inflict double damage.
- Double Tap is available in Shattered Veil along with the other previously accessible Zombies Perks. Note that some of these Perk-a-Colas are only available via the Der Wunderfizz machine.
- Double Tap is available on The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Liberty Falls and Terminus maps via the Der Wunderfizz machine.
Double Tap Augments
Double Jeopardy
Normal zombies at low health have a chance to die immediately when shot.
Double Impact
Double hits on the same target in quick succession deal more damage.
Double Standard
All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.
Double Time
Increases fire rate bonus.
Double or Nothing
Weapons have a chance to do double damage but also have a chance to do zero damage.
Double Play
Killing two enemies in quick succession has a chance to return two rounds to your magazine. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.
New Zombies Wonder Weapons
Ray Gun Mark II (+ 3 Variants)
- Drop multiple zombies at once with the upgraded and modestly unstable Ray Gun Mark II. Recovered from the Dark Aether by Project Janus, this powerful laser armament delivers three-round bursts of energy, can be Pack-a-Punched, and doubles as a bludgeoning instrument if you’re running low on ammunition.
- Then there’s the three new variants. Provided you’ve [[REDACTED]], you can experiment with an additional three variants of the Ray Gun Mark II:
Ray Gun Mark II-W: Offering similar bullet patterns to a submachine gun, this also has a random chance to ignite enemies.
Ray Gun Mark II-P: Shooting ammunition like a shotgun, with a chance to spawn a sigil with the ability to grant invulnerability to the player standing on it for a limited time.
Ray Gun Mark II-R: Dropping zombies with a Marksman Rifle-like discharge, expect a chance to spread a plague infection that can inflict area-of-effect damage.
Wunderwaffe DG-2
- Capable of striking down hordes with chain-lightning blasts, this has the bonus effect of stunning crowds of zombies, usually resulting in additional, and eventually terminal damage.
New Zombies Enemies
Elder Disciple
- Strange, floating apparitions have been seen flitting about the sprawling gardens and rambling mansion estate. Known to some as Elder Disciples, these powerful enemies likely spell trouble for the crew.
- Elder Disciples gain strength as they empower the zombies around them while summoning more undead to join the battle. Using their dark magic, these fetid, floating carcasses can force their allies to evolve more quickly, allowing a lowly zombie to more rapidly transform into a Doppelghast or some other sinister form.
- Eliminate the Elder Disciple before their forces grow too powerful, keeping it at a distance to avoid the scream it lets loose against players who draw too close. The deadly enemy grows more agitated as it takes damage, so try to get the job done fast.
Toxic Zombies
- As a sickly yellow fog descends across the mansion, expect the inhabitants to take on an even-more revolting pallor. Easily identifiable due to their greenish hue and more skeletal exterior, Toxic Zombies seem to have lost all but their base perambulatory functions and seem intent on sprinting toward their prey before exploding, leaving a damaging pool of acid in their wake. Listen for their telltale shriek and get the jump on them before they can close the distance.
New GobbleGums
Tactical Diffusion (Rare)
- Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead.
Support Group (Legendary)
- Gobble up this tasty GobbleGum to acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun and Mutant Injection Support items.
Die Pitched (Whimsical)
- Zombies have high-pitched voices. Lasts three minutes.
New Features
Camo Hub
- The Camo HUB is planned to be added shortly after launch to provide players with a wealth of Camo information and assist all in their quest for Dark Matter and Nebula. Available via the Barracks > Challenges Menu, the Camo HUB gives players all the Camo information they need in a single location:
- View all available Weapons by Weapon Class, with each Weapon sorted by furthest Camo progress
- View the Next Camo Challenge for each Weapon
- View the 2 available Special Camos for each Weapon
- View the next unearned Camo Mastery Calling Card reward
- Track/Untrack a Weapon’s Next Camo
- Select a Weapon to go to that Weapon’s full Camo screen
- “Tracked & Near Complete” tab now serves as the new home for the player’s manually tracked or automatically surfaced near complete Camo Challenges
New Operators
R0-Z3 (BlackCell, Crimson One, Launch)
R0-Z3 returns to claim her status as a top BlackCell operative working in Verdansk. You know the drill. No witnesses.
Hudson (Battle Pass, Rogue Black Ops, Launch)
Special Agent Jason Hudson, CIA operative, handler to Alex Mason, and KIA during Operation False Profit.
Mace (Battle Pass, Crimson One, Launch)
The Special Forces Army Ranger turned PMC returns, ready to inflict serious damage on anyone who thinks they can best him in Verdansk.
John Black Ops (Event Reward for Black Ops 6 owners, In-Season)
A mysterious Operator clad in a gray jump suit, sporting tactical goggles and helmet. Anonymous. Unassuming. Deadly.
New Events
Black Ops Tribute (In-Season)
- Don’t miss out on this legendary tribute to Black Ops in an event stuffed with rewards that honor the history of the series.
- Earn XP in any mode to progress the Event and earn Black Ops themed rewards. Black Ops 6 owners will receive additional rewards only available to use in Black Ops 6.
- Earn cosmetic content and functional equipment, including the Nail Gun (Special Weapon), C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (Attachment), Thermite (Lethal in Call of Duty: Warzone), Death Machine (Scorestreak in MP/Support in Zombies), Close Shave (MP Perk), an Emote, GobbleGums, and the fan-requested Operator, “John Black Ops”.
RICOCHET Anti-Cheat
This season, the focus remains on our commitment to taking down cheat makers, banning bad actors, and ensuring a great player experience. Our roadmap for anti-cheat extends beyond this season, but in the latest Progress Report we’ll focus on recent results and security-focused updates coming in Season 03.
Check out the Season 03 RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Update here.
Console Cross-Play Settings
In Season 03, we're giving console players more granular options by separating the MP Ranked Play and Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play settings and adding a new Multiplayer-only setting for Quickplay, Featured, and Party Games matches.
Each of these three settings (Multiplayer Ranked Play, Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play, and Multiplayer Unranked) will include the following options:
On: Enables matchmaking with all gaming platforms when playing in the selected playlists.
On (Consoles Only): Enables matchmaking only with other consoles when playing in selected playlists.
May negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
Off: Restricts matchmaking to your current gaming platform only in selected playlists.
Will negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
Additional details on how these settings interact with party members who are on different platforms.
- Players in a party who all belong to the same console platform will matchmake with the party leader’s preferred cross-play settings.
- Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party that includes a different console platform will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On (Consoles Only)" to enable matchmaking. This temporary adjustment enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.
- Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party with a PC player will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On." This enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.
- Reminder: Adjusting Cross-Play settings may negatively impact matchmaking queue times.
UI/UX
Pre-Loading Shaders Improvements
- Improved menu framerate stability while compiling shaders.
- The Pre-Loading Shaders warning has been split per game mode.
- Significantly reduced the time required to compile shaders before launching a match.
- A new menu widget was added in the lobby to indicate the progress of Pre-Loading Shaders to let you know when you are ready to play!
PC Benchmark
- ICYMI: The PC Benchmark remains a useful tool to optimize your gaming experience. Located in the Graphics Settings menu of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, it simulates a multiplayer match to help you fine-tune your graphics for optimal performance and higher framerates.
Global
- Entering Prestige will no longer reset Operator, Calling Card, Emote, Spray, or Gobblegum customization.
Addressed an issue where Finishing Move audio would continue to play after scrolling to a new tier in the Battle Pass.
Challenges
BlackCell Daily Challenge
BlackCell owners can now complete an additional Daily Challenge in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone for an added 7,500 XP each. The BlackCell Daily Challenge counts toward the 3 challenges needed to earn the Daily Challenge Bonus XP.
Movement Updates
- Increased crouch to stand speeds by 15%.
- Increased crouch to stand speeds while ADS by 39%.
- Increased directional sprint animation blend speeds for improved fluidity.
Graphics
- Addressed an issue when using the Time Out GobbleGum while a white flash occurs could leave the screen white.
- Addressed an issue with visuals during the Gold Armor Side Quest on The Tomb.
- Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun would be misaligned with players hand when in 3rd-person prone supine.
- Addressed an issue where the Pack-a-Punch camo for the “Donatello’s Bo Staff” Blueprint would not cover the entire weapon.
- Addressed an issue that caused the “Fire Eater” Beamsmasher Blueprint to not be visible at short distances.
- Addressed an issue where some white flashes could be seen during the Terminus Boat Race Side Quest.
Audio
- Addressed an issue where no sound effects played when interacting with the bottom row of keys on the Keypad in Terminus.
