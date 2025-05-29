Everything Coming in Black Ops 6 Season 4 – New Maps, Modes and More
- Season 4 of Black Ops 6 launches May 29, featuring new Multiplayer maps, modes and a brand new Warzone POI to explore
- Three brand new weapons debut this season-the LC10, FFAR 1, and Essex Model 07 and are all likely to shake up the Multiplayer and Warzone meta
- Ranked Resurgence and World Series of Warzone return, alongside new Ranked Play rewards and major updates for competitive COD fans
Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 starts this Thursday and is bringing a ton of new content for all COD players to experience. With the COD cycle approaching its fourth quarter, Black Ops 6 is in its final content push before we shift our focus towards this year’s upcoming release. With new Maps, Modes, Scoresestreaks, Operators and more, Season 4 is launching with lots of new content for every type of player. Whether you are a Ranked Play grinder or pub stomper, let's take a look at what you need to know before Season 4 starts.
- When Does Black Ops 6: Season 4 Start?
- Stitch Returns to the Black Ops Storyline as a New Operator
- New Multiplayer Maps in Season 4
- New Multiplayer Mode in Season 4
- New Weapons in Season 4
- Meta Relevancy of New Weapons
- New Season of Ranked Play Begins
- Ranked Resurgence Returns in Season 4
- World Series of Warzone Returns in Season 4
- New Skyscraper POI Coming to Verdansk in Season 4
When Does Black Ops 6: Season 4 Start?
Season 4 will begin on May 29th at 9:00 AM PT across all platforms. For a sneak peak at what you can expect, here is the official story cinematic trailer:
Stitch Returns to the Black Ops Storyline as a New Operator
Stitch will be a brand new operator available within the Season 4 Battle Pass. He is returning to the story to work alongside Adler in a surprising turn of events. During the remainder of the Black Ops 6 cycle, we will likely see new Stitch skins become available in Store bundles.
New Multiplayer Maps in Season 4
Three new Multiplayer maps are making their debut with the launch of Season 4. With CDL Champs being the only pro event remaining in the competitive season, it is highly unlikely that any of these will be added to the map pool. However, after the conclusion of CDL Champs, there is a chance these maps could be added to the Ranked Play rotation after testing. Here is a breakdown of each map directly from the Season 4 Patch Notes:
Shutdown (6v6)
- Fight in and around the central building housing the now wrecked Turbine or dive down the Sluice into the Lake, its waters hugging the plant’s south end by the Transformers. Jump up by the red container to target enemies from far out or swim back onshore to reach the Atrium and Parking
Fugitive (6v6)
- With the power out, Adler and his crew seize their chance to infiltrate the prison, climbing, zipping, and battling their way through the frozen compound
Blitz (6v6) & (2v2)
- Leave the road and seek out targets over the rugged terrain of the Cliffside or move inland, ambushing enemies at the Waterfall
New Multiplayer Mode in Season 4
Team Elimination is the new game mode launching with Season 4 and it looks to be a unique combination of Kill Confirmed and Control. In each round, two teams are given a finite number of lives and the goal is to be the last team with lives remaining at the end of the round. As in Kill Confirmed, players drop a Dog Tag upon their death that can be picked up by the enemy to confirm the kill or by a teammate to deny the opposing team.
To win the round, fully eliminate the enemy team and all of their lives, or be the team with the highest number of lives remaining when the round timer expires. This gamemode should have a slower, Control-style pace without the need to Attack/Defend an objective. As competitive Call of Duty will be entering an unknown state in the coming years, the league and players are desperately looking for a third gamemode that is easier to watch and understand as a new viewer.
This mode has some promise to become a future competitive game mode if it plays similarly to Team Slayer in Halo. If the testing over the coming months is positive, we could be looking at a new CDL game mode for the 2025-2026 season.
New Weapons in Season 4
There are three new weapons that will be introduced in Season 4. Two of them will be unlocked through Battle Pass progression and one will be unlocked through an in-season event reward. Here is a breakdown of each weapon directly from the Season 4 Patch Notes:
LC10 - SMG (Battle Pass)
- Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent accuracy and range, with a moderate rate of fire. Average mobility and very slow handling for its class
FFAR 1 - Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)
- Full-auto assault rifle. Very high rate of fire and excellent CQB power, but slower handling and mobility
Essex Model 07 - Marksman Rifle (In-Season, Event Reward)
- Lever-action marksman rifle. High damage potential. Balanced by slower rate of fire and handling
Meta Relevancy of New Weapons
As per usual with every new season, there is a high likelihood that the Battle Pass weapons will be overpowered during the season in which they are launched. Expect each of these weapons to be utilized in the Multiplayer and Warzone meta. The Essex Model 07 has a unique opportunity to be in the World Series of Warzone meta as a powerful long-range option.
New Season of Ranked Play Begins
More rewards are available in Season 4 Ranked Play for both Multiplayer and Warzone. For Multiplayer, exclusive rewards can be unlocked by reaching higher ranks as well as winning matches. In Warzone, exclusive rewards can be unlocked by reaching higher ranks, stacking career top placements, and getting kills.
Ranked Resurgence Returns in Season 4
In one of the most exciting Season 4 announcements, Ranked Resurgence is making a return during the middle of Season 4. Both Ranked Warzone and Ranked Resurgence will coexist at the same time within the game, giving players another alternative to compete in a competitive mode. There is no official release date yet for the return of Ranked Resurgence.
World Series of Warzone Returns in Season 4
The World Series of Warzone is making a return in Season 4 which includes an in-game mode that allows everyone to practice on the official ruleset that the top players in the world will be using. For the first three weeks of the season, the World Series of Warzone Playlist will be open, allowing anyone to queue for matches and practice with their teams ahead of the in-game open that begins on June 20th. For more World Series of Warzone rules and info, see their official page here.
New Skyscraper POI Coming to Verdansk in Season 4
Verdansk will be getting a brand new skyscraper in Season 4 called “The Overlook.” Standing within Downtown, The Overlook will offer an incredible height advantage for those who are able to control the roof. 4 horizontal zip lines are connected to The Overlook giving players an additional way of reaching the roof. Surrounding The Overlook are two gigantic interactable cranes that players can use as another route to the Overlook roof. These cranes can also be activated which will move the crane’s cargo hook arm, allowing players to easily travel to other areas of Downtown.
Whether you are a Ranked Play grinder, Resurgence demon, or just a casual Warzone enjoyer, Season 4 has a ton of new content for you and your friends to hop into. For a more information on weapon tuning and map updates, see the official Season 4 patch notes.