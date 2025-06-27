Everything in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: Release Date, Cel-Shaded Map and more
After a controversial Season 4 launch, many Call of Duty fans are hoping to see Black Ops 6 make a comeback with the Reloaded season coming to the game. On top of new weapons and camos, we're also getting a solid lineup of events accompanied by a bunch of other content. However, this is probably the first time in the series' history that the Reloaded update has been delayed.
Initially planned to go live on May 26, indicated by the Battle Pass duration, promo material, and normal release windows, some unforeseen setbacks have pushed that date to July 2. To keep things in order, we'll be breaking down everything we know so far about the new season so you know what to expect.
When Does Black Ops 6: Season 4 Reloaded Start?
After the ongoing Rivals event in Season 4 being delayed by a week and the last bundle of the season appearing in the store, Season 4 Reloaded is set to come out on July 2 at 9:00 AM PT across all platforms.
Beavis & Butt-Head Operators: An Unexpected Crossover
Perhaps one of the most anticipated changes of Season 4 Reloaded is the partnership between Call of Duty and the Beavis & Butt-Head TV show. As part of this collaboration, we'll be getting both characters as brand-new operators (available in the Beavis & Butt-Head event) as well as cel-shaded playlists and events across Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.
Cel-Shaded Maps Coming to MP, WZ, and ZM
When the mid-season update is underway, you can enjoy the following maps with brand-new cel-shaded effects:
- Nuketown (Multiplayer)
- Babylon (Multiplayer)
- Skyline (Multiplayer)
- Stakeout (Multiplayer)
- Grind (Multiplayer)
- Rebirth Island (Warzone)
- Liberty Falls (Zombies)
The cel-shaded multiplayer map variants will be available in the new CODtoons Moshpit and Party Ops playlists coming with the update. Party Ops will not feature Stakeout.
Beavis & Butt-Head and CODtoons Events Kick Off The Season
The new season also brings a plethora of free rewards via its two starting events: Beavis & Butt-Head and CODtoons. As always, you can get the rewards by collecting XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, while the events are live.
The Beavis & Butt-Head event will have a Free Track and a Premium Track (priced at 1100 COD Points) that features additional rewards. Here's the full list of the rewards, including the Mastery Reward at the end of the tracks:
- Free Track: Pickaxe Melee, “Todd” and “Coach Buzzcut” Operators, and the SVD Full Auto Mod
- Premium Track: Everything in the Free Track, “Beavis” Operator, “Dumbass” Finishing Move, “Hot Cheese” Saug SMG Weapon Blueprint, “Rockin’ the Couch” Calling Card, “Cornholio” Gunscreen, and more.
- Mastery Reward (Free Track): Olympia Special
- Mastery Reward (Premium Track): "Butt-Head" Operation
On the other hand, the CODtoons' rewards include the TR2 CQB Auto Conversion, a specially themed Blueprint, and Weapon Camo in both regular and BlackCell variants.
New Multiplayer Maps in Season 4 Reloaded
The mid-season update will introduce two new maps (one brand-new, and one a remaster) to the rotation. It's unlikely these maps will appear in Ranked Play's map pools, given how the new maps in Season 4 weren't given that privilege either.
Fringe (Core, 6v6)
- First seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Fringe returns in a reimagined form for Season 04 Reloaded. Deploy to the Rolling Hills distillery during the grand opening ceremony. Test your gunslinging skills in the Bar or announce your presence more loudly along the central Road. Upper windows in the Barn and House offer mighty power positions, the Loading zone retaining its reputation as the map’s riskiest traversal.
Eclipse (Strike, 6v6/2v2)
- Battle to the beat in this underground nightclub in Avalon where neon lights illuminate the halls and dance floor. Head straight to the middle to duke it out center stage or engage enemies down the sides, remaining watchful for enemy movement while passing the dining tables set along the way. Get a view over the action from the DJ Booth or set up in the corner Coat Check and tag passing targets.
New MP, ZM, and WZ Game Modes in Season 4 Reloaded
The mid-season update is also bringing in four new game modes across all three facets of Black Ops 3. These modes are classified as LTM (Limited-Time Modes), meaning these will disappear from the game after the Beavis & Butt-Head event.
Party Ops (Multiplayer)
Party Ops is a Free-for-All mode where players have to complete a randomized set of minigames and end up with the highest score to win. The minigames are mainly shorter versions of classic Party Modes alongside "wild challenges", which will be brand-new. Scorestreaks will be disabled.
Abomination Challenge (Zombies)
The Abomination Challenge mostly plays like the regular Zombies mode on Liberty Falls, but there are two main differences in this mode:
- The map will be fully cel-shaded as part of the event.
- A new HVT Abomination boss, Mo, will appear after you open the Church. This boss will gain Resistance and later Immunity to the weapon repeatedly used on it, and Exfil will be disabled until you defeat the HVT.
Starting Room (Zombies)
The Starting Room game mode has you fighting off waves of zombies in a single, confined, locked room in the map's starting area. There is no exfil, so the match will end only after all party members are eliminated.
Each map will also have unique designated Round Milestones that'll give you a set of rewards, including a pack of five GobbleGums, a high-value GobbleGum, and 15,000 XP as your rewards for reaching the first Round Milestone.
The modified features of this game mode include:
- If a machine or feature, like a Perk Machine, Pack-A-Punch and/or Der Wunderfizz (at Round 25) are in the starting zone, they will appear. If not, they aren’t available.
- Fire Sale Power-up no longer drops randomly from fallen zombies.
- Random Perk Power-up has been added to randomly drop from fallen zombies.
- Door Buys and Exfil are disabled.
Every room in Starting Room will be in its cel-shaded version.
Havoc Royale (Warzone)
Havoc Royale is a 15-minute 44-player Quads mode where you start off with your loadout in hand and survive until the end. You'll receive a random modifier to enhance your capabilities from a pool of 7 each time the circle closes.
Only one modifier (the last one you received) is active at the time. When the final circle closes, you'll receive one of the two following "Finale Modifiers":
- Showdown: All Operators are given an identical Loadout. Nearby weapons are removed.
- Rising Gas: Operators are warned that gas will be rising vertically throughout the combat zone, forcing you to ascend to higher ground. Fortunately, you’re more likely to obtain Gas Masks and Personal Redeploy Drones (Havoc Royale Mode only) during this modifier’s lifespan.
New Weapons and Attachments in Season 4 Reloaded
The mid-season update brings two new weapons — one shotgun and one melee — to Black Ops 6. You can unlock both weapons as part of the Beavis & Butt-Head Event.
Special Weapon: Olympia
- Level: 30
- Mags: 8
- Mag Size: 2
- Attachments: Barrel, Stock
- Description: Double-barrel shotgun. Very high damage and respectable range but requires frequent reloading.
Melee Weapon: Pickaxe
- Level: 30
- Attachments: None
- Description: One-hit kill. Medium attack speed. Short range.
Attachments: SVD Full Auto Mod and TR2 CQB Auto Conversion
On top of the two new weapons, we're also getting two new weapon attachments. The SVD Full Auto Mod will be unlockable through the Beavis & Butt-Head event, while the TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Mod is available via the CODtoons event.
New Bundles in Season 4 Reloaded
It wouldn't be a new season in Black Ops 6 without more bundles, and Season 4 brings in three bundles packed with Ultra Skins, Reactive, and Mastercraft Blueprints.
Here are the bundles and what they include:
Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head
- "Recon Beavis" Operator Skin (Beavis)
- "Infil Butt-Head" Operator Skin (Butt-Head)
- “T.P. Destroyer” CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle Skin
- “Suck Less” KSV SMG Skin
- “Cornholio’s Wrath” Feng 82 LMG Skin
- “Kick ‘em in the Nads!” Finishing Move
- “Punch Boys” Emote
- “Nacho Devil” Weapon Charm
- Animated “Operation Nutcracker” Calling Card
- “Dummy Ops” Loading Screen
- Animated “Heh, You Suck” Emblem
Tracer Pack: Street Jockey Mastercraft
- “Stallion” Operator Skin (Payne)
- “Dead Heat” KSV Skin
- “Stable Breaker” HDR Skin
- “Hobby Time” Pickaxe Melee Skin
- “Explosive Flavor” Frag Grenade Skin
- “Never Say Neigh” Emblem
- “Trophy Horse” Spray
- “Blue Ribbon” Sticker
- “Neighborly” Loading Screen
Tracer Pack: Offworld Sovereign Reactive Ultra Skin
- “Planetary Matriarch” Operator Skin (Westpoint)
- “Reckoner” Saug SMG Skin
- “Invader” GPMG-7 Skin
- “Crystalized Blaze” Pickaxe Melee Skin
- “Queen’s Way” Finishing Move
- “Worship Me” Emote
- “Dimension Break” Calling Card
- “Absolute” Loading Screen
- “Ultimate Form” Spray
Resurgence Casual and Ranked Play Come To Warzone After High Demand
After the massive success of Casual Quads and Casual Solos, the Casual game mode is coming to the 44-player Resurgence playlist in Season 4 Reloaded. Unlike standard Resurgence, this mode drops you into the battlefield with humans and bots, delivering an easier experience.
Because of its approach, however, your Warzone progression will be limited — participating in Resurgence Casual will not count towards your global stats or your eligibility for Resurgence Ranked Play.
Moreover, as promised in the official Season 4 patch notes, Ranked Play is coming to Resurgence exclusively in the Trios format on Rebirth Island in Season 4 Reloaded.
Additional Gameplay Content: Care Package, Search & Destroy Contract, and Loot Master Perk
The Care Package is finally coming to Warzone's Battle Royale, Battle Royale Casual, Resurgence, and Plunder game modes as a killstreak. It's unclear at the moment whether you can pick this up as randomized loot, purchase it through the Buy Station, or both.
The killstreak, when deployed, has a chance to drop rare weapons and equipment, the Specialist Perk, and the following new items: Door Barricade (Field Upgrade) and Hand Cannon (Killstreak).
Other than that, we're also getting the Search & Destroy Contract in BR, Resurgence, and Plunder, as well as Loot Master, the new perk available in Resurgence and Plunder, which allows you to get more loot from supply caches. The perk spawns additional items and gives a higher chance to find Tacticals and Lethals, cash, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and other high-tier gear.
Revamped Grief Mode And Leaderboards Event In Zombies
Grief Mode just got a lot more challenging as we head into Season 4 Reloaded. More punishing Grief effects, banning some revive-related GobbleGums, and faster zombie respawns are all part of the update, but at a higher reward — if you finish the matches, you're rewarded with Whimsical GobbleGums.
You can catch up on the exact details by keeping up with @CODUpdates on X, which'll publish Treyarch's patch notes prior to the mid-season update.
A few notable issues in Zombies right now are players leaving during a match, which disrupts the experience, and your inventory getting clogged up with underwhelming GobbleGums. The new changes to Grief Mode tackle both problems, giving you a higher incentive to stay for the complete duration and being rewarded for it with actually usable rewards.
To reinforce the aforementioned incentive, Black Ops 6 is also introducing the King of the Dead Zombies Leaderboards Event. Every time you enter a Zombies match, your kills contribute to the King of the Dead Leaderboard, a global ranking that tracks player performance.
It's essentially a ladder-based system where you climb as you rake up points in the mode. The Call of Duty blog post also clarifies that taking down higher-tier enemies like Elites and Bosses gives more points per kill, so farming regular undead is not the only viable strategy.
World Series of Warzone Qualifiers are Underway
After three weeks of practice since Season 4 began, the 2025 WSOW is ready to move forward to the Qualifiers stage, getting one step closer to that $1 million prize pool.
According to Call of Duty's blog post, they will be broadcasting the NA and EMEA Qualifiers, Elimination Finals, and Regional Finals on the following dates:
- July 22 – NA Lower Round 2 (Eliminations Finals)
- July 23 – EMEA Lower Round 2 (Elimination Finals)
- July 29 – NA Regional Final
- July 30 – EMEA Regional Final
The Qualifiers, Top 8, and Global Final for APAC, LATAM North, and LATAM South will also be held but won't be broadcasted. You can watch all of the matches at Call of Duty's official Twitch channel.
Esports Impact
With the CDL currently underway, this is Call of Duty's chance to capitalize on the interest and carry that momentum forward into the new season. We finally have a schedule for the WSOW happening in late July, so we can expect discussions surrounding the competitive scene for at least a month.
Looking at the overall changes and updates, Season 4 Reloaded doesn't seem too keen on changing the meta, especially since the new weapons we're getting belong to a niche category. The new attachments for the SVD and TR2 look intriguing, but their current place in the tier list (viable at best) indicates we likely won't see them appearing more often in competitive tournaments.