The Top 5 Meta Weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4
The newest season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has introduced a plethora of new weapons as well as adjustments, major and minor, to existing guns. While some of these changes are negligible, others are enough to heavily influence the overall meta tier list in both Warzone and Multiplayer.
Bringing back dominant powerhouses like the FFAR is certainly one way to shake up the scene, and specific attachments getting giant buffs across the board means you'll see new loadouts for existing weapons. Regardless, you likely want to skip over the fluff and find out the true standouts this season, which is what we'll be doing.
1. Krig C
- Category: Assault Rifle
The Krig C saw nothing but buffs to its attachments, cementing its place as the undisputed king of ARs going into Season 4. It has incredible range with surprisingly low recoil, and the No-Stock loadout can be a monster on small maps. If you often find yourself in medium-range firefights, the low damage falloff on this weapon is usually the reason you'll come out on top.
With the CR-56 AMAX getting recoil nerfs, the Krig doesn't have any significant competition in this category except for the FFAR. The TTK makes it consistent across all ranges, and you can safely kill enemies within 4 bullets.
Most meta loadouts sacrifice ADS speed to prioritize Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, zoning in on Krig's long-range expertise with great overall damage per magazine.
2. FFAR 1
- Category: Assault Rifle
After dominating Multiplayer and Warzone during Black Ops: Cold War era, the FFAR 1 is back again and better than ever, becoming the best AR in BO6 in terms of handling. It's a joy to control because of the seemingly recoil-less experience, and the iron sight is solid enough that you don't need to sacrifice an attachment slot.
The gun is essentially a better version of the AS VAL that doesn't need an Extended Mag II over an Extended Mag I to be viable. If you want an AR that competes and even beats SMGs at short range, the FFAR's your best bet, especially if you're planning to go with a Sprint-to-Fire loadout.
3. LC10
- Category: Submachine Gun
The LC10 is the newest SMG introduced in Season 4 and is unlockable through the Battle Pass, but you can test its full glory with the Olympus Bolt bundle.
This gun is an absolute beast both on paper and in the field — the combination of movement speed, TTK, and Sprint-to-Fire speed is arguably the best you'll find in this category, which also makes it a prime choice on maps like Nuketown, Subsonic, and other maps similar in size.
While it does trade blows with the FFAR in long-range firefights, it's the only SMG that consistently beats it in short range. The only reason it's not objectively better than the FFAR is due to its versatility, but aside from that, it's an ideal pick for all Moshpit and Face Off game modes.
4. GPMG-7
- Category: Light Machine Gun
It's rare to see an LMG in the top 5, but the GPMG-7 is surprisingly devastating this season. It received a ton of incremental improvements like reduced recoil, better sprint movement speed, higher ADS movement speed, and more, making it a lethal pick on Domination and larger maps.
There's a lot of untapped potential to be explored here, and any semi-decent Rapid Fire loadout is more than enough to lock down an alleyway or POI from a distance. The movement buffs can even accommodate mobility-focused GPMG builds to make the weapon viable on Face-Off.
5. C9
- Category: Submachine Gun
Despite minimal changes with only the Heavy Stock getting increased Flinch Resistance, the C9 remains the tried-and-tested SMG for close quarters and semi-medium ranged combat. While it did lose its top spot to the LC10 in close range, it's still the best choice as a substitute or if you want to skip the grind for the new SMG altogether.
Unfortunately, the C9 was removed from Ranked Play this season, so you'll primarily stick to regular gamemodes with this weapon. Other than that, it's still the apex SMG for medium-sized maps.
Esports Impact
With most weapons getting stability buffs in Season 4, we're approaching a recoil-less meta where kickback is almost a non-issue. The biggest winners of the new patch were definitely the ARs and SMGs, and the new weapons in both categories have cracked the top 5. so we'll likely see fresh new loadouts and strategies.
With the recent Call of Duty League coming to a close, this is the perfect time to test new builds so we know what to expect in the next major. The Krig was a fairly popular pick in the Grand Finals, and it appears it will stay that way in the next tournament. However, with the way the LC10 and FFAR 1 are racking up kills and stats, they might overthrow existing loadouts for the C9 and AK-74.