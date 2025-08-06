What Time Does Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 Launch? Full Patch Notes
With all the hype around the Battlefield franchise in recent days, FPS fans would be forgiven if they forgot all about Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Season 5 for Black Ops 6 and Warzone will launch tomorrow on August 7.
Interestingly, this update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be going live the same day as early access for weekend one of the Battlefield 6 beta. For the first time in about a decade, the Call of Duty franchise could have real, legitimate competition on the horizon. They need to demonstrate to fans why they've retained the crown for all these years.
Their first opportunity to do that will be with Season 5 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This will be the next major content update for each respective title, and after a disastrous launch to season 4, combined with the ongoing hype for a direct competitor, Call of Duty can't mess this one up.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 Launch Time, Server Maintenance
The new season will launch tomorrow on August 7 at 6am ET / 9am PT. The Call of Duty devs have not provided any estimate of how long the servers will be down for the patch, but you can follow the official social channels or check DownDetector to see if other players are reporting log in issues.
What's Coming To Black Ops 6 Multiplayer With Season 5?
As with any major update to Call of Duty, season 5 of Black Ops 6 will see a whole host of balancing changes and the addition of new maps, modes, and more. Let's take a more detailed look at what's coming in season 5.
New Maps
There will be three new multiplayer maps; all for 6v6 modes.
- Runway: A blown up airport
- Exchange: An Avalon marketplace that looks fairly close-quarters focused
- World Motor Dynasty- A reimagining of W.M.D from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops remade as a bright and vibrant Italian tire manufacturing plant instead of the snowy factory it once was
New Multiplayer Modes
There will be three new multiplayer modes coming in season 5.
- Aim High- a combination playlist of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed, where headshots are instant kill and body shots do no damage due to everyone having full body armor
- Snipers Only- This one will be added later in the season and is exactly what it sounds like. It's perks and snipers. That's it
- Cranked Moshpit- This will also be added later in the season, and eliminations will give players speed Perks and activate the timer for a bomb. Players must get more kills before the timer runs out to reset the timer and score double points for their team
New Weapons & Attachments
There will be three new weapons added. Two guns and one melee weapon. The PML 5.5 is a full-auto LMG that will be available in the battle pass. The ABR A1 is a three-round burst AR that will also be available in the battle pass. The melee weapon is a pair of Boxing Gloves that will be earnable during an in-season event as an award.
The 9mm PM Skull Splitter will be gaining two new attachments in the battle pass. These will be a new barrel and an extended mag. The PPSh-41 will be receiving the "Helical Magazine" attachment as well. This will not be available in the battle pass and will instead be earnable as an event reward later in the season.
Ranked Play Reset
Ranked play will once again be reset for season five with all new calling card and camos as ranked rewards. The 10 wins seasonal reward will be a Jackal PDW blueprint and the 100 wins seasonal reward will be a shark decal. The entire ranked season has a shark themed focus for its cosmetics.
What's New To Black Ops 6 Zombies In Season 5?
As is typical, zombies players will be getting a new map. This new map is called "Reckoning" and has a large emphasis on robotic zombies.
New Zombie Enemies
There will be three new enemies introduced with Reckoning.
- Uber Klaus
- Uber Klaus Core
- Kommando Klaus
Uber Klaus is a giant automaton with a cocky attitude and super strength. It will have hard hitting melee attacks and tons of heavy shielding that will need to be broken somehow. Once the exoskeleton shielding is broken, the Uber Klaus Core will eject revealing its second form. It has less armor, but can move much quicker and with more agility. It can also fly with "rocket-powered hover boots" and has arm-mounted launchers and a defensive shield that can be used to block incoming attacks.
The Kommando Klaus appear to be a type of dog round. They are human sized robots with a red core in their chest. Their brains have been turned off and their self-destruct sequences have been activated.
NEW Wonder Weapon
The new wonder weapon is called the Gorgofex and is a small (pistol-sized) bio-weapon combining "fungal, floral, and insectile traits" to create precision and impact damage. There also seems to be a gravitational component in close range.
New Field Upgrade: Mister Peeks
Ever wanted a stuffed a blue bunny with a knife stabbing zombies over and over again while dancing to disco music? Because now that's possible with the new Mister Peeks field upgrade.
Augment Name
Augment Type
Augment Description
Dance Party
Major
Attracts zombies toward him and then blows up
Arcane Fury
Major
Gives his regular damage a random Ammo Mod and an augment from that Ammo Mod
Apex Hunter
Major
Makes Mister Peeks focus on stronger enemies, excluding bosses, over normal zombies and deal increased damage to those stronger zombies
Social Butterfly
Minor
Larger attraction radius
Peeks' Favor
Minor
Free Mystery Box spin if Mister Peeks is near
Party Animal
Minor
Increased dancing duration
Updates Are Coming To Ricochet Anti-Cheat
One of Call of Duty's biggest complaints in recent years, especially in Ranked Play and in Warzone, has been about rampant cheaters. The proprietary anti-cheat developed for Call of Duty, called Ricochet, has been widely made fun of and complained about by fans and haters alike for being completely useless.
In season 5, they will be adding TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to Ricochet. Each of these things is an industry-standard Windows security feature that helps ensure players are only able to launch the game from a safe and secure PC that has not been tampered with. More updates will be coming to Ricochet over time. If interested, fans can read more about it here.
Everything Coming To Warzone With Black Ops 6 Season 5
Warzone is also getting an update for season 5, although it's not very extensive. Raven Software has fixed a variety of bugs, added some new sightlines the stadium POI that are tied to completing a new contract in the area. From week 2 onward, the stadium will just be permanently in its new militarized state without the contract being required.
New Mode
The most notable thing coming to Warzone in season 5 is Stadium Resurgence. Each match will take place in the Stadium POI and consist of:
- 36 players
- 12-minute time limit
- Custom loot pools
- Custom circle collapses (7 stages)
- Public Events
Stadium Resurgence will be available to play in week 2 of season 5.
Ranked Play Adjustments
They've made it possible to earn 150 SR per game from eliminations instead of the previous 100. They've lowered the amount of SR for placing first from 150 to 75 and increased the amount of SR from placing second and third from 75 to 100 SR. They hope that this will allow players to climb ranks more quickly and reward players who consistently place high in their games.
They've also introduced new ranked rewards in the form of calling cards, a weapon blueprint, and a charm.
Loot Adjustments
These perks have been added to the ground loot pool:
- Shrouded
- Irradiated
- Loot Master
- Reflexes
- Bomb Squad
- Gung-Ho
The new weapons mentioned above in the multiplayer section have been added as well. They've also added new contracts, buy stations, one new piece of equipment (Napalm Strike), and adjusted the balancing of a ton of weapons. In general, most ARs, Snipers, and SMGs have been buffed. The LC-10 was nerfed.