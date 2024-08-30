Are the Black Ops 6 Beta Severs Down?
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta has started today and there are already some issues. Are the Black Ops 6 Beta servers down?
Fans have been anxiously anticipating the Black Ops 6 Beta, with CoD developers promoting new gameplay mechanics, an intense campaign, and Beta rewards. The Beta has been split into two weekends, with the first weekend of Beta action starting today, August 30.
It seems that fans are more excited than devs anticipated.
Are Black Ops 6 Beta Servers Down?
As of right now, yes.
So many Call of Duty players are trying to get into the Beta during its first few hours that the servers are having some issues.
Many players have expressed that they are having similar experiences. Some Beta participants noted that it was taking well over 30 minutes to get into a game. Others said that matchmaking wasn't even working for them. A lot of players were able to get into one game but have had issues ever since, leaving them frustrated and angry.
Developers haven't responded to the outcry just yet.
How to Fix Black Ops 6 Servers Being Down
Unfortunately, we will have to wait for a developer update for now. But there are a few things you can do to see if your server issues improve.
First, try checking our WiFi and maybe even switch to an ethernet cable to see if your connection gets a bit faster and smoother. You can also try restarting Black Ops 6 after restarting your PC. It may also help to try a different server, if you have that ability.
Hopefully devs address the issue soon.