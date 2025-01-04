Black Ops 6: What You Need to Know about the Squid Game Event - FREE Rewards, New Modes, & More
There have only been a few events in Black Ops 6 so far, but each has been packed with free rewards and exciting modes. Though the Kill List festival was fun for a while, what many fans have been hoping for is a crossover with another established franchise, similar to Fortnite's formula.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for 1/3 Update - Squid Games Event & Rewards
Luckily, Activision delivered by providing the Squid Game event in early January, and fans can't wait to dive into a mix between their favorite show and the newest COD. With so much content to explore in the action-packed BO6, there's never been a better time to be a Black Ops player.
How Long Will the Squid Game Event Last?
Like all events in Call of Duty, there's a time limit on the Squid Game event. The Squid Game Event Pass, along with each of the new modes, will only last from now until January 24th. This gives each fan about three weeks to finish the limited-time reward pass to obtain Player 115 and every other TV-themed cosmetic.
There likely won't be a return to Squid Game in the future of Black Ops 6, especially since it took years to receive the second season of the wildly-popular show. If you're a super fan of Squid Game or just like free items in Call of Duty, then hop in while the excitement-packed event lasts. Just remember to stop moving during the red light.
New Squid Game Modes
There are five new ways to play Black Ops 6 during the Squid Game event. Multiplayer, Zombies, and even Warzone are all offering new modes to help you get excited for Squid Game: Season 2. The bulk of the modes are themed around Squid Game trials from the actual show, so expect to play a lot of Red Light, Green Light in various iterations.
New Multiplayer Modes
The most notable new mode is Red Light, Green Light. As you can imagine, players will race to the finish line - but only while the green light is active. If the red light appears, then you'll need to stop in your combat boots, otherwise, you'll be shot on the spot. There are three rounds in each match, and you can even use melee weapons to kill other combatants while running.
Squid Game Moshpit is a fun playlist where you can experience a new rule set for your favorite modes, such as Hardpoint and Domination. You can now pick up a Piggy Bank from some defeated enemies to receive points, plus the Roulette Gun will be available so that you can defeat opponents swiftly at the risk of blowing yourself up with every shot fired out. Finally, you can use the Red Light, Green Light scorestreak to defeat enemies who refuse to stand still.
Pentathlon is the last game mode added for Black Ops 6 multiplayer during the Squid Game event. It also allows you to take part in a plethora of modes, including Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Domination. The playlist will also be combined with innovative new ways to play, like Roulette and Piggy Bank Team Deathmatch. The Piggy Bank offers a handful of extra points if you get it, while Roulette grants you the ability to wield a new handgun that'll one-shot enemy players.
New Zombies Mode
Dead Light, Green Light is the newest zombies mode where you'll have to fend off the undead hordes to survive. However, the Squid Game twist makes battling zombies on Citadelle des Morts much more challenging than usual. Whenever the green light is active, you'll earn extra points from defeating undead.
RELATED: Biggest Competitive Game Releases of 2025 - GTA6, Gears of War, & More
However, you'll lose points if you move whenever the red light is up, starting at around 150 points per movement. Zombies will also be extra powerful while you're standing still for the red light. Sometimes you'll need to choose between your points and survival, but make sure to make up your mind before the deadly zombies overwhelm your fighting spirit.
New Warzone Mode
Activision thought of Warzone players too for this event. Squid Game fans can hop onto Urzikstan for a fun-filled selection of challenges that'll result in the elimination of competitors that don't quite make the cut. Even if battle royales aren't for you, there's still a lot of fun to be had by outcompeting other teams in the Warzone frenzy.
RELATED: The Best Selling Games of 2024 in the US - Black Ops 6, Sparking Zero, & More
Red Light, Green Light will also be available in Warzone via a challenge, which presents a new way to experience the classic Squid Game. Call of Duty has supported Warzone for almost five years, and fans are over the moon about the newest crossover content.
Free Rewards in the Squid Game Event
There are twenty rewards to unlock in the style of Squid Games, and half are free. The Player 115 outfit is unlockable mid-pass at no cost, so it's worth leveling it up even if you don't want to pay the 1,100 COD Points for the Premium Pass. If you've been awaiting Squid Game: Season 2, then these Call of Duty rewards are like the cherry on top.
Cosmetic Bundles
There will be three bundles you can purchase during the Squid Game event in Black Ops 6. They include the Pink Guards Tracer Pack, the VIPs Tracer Pack, and the Young-hee Tracer Pack. It's unconfirmed exactly how much each pack will cost, but they will all probably be priced around $20 USD. Here's what to expect in each bundle.
Pink Guards Tracer Pack
Name
Item Type
Masked Worker
Operator
Masked Soldier
Operator
Masked Manager
Operator
Winner
Finishing Move
Game Guard
SMG Blueprint
Enforcer
Emblem
Rule Master
AR Blueprint
Bank
Reticle
Play Time
Calling Card
Where It Stops
Weapon Charm
VIPs Tracer Pack
Name
Item Type
Lion Mask VIP
Operator
Panther Mask VIP
Operator
Death Plated
Frag Grenade Skin
Satin Slayer
SMG Blueprint
Lacquered
Sniper Rifle Blueprint
Choicest
Launcher Blueprint
Pinky Up
Finishing Move
Very Important Player
Loading Screen
Gilded
Emblem
List Required
Calling Card
Young-hee Tracer Pack
Name
Item Type
Young-hee
Operator
The Curator
Marksman Rifle Blueprint
Don't Move
AR Blueprint
Hit Pause
Finishing Move
Lethal Look
Large Decal
Stay Still
Spray
She Watches
Emblem
Under Her Gaze
Calling Card
Uncorked
Emote
NEXT: Everything We Know About the Next Call of Duty Modern Warfare