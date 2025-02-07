Black Ops 6: What You Should Know about the Terminator Event - Release Date, FREE Rewards, & More

Now live in #BlackOps6:



• MP + Zombies Free Trial

• 2X Player XP

• 2X Weapon XP

• 2X GobbleGum Earn Rate

• The Terminator Event

• War Machine Scorestreak reward

• Gun Game

• Face Off Overdrive in Face Off Moshpit



Get in there. pic.twitter.com/Kv6meoA7Bx