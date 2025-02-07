Black Ops 6: What You Should Know about the Terminator Event - Release Date, FREE Rewards, & More
The events keep getting more unique in Black Ops 6, as the legendary Terminator is finally making his debut. January gave us an unexpected collaboration to coincide with the release of Squid Game: Season 2, and now a new threat is entering the battle for February.
There's a lot to discuss about the Terminator event and how it currently affects gameplay in both multiplayer and zombies. Though there's no new mode, there are 12 fun rewards to earn for free. Here's everything you need to know about the action-packed Terminator event, including when the cyborg will be leaving Call of Duty.
When Does the Terminator Event Release?
As of this afternoon, the Terminator is officially in Black Ops 6. However, the cyborg's stay won't be permanent, as the festival ends on February 20th. It's unlikely that Call of Duty will create another collaboration event for the Terminator, though you may be able to purchase some of the collab cosmetics in the future.
The Terminator's entrance indicates that Treyarch will continue to create crossover content for Black Ops 6. However, there's no confirmed list of future collabs as of now. Between Squid Game and the Terminator, Call of Duty is starting to move in the direction of Fortnite's live service model.
Is the Terminator Event Free?
Treyarch is allowing all players to take part in the robotic festivities. There are 12 free rewards to earn, which offer both cosmetic and gameplay items. There's also paid components of this event, like operator skins in the store. However, you can see any Terminator outfits that your teammates or opponents happen to be wearing regardless of whether you own the skins or not.
What's in the Terminator Event?
There are lots of things to be excited about in regards to the Terminator event, especially if you like earning free cosmetics and XP tokens. There's no Terminator game mode in the mix, but Gun Game is now live in multiplayer. Here's everything you need to know about Terminator's stay in Black Ops 6, including how to get the newest scorestreak and attachment.
Free Robotic Rewards
The Squid Game event offered a variety of cosmetics, both free and paid. Although there was a premium pass for Squid Game, Terminator isn't getting the same treatment. Luckily, every reward in the most recent festival is free to unlock, though you'll still have to put some work in to collect everything.
The Terminator skin is a paid item in the store, but that doesn't mean there's not a ton of great things to earn on the event page. Instead of offering a unique battle pass, Treyarch has opted for a system where you can collect skulls, then trade them in for each reward. Once you collect all 12 event items, you'll unlock the Close Range BlackCell and Judgement blueprints for the PP-919. Here's every Terminator item you can earn and how to collect the spooky skulls.
Reward
Price
30 Minutes - Double XP Token
5 Skulls
Ocular System Weapon Charm
15 Skulls
Don't Blink Calling Card
25 Skulls
The Terminator Loading Screen
10 Skulls
Full Auto Mod Attachment
50 Skulls
Cyberdyne Systems Weapon Sticker
10 Skulls
45 Minutes - Double Weapon XP Token
10 Skulls
Big Corp Spray
10 Skulls
30 Minutes - Double Battle Pass XP Token
5 Skulls
Scanning Emblem
25 Skulls
Reactive Armor Perk
50 Skulls
War Machine Scorestreak
100 Skulls
How to Earn Skulls
To get skulls, you'll need to defeat enemies in multiplayer or zombies mode. Each opponent you kill has a chance to drop a tiny skull, which you can then pick up by walking over it. Skulls aren't difficult to get regardless of which game mode you prefer, but you will have to collect around 300 to get everything, including the War Machine scorestreak. As such, collecting all the items requires multiple hours of playtime.
New Skins in the Shop
Black Ops 6's shop has been updated with exciting new outfits representing one of the most popular movie characters in history. Both Arnold Schwarzenegger's likeness and the Endo Titanium Core are available as operator skins in a bundle for 3,000 COD Points, which also includes a selection of weapon blueprints.
Every shop item you can get related to the Terminator event is in the bundle, so you can't buy the individual items separately. Event items that cost skulls are not available for COD Points. Here's a full list of each item in the Ultra Skin: The Terminator bundle.
Name
Item Type
Model T-800
Operator Skin
Endo Titanium Core
Operator Skin
Retaliator
GPR 91 Blueprint
Jurisdiction
Marine SP Blueprint
Relentless Force
AMES 85 Blueprint
Fate Maker
GS45 Blueprint
Tracking Tracking
Emote
T-800 Style
Finishing Move
Lookin' Fly
Calling Card
What Pain?
Emblem
Double XP for the Weekend
Until February 10th, every player in Black Ops 6 will earn double experience points, which significantly increases the rate at which you level up. Weapon XP and the GobbleGum rate have also both been doubled, so it's a perfect time to grind out some camos in BO6.
The action-packed fun simply won't stop, and you'll have access to the boost in experience while fighting zombies or completing multiplayer challenges. There are lots of reasons to jump back into Black Ops 6 this February, and double XP is just the cherry on top.
Free Trial for Black Ops 6
For those who missed out on Black Ops 6 in October, a free trial is available now until February 10th, so you'll have the entire weekend to play multiplayer or slay zombies to your heart's desire. The Terminator event is coinciding with the free trial to create an explosive experience for newcomers of the first-person shooter.
Unfortunately, the campaign is still locked unless you own Black Ops 6. Between Gun Game, Nuketown 24/7, and even Prop Hunt, there's no shortage of content to try while BO6 is free, and you can collect most rewards even as a free player.
In the midst of the Call of Duty League season, having a popular event tied to a major IP like Terminator allows the game to draw back in lapsed players and reach new audiences that could potentially convert into new esports viewers.
