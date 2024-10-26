How To Unlock ALL Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has finally launched and fans are diving in and enjoying what the brand new entry into the long running franchise has to offer. As with any Call of Duty title, it has brought with it brand new maps, weapons, modes, zombies, camos, the omnimovement system, and more.
The mastery camo grind has become a yearly tradition for many Call of Duty players. It's a long and arduous grind that can be incredibly tedious and force players to forego performance in games to focus on completing extremely specific challenges.
Whether you're a seasoned veteran who has done the camo grind many times, or you're a beginner looking to learn how to improve, the camo grind can offer a challenge for anyone willing to undertake it.
What Are The Mastery Camos In Black Ops 6?
There are 4 mastery camos in Black Ops 6 multiplayer: Gold, Diamond, Dark Spine, and Dark Matter. Each one can essentially be viewed as a tier. Gold being tier 1 and Dark Matter being tier 4. You have to reach each of the lower tiers before you can climb to the higher tiers. It's a step-by-step process.
There are 33 weapons Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch. To obtain Dark Matter, you need to do every camo challenge for all 33 weapons. Before you can progress on a weapon's mastery camos, you must earn the weapon's 2 special camos, and before you earn a weapon's special camos, you must earn all of its military camos.
Weapons in Black Ops 6 are broken down into weapon type. Here are all the weapon types in Black Ops 6:
- Assault Rifles
- Submachine Guns (SMGs)
- Shotguns
- Light Machine Guns (LMGs)
- Marksman Rifles
- Sniper Rifles
- Pistols
- Launchers
- Melee
Here's a breakdown of where all 33 weapons are categorized:
Weapon Type
Total Number of Weapons
Assault Rifles
7
Submachine Guns
6
Shotguns
2
Light Machine Guns
3
Marksman Rifles
4
Sniper Rifles
3
Pistols
4
Launchers
2
Melee
2
How To Unlock Every Camo in Black Ops 6?
Step 1: Military Camos
Most of the camos are fairly straightforward to unlock. The Military camo challenges for every assault rifle, submachine gun, shotgun, light machine gun, marksman rifle, sniper rifle, and pistol are the exact same.
To unlock all of the military camos for each gun of those weapons you need 100 headshots with that gun. For the melee weapons' military camos, you need to get 100 kills with the weapon. For the launcher military camos, you need 50 kills or scorestreak destructions.
Step 2: Special Camos
Once you've unlocked all the military camos for an individual weapon (let's say the XM4 as an example), you can now do the challenge to unlock the Special camos for that weapon. To keep using the XM4 as an example, the special camos are Muddled and Machina.
To unlock the Muddled camo, you need to get 30 kills with the XM4 shortly after sprinting. To unlock the Machina camo, you need to get 30 kills without taking any damage while using the XM4.
Step 3: Gold Camo
After unlocking the special camos for a weapon, you unlock the ability to do its Gold camo challenge. For the vast majority of weapons in the game, the Gold camo challenge is to get a certain number of double kills with the weapon.
Once you've unlocked the Gold camo for a weapon, you are done with that weapon until you've unlocked the gold camo for every other weapon in that weapon class. For example, once you have the Gold camo for the XM4, you no longer have to do camo challenges for the XM4 until you've gotten gold for the other 6 assault rifles.
Step 4: Diamond Camo
After unlocking gold camo for every weapon within a specific weapon type (i.e. all 7 assault rifles), you can then do the challenge to unlock the diamond camo for each of the weapons in that weapon type. For the vast majority of weapons in the game, to unlock the diamond camo, you need to get 3 kills without dying for a certain number of times, usually 10.
After unlocking the diamond camo for a weapon type, you're done with that weapon type, until you've unlocked diamond for all 33 weapons in the game.
Step 5: Dark Spine
Dark Spine is the third tier of the mastery camos. To unlock Dark Spine for a weapon, you have to unlock diamond for every weapon first, then do the Dark Spine challenge with a weapon. For the vast majority of weapons in the game, the Dark Spine camo challenge is to get a certain number of triple kills with the weapon.
After unlocking Dark Spine on a weapon, you're done with that weapon until you've unlocked Dark Spine on all 33 weapons. Once Dark Spine has been unlocked on all 33 weapons, you can start doing the Dark Matter camo challenges.
Step 6: Dark Matter
Once you've reached this step, you're in the final stretch. To unlock the Dark Matter camo for a weapon in Black Ops 6, you must complete the Dark Matter camo challenge on that weapon. For the vast majority of weapons in the game, this means getting 5 kills without dying a certain number of times.
What's The Best Strategy For Unlocking The Mastery Camos?
As you can see, none of the camos are particularly hard to unlock in the sense of a challenge being overwhelmingly hard and requiring a lot of skill. The mastery camo grind is much more a test of patience than it is a traditional test of skill.
You have to be willing to destroy your K/D ratio. You have to be willing to lose lots of games. You have to be willing to accept not having fun for extended periods of time because while the camo grind is fun at times, it's also completely miserable at times and you just have to accept it and keep grinding on.
There are some strategies you can employ to make things easier.
Optimize Your Weapons For Headshots
When going through each weapon type for the military camos, you need 100 headshot kills with a lot of guns. Getting 100 headshots with an assault rifle or an SMG may not be that bad, but with shotguns that are only effective in specific scenarios or snipers that require more precise aiming, getting the 100 headshots can be a bit of a pain.
When building your weapons in the gunsmith, prioritize attachments that will make headshots hit the hardest and that will make hitting headshots as easy as possible.
Playing Hardcore
Hardcore game modes can be an effective way to farm camos, especially headshots, since obviously everyone dies faster. Be careful if using this method, however, because you can run into trolls on your team and even though the other team dies faster, so do you. Depending on your playstyle or willingness to alter your playstyle specifically to get challenges, hardcore may not actually be faster.
Do The Easier Weapons First
Progress is the name of the game. Assault rifles, SMGs, and LMGs are generally going to me much easier than snipers, melee weapons, and launchers. Those three weapon types also make up nearly 50% of the total weapons in the game at 16 of 33.