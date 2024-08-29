All Changes Coming to Warzone in Black Ops 6 Season 1
Call of Duty: Warzone will integrate with Black Ops 6 with the Season 1 update in late 2024. This update is set to be one of the biggest yet as it brings all of the Black Ops 6 weapons, new features such as the Global Weapon Builds, and a bunch of Quality of Life improvements. Here’s everything new coming to Warzone with Black Ops 6 Season One.
Warzone Quality of Life Updates
- Weapon rarity outline
- Mantling improvements
- Pick up self-revives while downed
- Downed enemies don’t trigger High Alert
- Bounty threat level sound queue
- Reduced in-game splashes
- Minimized lootcards when looking at loot
- Med cabinets loot drop improvements
- Live ping duration reduction
- Pinging loot triggers a Navigational Pint
- Firing Range improvements
Looting System Updates
Warzone 2.0 introduced the backpack system to looting, and this was universally hated by the Call of Duty community. After years of community feedback, the Warzone looting system will finally return to its roots with the Black Ops 6 Season One update. Backpacks will now be removed, and looting will be as simple as picking up items you don't already hold.
However, you will now have limited slots for items such as Killstreaks, meaning you’ll have to think about what you pick up more carefully. In addition, players will also need to be more cautious to check how much ammo they have as well as lethals and other items.
New Warzone Map - Area 99
A brand new map will be coming to Warzone called Area 99. Area 99 is a small Resurgence map which is based on the origins of the historic Nuketown map. The COD: NEXT event showcased some Area 99 gameplay, and the creators had good feedback, so we’re excited to see it arrive with Black Ops 6 Season One.
Prestige and Camos
Warzone will feature a Prestige system for the first time ever when integrated with Black Ops 6. This Prestige system will allow you to rank up through 10 Prestiges, unlocking exclusive rewards along the way. However, when you Prestige your level will reset, requiring you to unlock all of your weapons, perks and equipment again.
Mastery Camos will also arrive in Warzone, allowing players to unlock them without needing to play Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. This is great news for Warzone players, and while we don’t exactly know how the Mastery Camo system will work, it will definitely add an extra grind to Warzone.