Black Ops 6: When Does Season 2 Start? - Release Time, New Maps, & More
Black Ops 6 is heading into its second season tomorrow, so the end of January doesn't mean the end of the newest COD. There are lots of content drops to look forward to, but the inevitable increase in player count is equally exciting. Whether you're a zombie fan or like to test your skills in multiplayer, there's something new for every type of player.
One of the things that dedicated Black Ops 6 fans are wondering is when they'll be able to dive into the fun-filled Season 2. We're going to fill you in on everything we know about the next season of Call of Duty, in addition to when it'll release on January 28th.
When Does Season 2 Start in Black Ops 6?
The second season of BO6 is going to be filled with action and fun cosmetics. Between meta-changing weapons, historical maps, and an entirely new zombie locale, Black Ops 6 is looking brighter than ever. The Tomb is the biggest addition, as the newest map is packed full of brain-eating zombies.
Season 2 is releasing on January 28th. Treyarch has scheduled the update to take effect around 12 PM Eastern Time tomorrow, according to CharlieIntel. Here's a list of when that will be for your time zone.
Time Zone
Release Time
PDT
9 AM
EDT
12 PM
UTC
5 PM
CET
6 PM
What's Coming in Season 2?
Black Ops 6 hasn't held anything back in Season 2, which is great because fans are clearly hungry for more first-person shooter fun. One of the biggest quality-of-life updates will be console-only crossplay, especially for Xbox players. If you're looking for new weapons to try or maps to explore, then get ready for the next season in the wildly-popular COD franchise.
"The Tomb" Zombie Map
A new zombie map is clearly going to be a core component of each season in BO6, but the next one might be the most exciting location we've visited yet. Take a trip back in time to The Tomb, a burial ground that dates back multiple millenia.
If you've always wanted to face swarms of undead-fighters in a terrifying temple, then The Tomb is your dream zombie map. A trailer has already been released, which details what you will encounter in the next chapter of Black Ops: Zombies.
It makes sense that Treyarch is also dropping new weapons, zombies, and even powerful GobbleGums for the debut of The Tomb. Get in your time machine because you're about to witness Call of Duty in a completely different era. Directed Mode is also expected for The Tomb, even if it doesn't end up releasing tomorrow.
Five Multiplayer Maps
Five new maps are coming to Black Ops 6 during the length of Season 2, though we're only getting three of them on January 28th. The names of tomorrow's maps are Lifeline, Dealership, and Bounty. Lifeline is the most notable, as it teleports you to a shaky ship full of obstacles to hide behind.
If you like maps on the water, then Lifeline is perfect as it takes place on a sea-bound vessel. Lifeline's watery environment will provide all-new ways to play the action-packed FPS. The underground market of Dealership and Bounty's skyscraper locale are also sure to put a smile on every competitive COD fan's face once they drop.
New maps help keep multiplayer alive in Black Ops 6, so these locations will hopefully provide hours of fun. Each and every location in Call of Duty features unique spots you can station yourself at for an advantage over enemy players, so that you can become the ultimate competitor.
Three More Powerful Weapons
Whether you're a competitive player or not, every fan can appreciate the addition of free power-packed weapons in the Battle Pass. There's something for everyone in Season 2, so we've listed each new weapon in the table below. Each gun is customizable with a set of attachments, but the PPSh-41's intro will surely mark a turn in the meta for the sixth installment of Black Ops. Both multiplayer and zombie players will benefit from the latest arsenal of weapons.
Weapon
Gun Type
PPSh-41
Submachine Gun
Feng 82
Light Machine Gun
Cypher 091
Assault Rifle
Season 2 Battle Pass
X influencers like CharlieIntel have been sharing some of the new costumes available in the Season 2 Battle Pass. As with every reward system in Call of Duty, there will be weapons, skins, and even operators available to earn. Though there may not be Squid Game characters, the second season offers a diverse collection of fun-filled cosmetics that you can unlock over the next few months.
Players will be able to earn some items at no cost, but as usual, most rewards are locked behind the Premium Pass for a whopping 1,100 COD Points. Many in the Call of Duty fan-base have criticized the paid pass, since Black Ops 6 is a paid title, but the new base weapons are available for free at the very least.
Future Collaborations
Activision is yet to share news of future collaborations with other video games and TV shows, so we don't know the exact details of what to expect from Season 2 in the way of crossovers. However, the recent Squid Game festival is still fresh in everyone's mind, so Treyarch will probably organize more crossover events in Black Ops 6.
What awaits the Black Ops series in the far future is anyone's guess, but one thing is for sure - Season 2 is barely scraping the surface of what's to come in BO6.
