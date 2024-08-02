New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Teaser Hints at Alcatraz Return
Hype for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues to grow every single week, but information on the Zombies mode has been extremely scarce since the title was announced over a month ago. However, Call of Duty posted a new teaser video for Zombies today on August 1st, and it has fans excited. Here’s everything we know about Zombies in Black Ops 6.
New BO6 Zombies Teaser
The latest teaser video released by Call of Duty shows us some information about Zombies in Black Ops 6. Most notably, it gives us a quick look at one of the upcoming maps called Terminus. Terminus is one of the two confirmed Zombies maps which will be launching with Black Ops 6, and we know that it will be set where the Zombies crew is imprisoned following the end of the Cold War Zombies storyline.
However, this teaser gets interesting if you connect the dots. The teaser appears to show an island set in some rough seas, and given that this is also a prison, many fans are starting to think that this could be Alcatraz. Alcatraz was one of the most loved Zombies maps, and even made its way into Warzone with the name Rebirth Island. If this turns out to be true, Zombies fans will be extremely pleased.
The new teaser also takes fans to a website called TheTruthDies, and this could be the start of an Alternate Reality Game (ARG), which sees fans hunt for clues online, and has been used before in Call of Duty Zombies marketing.
Regardless of if Alcatraz is returning, or whether we see some brand new locations for Zombies, fans are more hyped than ever, and excited to see what Call of Duty reveal in the upcoming weeks.