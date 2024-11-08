Exciting Updates Coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 1
Season 1 of the renowned Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is just a slide around the corner, and zombies is set to see a hefty new lineup of content over the next few months. A new map, explosive weapons, and a plethora of exploit fixes are coming soon to the first-person shooter.
Grab your rifle because we're about to jump straight into what's coming to zombies mode in the thrilling Black Ops 6. Warzone and Multiplayer will also be receiving updated content during the first season. Everything we've listed below has been confirmed for zombies, although not every feature will be available at the launch of Season 1.
Season 1 Release Date
Alonside the expansive update to Warzone, the fast-paced season of zombies will open its doors on November 14th. However, some content won't release until the end of November or later, and a full reveal of the historic zombies map won't happen until December.
The length of Season 1 is yet to be confirmed, but a two or three month run-time is a likely bet. Many cosmetic rewards from the Battle Pass will be time-exclusive, so you should make an effort to get everything if you're a collector.
Season 1 Battle Pass
Call of Duty Battle Passes offer the opportunity to earn a ginormous set of rewards. Upon purchasing a Battle Pass for around $10, you can rank up and earn items by simply playing Black Ops 6. Operator skins, weapons, and charms are all available in the Battle Pass releasing on November 14th.
The Black Ops 6 Battle Pass is getting reworked in Season 1 and split up into 14 separate pages of beautiful unlockables. Some rewards are free, while others require you to buy the Battle Pass. In the new pass, there will be an additional page you get to scoop up once you complete everything in the dynamic Battle Pass.
New Map - Citadelle des Morts
The holiday season is about to give Black Ops 6 fans a new present. Another zombies map will be making its way into Black Ops 6, but it won't be completely revealed until December. Titled Citadelle des Morts, the zombies story will continue in an undead-infested castle.
The official excerpt on Citadelle des Morts by @CallOfDuty on X reads, "After the shocking revelations at the culmination of the Terminus main quest, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey follow the clues to Europe and discover an abandoned castle - a citadel of the dead, if you will."
Citadelle des Morts will be free for all players, which means that the zombies community will probably see an updated player-base upon its launch.
Directed Mode
Directed Mode is about to make zombies way less complicated. Select this way to play and you'll be instantaneously transported to your favorite zombies map, but with a twist. In Directed Mode, you'll be guided through the map's quest and can finish it with ease to receive exciting rewards. Objectives will be highlighted to players and matches won't last any longer than 15 rounds.
There are numerous steps you must brave on the Liberty Falls or Terminus maps to complete their quests, and Directed Mode will be available for both spooky locales. Main quests in Call of Duty zombies often feel too complicated for the casual player, so the goal of Directed Mode is to implement a way to finish the story without having to scroll through YouTube videos.
Only time can tell if Directed Mode will make it's way into future maps like Citadelle des Morts, but it seems likely. If you complete the Dark Aether story on Liberty Falls and Terminus, you can earn rewards, such as a dazzling Ray Gun skin.
New Gear & Zombies
If you're excited for a dynamic new map and Battle Pass, then all of the gear coming to zombies soon will make Season 1 feel like Christmas morning. GobbleGums and Wonder Weapons are about to see an increased selection, along with a whopping 18 new Augments.
The largest add-on coming is the Hand Cannon, a powerful Support Weapon. More Support Weapons will likely be introduced in future seasons, but we probably won't see another new one until Season 2.
In addition to dynamic weapons and perks, a new zombie type is set to haunt the halls of Black Ops 6 zombies, but the undead variant is yet to have a release date. Below, we've listed every type of item that you'll see new variants of in the near future.
Items
New Wonder Weapons
18 New Augments
New Perk-A-Cola
3 New GobbleGums
Hand Cannon Support Weapon
New Ammo Mod
New Field Upgrade