Official Call of Duty Account Leaks Black Ops 7 Ad Early
- The official Call of Duty account accidentally leaked an ad for Black Ops 7 that shows a groundbreaking feature
- If this ad showcases real gameplay, how will jetpack-style movement impact the Call of Duty League season?
A Call of Duty Black Ops 7 ad has been leaked on X and it shows some groundbreaking information about the upcoming release this fall.
Earlier today on X, the official Call of Duty account posted a 15 second ad that was shortly taken down minutes later. The ad showcased players flying with a jetpack-style movement, a feature that has been absent in Call of Duty since Infinite Warfare back in 2017-18.
Call of Duty is yet to make an official statement regarding the ad which means that this information could be altered at their Gamescom announcement Tuesday.
Here is a look at the ad that was posted by the official Call of Duty account on X:
Will Black Ops 7 Have Jetpacks?
No, contrary to what this ad may suggest, it appears that Black Ops 7 will not include jetpack and will remain a "boots on the ground" style.
This was confirmed by CharlieIntel on X shortly after the ad was leaked in a statement that read:
Just to tone down expectations, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 does not have jet packs or double jumps as part of its movement — as previously revealed. The ad leaked shows something specific that we will explain tomorrow during the reveal.- CharlieIntel on X
How Will Jetpacks Be Integrated Into Black Ops 7?
It is still unclear what role jetpack movement will have in Black Ops 7. If jetpacks are not included in the base movement of the game, it is possible that what we saw in the ad was a specialist ability or a game mode-specific movement system.
With specialist abilities making their return in Black Ops 7, movement-based abilities are key in competitive game modes.
We have seen Ruin's Overdrive and Prophet's Glitch ability play a major role in Search and Destroy metas in previous Black Ops titles. Could a jetpack-style ability make its debut in Black Ops 7?
Uplink Makes Its Return
With the announcement that Uplink is returning as the third Call of Duty League (CDL) game mode in Black Ops 7, many have wondered if jetpack movement would make a return in some form.
During the jetpack era of COD (Advanced Warfare - Infinite Warfare), Uplink was a fan-favorite game mode that was uniquely suited for jetpack movement. The mode is essentially capture the flag with a twist.
One ball spawns in the center of the map, and teams must fight for control of the ball. In order to score points, players can throw the ball into the goal positioned in the enemy's spawn for one point, or "dunk" the ball into the goal themselves for two points.
In previous Call of Duty titles, the goals have been positioned in the air which means players must boost up with a jetpack to dunk the ball. If there is no jetpacks in Black Ops 7, the goals would have to be moved down to accomodate a reduced movement system.
With this in mind, it is very possible we could see jetpacks return for Uplink specifically which means matches would switch between boots on the ground and jetpack gameplay.