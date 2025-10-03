Best Controller Settings For Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta has arrived, and with it, fans will get their first real taste of the title and what it has to offer. The response to the Black Ops 7 reveal was overwhelmingly negative. The response to the Black Ops 7 multiplayer reveal was overwhelmingly negative. The response to COD Next was overwhelmingly negative.
With a direct competitor, Battlefield 6, set to launch in a week and BO7 itself set to fully release in about one month, this beta is the last opportunity for Black Ops 7 to showcase what it's got for fans and potential buyers.
Black Ops 7, just like plenty of other modern games, has an immense number of settings options. This allows players as much freedom as possible while customizing their experience to fit their exact preferences, but it can be overwhelming for new players when bombarded with numerous options. Let's take a look at the best controller settings for dominating the BO7 beta.
We still have a bit of time before the return of the Call of Duty League and CoD esports moves fully into Black Ops 7, but this beta gives the top pros critical time to evaluate the best way to play the new game. They'll use this beta to optimize their settings, controls, and gameplay before spending the next month campaigning for which perks, guns, and other options should be GA'd out before the esports season kicks off in earnest.
What Are The Best Controller Settings For Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?
As mentioned, there are numerous settings, and all can have an impact; however, the three most important to get right are the sensitivity, deadzone, and aim assist options.
Inputs
- Button Layout: Default
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 1.70
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 1.70
- Simplified Controls Preset: Off
- Low Motor Strain Preset: Off
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Swap Bumpers With Triggers: Off
Sensitivity is largely a personal preference; however, certain aspects can render it objectively undesirable. Call of Duty is a fast-paced game with mostly small maps, tight corridors, and close-up engagements.
You want to use a sensitivity that is fast enough to make quick sweeping adjustments from left to right or right to left in case you're running around and someone slides across your screen. Additionally, with the introduction of features like wall bounce, although not as significant as the jetpack era, there is a greater incentive to quickly flick up or down.
Best Deadzone Settings In The BO7 Beta
- Left Stick Min: 0
- Left Stick Max: 99
- Right Stick Min: 5
- Right Stick Max: 99
- Left Trigger: 0
- Right Trigger: 0
Deadzone is essentially the amount of movement required on the analog sticks or triggers before they are registered as an input. Messing around with the deadzone can, in theory, help alleviate the pain of stick drift, but even when using controllers with stick drift, it is still better in the long run to use lower deadzones and learn how to accommodate it. A lower deadzone equals more player control.
Best Aiming Settings For BO7 Beta
- Sensitivity Multipliers: Leave all defaults except the last one. Change "ADS Sens. Multiplier (Focus) to 0.9
- Look Inversion: Standard
- Target Aim Assist: On
Aiming Advanced Settings
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Gradual
- 3rd Person ADS Correction Type: Assist
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
The Best Movement Settings For The Black Ops 7 Beta
Movement is a core skill in modern COD titles. Players who can master their movement can create new angles, escape from scary situations, and catch enemies off guard consistently. It's important to have good movement settings to make all that easier.
- Sprint Assist: Tactical Sprint Assist
- Mantle Assist: Off
- Crouch Assist: Off
- Corner Slice: Off
- Wall Jump Assist: Off
- Active Roll Assist: Off
- Slide/Dive Behavior: Tap to Slide
- Automatic Airbone Mantle: On
- Sprint Restore: On
- Slide Maintains Sprint: On
- Wingsuit Activation: Manual
- Wall Jump Activation: Press
- Slide/Active Roll Behaviour: Tap to Slide
There are some other settings as well, but these are all of the most important settings necessary to optimize your Black Ops 7 experience and give you the best chance in each and every gunfight.
