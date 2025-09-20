When, Where and How to Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta
The Call of Duty franchise is one that does not need much of an introduction. Anyone who plays video games knows what Call of Duty is and what it is generally like as a franchise. With a title releasing every single year for two decades and those titles typically being big blockbuster releases that sell incredibly well, many have found it difficult, if not impossible, to escape Call of Duty.
With November fast approaching, the next Call of Duty title is almost here. A few years ago, it was back-to-back Modern Warfare titles, and now fans are getting back-to-back entries in the Black Ops subseries, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 immediately following Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Black Ops 7 is going to have a tough journey trying to win over non-hardcore fans. The initial reveal of the title has been the worst-received reveal trailer for the franchise since Infinite Warfare back in 2016, nearly a full decade ago. Add on top of that the fact that Call of Duty has real competition for the first time in over a decade, with Battlefield 6's big launch happening about a month before Black Ops 7 launches.
It becomes very clear that if BO7 is going to be a well-received game, it's going to have to work hard to earn it. The first step to BO7 proving itself is going to be its beta testing. The multiplayer reveal and COD Next gameplay showcases are going to be helpful (or detrimental), but the main way to convince potential players that a game is worth playing is to let them try it out and see for themselves. The Black Ops 6 beta did wonders for getting people excited for the full launch of that title.
When Is The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta?
The beta for Black Ops 7 is not that far away. As is the industry standard, the BO7 beta will have two phases. It will have an early access period and an open beta phase. Players with early access will be able to begin playing on October 2, with the full early access period lasting from October 2 to October 5. At some point in the day on October 5, the open beta will begin and will last for a few more days until October 8.
How To Get Early Access To The Black Ops 7 Beta?
There are actually a variety of ways to get early access to the Black Ops 7 beta. The most straightforward way of doing it is to pre-order any version of the game through a digital store such as the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Battle.net, or Steam. When pre-ordered digitally, a code is not needed, and the account that pre-orders on that platform will be automatically granted early access to the beta with no code necessary.
Early access to the beta can also be gotten through pre-ordering at participating retailers. This will require the entry of a 13-digit code which can typically be found on the physical receipt or emailed to the purchaser.
Some other ways to get early access to the BO7 beta are:
- Having an active Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription
- Partner programs like Xfinity rewards
- Giveaways from content creators on YouTube and Twitter
- Twitch drops
What Is The Esports Impact Of The Black Ops 7 Beta?
While many esports fans will refrain from putting Call of Duty alongside competitive titans such as Counter-Strike, Dota, League of Legends, or Rocket League, Call of Duty has maintained a decently sized and respectable competitive scene for over a decade now.
The current iteration of professional play consists of a franchised league with 12 teams known simply as the Call of Duty League (CDL) and a semi-pro/amateur circuit known as Call of Duty Challengers. The Black Ops 7 beta is going to play a crucial part in the 2026 esports season for Call of Duty and this is for a couple of reasons.
Reason number one is viewership. Esports are nothing without viewership. Less viewers means less interest which means less potential sponsors and at the end of the day these are businesses that need money and the esports industry is one that is notoriously difficult to turn a profit in.
As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the BO7 reveal was not received even remotely possible. Even though Call of Duty will likely still sell incredibly well as it always does regardless, the poor reception of the title shows a lack of overall public interest in the game. A lack of general interest in the game can easily result in noticeably worse viewership for the CDL and Challengers if interest really is low enough.
Reason number two is competitive viability. The general perception every year is that every Call of Duty title is essentially the exact same game with a new coat of paint. While that's not that far from the truth in general terms, from a competitive perspective, the quality of a Call of Duty title varies dramatically from year-to-year. For example, Black Ops 6 had all the potential in the world to be an incredible competitive CoD title, but the maps were so terrible they singlehandedly dragged down the entire game for a full year.
Black Ops 7 is expected to have lots of remastered maps from previous games returning and is also expected to play fairly similarly to Black Ops 6. That means, in theory, it's a game just as smooth and fast as BO6, but with maps that don't suck. The general consumer might not like BO7, but competitive fans are foaming at the mouth with the potential that BO7 could have and the beta will the first glimpse into what Black Ops 7 competitive could look like.