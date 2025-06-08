Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Cast, Roadmap, Gameplay Reveal at Xbox Showcase 2025
Microsoft and Xbox recently announced the next major Call of Duty title, Black Ops 7, at the Xbox Showcase on June 7, 2025. Set in the year 2035 and following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6, the protagonist, Mike Harper, returns to the series with David Mason likely as a supporting character.
For now, the announcement was only a teaser trailer. According to some reports, the full reveal for Black Ops 7 is coming later this summer, with additional teasers, clues, and micro announcements leading up to that point.
Additionally, we also have a few casting confirmations according to Variety as well:
- Milo Ventimiglia will play David Mason
- Kiernan Shipka will play Emma Kagen
- Michael Rooker will play Mike Harper
According to CharlieIntel, the game is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will also be playable on Game Pass on launch day.
What The Esports Scene Is Saying
It's clear the announcement for Black Ops 7 was a major surprise, especially since it felt like Black Ops 6 didn't happen so long ago. Of course, as a sequel, many players and eSports teams are looking at the setting and conjuring up theories around high-tech gameplay this time around.
The end of the Black Ops 7 trailer also hinted at a potentially new mode with a large map, resembling the Blackout mode introduced in Black Ops 4. FaZe Atlanta was quick to pick up on this, too.
Another point of contention is how much content will the new Black Ops feature from prior titles like BO6, including weapons, maps, and operators.
As for what comes next, we can expect a full showcase in summer with a release date in October or November of this year, similar to the schedule recent CoD titles have been following.