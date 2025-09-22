Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Breakdown - maps, modes, perks and more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's release is just under two months away, and with a general lack of excitement after the game's reveal trailer, Activision was going to have its hands full trying to generate hype amongst players and fans of the franchise.
The best chance they're going to have at generating that hype is through the multiplayer reveal and the beta. The beta is still a couple of weeks out, but the multiplayer reveal has just happened, and with it, we now know a lot more information about what Black Ops 7 multiplayer will be like.
What Maps Will Be Available In Black Ops 7 Multiplayer At Launch?
There have been lots of rumors and speculation over the last couple of months about whether BO7 would contain lots of original maps or lots of remakes from older games. The truth appears to be somewhere in the middle. There will be a total of 18 multiplayer maps available at launch. That's 7 more than the 11 Black Ops 6 launched with!
The 18 maps in Black Ops 7 at launch will be:
- Scar
- Homestead
- BLackheart
- Den
- Colossus
- Toshin
- Flagship
- Mission: Tide
- Retrieval
- Paranoia
- The Forge
- Exposure
- Mission: Edge
- Imprint
- Raid (BO2)
- Express (BO2)
- Hijacked (BO2)
There is, of course, no way of knowing how many of these maps are actually good or not until players get their hands on them themselves, but at the very least there will be better variety and more chances for great maps in BO7 than there was in BO6. This is especially great because the map design in BO6 singlehandedly killed the entire game for many fans. Black Ops 7 must avoid that problem.
What Guns Will Be Available In The Black Ops 7 Beta?
There will be a total of 12 primary weapons available in the Black Ops 7 beta.
ARs
SMGs
Shotguns
LMGs
Marksman Rifle
Sniper Rifles
M15 Mod 0
Graz 45k
M10 Breacher
LK.18
M8A1
VS Recon
MXR-17
Dravec 45
Echo 10
XR-3 Ion
Peacekeeper Mk1
Razor 9mm
The amount of secondary weapons is much lower as is to be expected.
Pistols
Launcher
Melee
Jager 45
A.R.C. M1
Flatline MK.II
CODA 9
The most interesting weapon here is undoubtedly the return of the iconic M8A1. One of the most iconic weapons of the franchise, the M8 was a core staple of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3 multiplayer. It was a top tier gun in pubs and the go to main AR in competitive.
It's interesting to note that it's counted as a marksman rifle in Black Ops 7 and not an assault rifle. Will that mean it's restricted in competitive? Will pro players go out of their way to GA it if it's not? Many new gen competitive players view burst weapons as cheesy so it's unlikely the M8A1 will see competitive play in BO7, but it'll be fun to watch the storyline.
What Maps and Modes Will Be Available In The BO7 Beta?
The Black Ops 7 beta will have five game modes and six maps available for players to test out. The modes are:
- Overload
- Kill Confirmed
- Team Deathmatch
- Hardpoint
- Domination
The six maps they'll be able to test those game modes out on are:
- Blackheart
- Cortex
- Exposure
- Imprint
- Toshin
- The Forge
Overload is the stand out in this list. It's a brand new game mode making its first appearance here in Black Ops 7. While details of the mode have yet to be officially revealed, leaks from a few months ago suggest that the mode may have something to do with both teams trying to escort some sort of EMP device into the other teams base to detonate it.
What's The Gunsmith Like In Black Ops 7?
The Black Ops 7 gunsmith is functionally the same as previous titles, but it has received a facelift to make it look nicer. There is one huge change for BO7's gunsmith that players may find nice, and that is the new "Weapon Build Code" feature.
This new feature will display an admittedly kind of long incoherent string of letters and numbers which can be shared to other players and imported for easier access to using other people's builds. This will be a great feature for guide writers and players who look to guides for help building their weapons as well as friends playing together who like to experiment with different weapons and try them out together.
How Many Operators Will Be In Black Ops 7?
There will definitely be no shortage of characters to pick from in the latest Call of Duty title. There is a total of 24 operators in Black Ops 7.
- Richtofen
- Samuels
- Takeo
- T.E.D.D.
- Vermaak
- Weaver
- Wei Lin
- Zaveri
- Jurado
- Kagan
- Karma
- Mason
- Maya
- Nikolai
- Razor
- Reaper
- 50/50
- Anderson
- Carver
- Dempsey
- Falkner
- Grey
- Grimm
- Harper
That's quite the list of playable characters with many returning from BO6 in some form.
What Perks Will Be In Black Ops 7 & How Will They Work?
Black Ops 7 will feature the standard 3 slot 3 type perk system that fans have come to know. There will be 9 perks available in each perk slot.
Perk Name
Perk Slot
Perk Type
Gung Ho
1
Enforcer
Enforcer
1
Enforcer
Dexterity
1
Enforcer
Cold-Blooded
1
Recon
Ninja
1
Recon
Ghost
1
Recon
Tech Mask
1
Strategist
Flak Jacket
1
Strategist
Shadow
1
Strategist
Scavenger
2
Enforcer
Hunter's Instinct
2
Enforcer
Close Shave
2
Enforcer
Assassin
2
Enforcer
Vigilance
2
Recon
Blast Link
2
Recon
Engineer
2
Recon
Fast Hands
2
Strategist
Gearhead
2
Strategist
Tac Sprinter
3
Enforcer
Looper
3
Enforcer
Bruiser
3
Enforcer
Bankroll
3
Enforcer
Vendetta
3
Recon
Tracker
3
Recon
Quartermaster
3
Strategist
Guardian
3
Strategist
Charge Link
3
Strategist
In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, if the player picked 3 perks of the same color they would gain a Combat Specialty bonus which varied in power. This feature will return in Black Ops 7. Black Ops 7 will also be introducing a new feature known as "Hybrid Specialties" for perks. If the player has only 2 different perk colors, they will receive bonuses in-game.
The bonuses themselves are currently unknown still. This system is likely not to be one the vast majority of players go out of their way to engage with and will more than likely just be a random little bonus based on what perks the player chooses. The bonuses would have to be quite powerful for the average player to go out of their way picking specific perk types to activate specific specialty bonuses.
Weekly Challenges Are Returning For Black Ops 7
With the launch of BO7 Season 1, weekly challenges will officially be back and they appear to be more worth doing than ever before with much better rewards than in the past. Players will be able to obtain a variety of noteworthy things through weekly challenges in Black Ops 7. This includes, but is not limited to:
- NEW WEAPONS
- Attachments
- Score streaks
- Camos
Weekly challenges are shaping up to be a big part of Black Ops 7's core progression if weapons and attachments are going to be linked to them. Will they be fast? Slow? Will they be easy? Hard? Fun? Tedious? Only time will tell. If they do end up being interesting, that could be a big win for BO7's gameplay loop each week.
Are Weapon Camos In Black Ops 7 Going To Be Different?
There are a lot of changes coming to weapon camo acquisition in Black Ops 7. There will be camos in seasonal events, weekly challenges, the weapon prestige system, and the traditional Dark Matter-like camo grind that players have come to expect over the years.
In Black Ops 6, every single gun required 100 headshots as its base challenge. Black Ops 7 is making adjustments to that which will in turn make the classic camo grind significantly easier and less frustrating.
Shotguns will now only require point-blank kills, which can still be annoying depending on how strict the game is with what counts as point-blank range, but it is certainly a welcome change from the nightmare of needing headshot kills with shotguns.
Snipers will also only now require one shot kills instead of headshots. This is another fantastic change that will alleviate what is probably a big bottleneck and pain point for a lot of players who attempt the camo grind.
There are now 3 Special Camos instead of 2. Special Camos are the same on every weapon and cannot be used on a weapon until actually unlocked on that weapon. Universal Camos can be equipped on any weapon with no restriction (in BO6 universal camos were not usable until five Military Camos were unlocked on a weapon).
They gave a vague description that they've monitored what camo challenges were frustrating and players should expect the camo challenges to be more reasonable to complete, but that will remain to be seen.
The Camo Hub & Tracking features added into BO6 will be available in Black Ops 7 right away at launch.
Miscellaneous Changes Coming To BO7
Some random gameplay and menu changes are coming to the game. These aren't really worth getting their own sections, so they'll be compiled down here.
- The loadout menu has a new UI
- Body shield return
- Players can now use grenades to execute hostages after taking a body shield
- Wall running can be briefly used to create height, distance, or new angles of attack
A lot of the changes showed off in the multiplayer reveal seem like good quality changes, however fan reactions are still mixed. After the initial reveal was the most poorly received in the franchise in nearly a decade, this multiplayer reveal needed to be a slam dunk for COD. Initial reactions are leading to believe that this may not have been good enough to do what COD needed it to do.