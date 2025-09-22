Should You Pre-Order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? All Bonuses, Rewards, and Game Pass Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's launch is now just under two months away. The iconic and massive FPS franchise is looking to right the ship after Black Ops 6 had people excited initially but failed to stick the landing, mostly due to terrible map design.
In terms of trying to right the ship, BO7 has not gotten off to a great start with its reveal trailer being the franchise's most disliked reveal trailer in nearly a decade (Infinite Warfare in 2016). The FPS titan will be relying on the multiplayer reveal, COD Next, and the beta to reel people back in and generate excitement.
Generating this excitement will be extra important this year compared to most because, for the first time in over a decade, Call of Duty is going to have real competition, and potentially very stiff competition, in the form of a Battlefield 6 title that has successfully generated and validated a ton of hype amongst the general gaming population. A population that would typically be gearing up to spend $70 on the next Call of Duty title right about now.
Regardless of how Battlefield 6 performs at launch (and Battlefield is notorious for having terrible launches), diehard fans of the Call of Duty franchise will undoubtedly be excited and ready to go with Black Ops 7 when it launches in mid-November.
Those fans may be split on which edition to spend their hard-earned money on, or if pre-ordering the game is worth it. Fans who are unsure of whether it's worth buying may be looking for cheaper alternatives to get a quick Call of Duty fix, such as Xbox Game Pass.
What Are The Pre-Order Bonuses Of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?
There are a few pre-order bonuses for Black Ops 7 and which ones the player gets are determined by which edition of the game has been pre-ordered. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition or Vault Edition will include the Reznov Challenge Pack. This pack contains three Reznov skins. The default SOG Reznov will be available as soon as the game launches with the other two being unlocked via challenges completed in either multiplayer, zombies, or Warzone.
- SOG Reznov: Unlocked when the game launches
- Stalingrad Reznov: Unlocked after getting a certain number of eliminations using Reznov (100 in multiplayer, 1000 in zombies, 20 in Warzone)
- Memory Reznov: Same as Stalingrad but with higher requirements (200 in multiplayer, 2000 in zombies, 40 in Warzone)
Pre-ordering either edition of the game will grant early access to the Black Ops 7 beta. The Reznov Challenge Pack is also usable in Black Ops 6 as well.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Vault Edition
The other edition of Black Ops 7 is the Vault Edition, which is priced at $99.99. This edition comes with everything the standard edition does, plus a lot of extras. Here is a list of everything the Vault Edition comes with:
- Reznov Challenge Pack
- Season 1 BlackCell Pass
- Operator Collection
- Mastercraft Collection
- Ultra GobbleGum Pack for Zombies
- 1 Permanent Unlock Token for Black Ops 7
- Guild Override Animated Camo
The Season 1 BlackCell Pass comes with 20 Tier Skips, an Instant Page Unlock, 1100 COD Points, and a few miscellaneous BlackCell Rewards. The Operator Collection comes with four operator skins. These four operators are (in order from left to right in the graphic shown above) Reaper EWR-3, Karma, T.E.D.D., and Harper.
The Mastercraft Collection is a collection of a few weapons. These weapons are the Peacekeeper MK1, Dravec 45, VS Recon, Flatline MKII, and the M10 Breacher. The Ultra GobbleGum Pack for zombies contains 8 Ultra Rare GobbleGums.
Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Be In Game Pass?
Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be included with Game Pass day one when the game launches on November 14, 2025. It will be available for both PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It is also included in Xbox Cloud and Xbox Play Anywhere. Xbox Cloud allows players with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream the game anywhere via the cloud.
Xbox Play Anywhere is an initiative from Microsoft that allows fans to play certain titles they purchase on either PC or an Xbox console as long as they're signed into their own Xbox/Microsoft account.
What Is The Esports Impact Of Black Ops 7's Pre-Order Bonuses & Additional Editions?
Call of Duty may not be League of Legends or Dota or Counter-Strike, but it has a decently sized and passionate competitive community that mostly does the best they can with what they're given to work with each year, which sometimes isn't much.
The professional Call of Duty esports league, aptly named the Call of Duty League, has in-game skins made for each team that each team is required to use for league and tournament matches. However, in ranked play, there are no limitations on what operator or weapon skins can and can't be used.
The only restriction would apply to guns since certain weapons or attachments can be banned in competitions to preserve a fair and even playing field. This could limit what weapon skins are available to use in ranked play.
Overall, these pre-order bonuses and vault edition upgrades won't have any impact on the actual esports scene of Call of Duty, but players should expect to see the cosmetics in ranked play, especially early on since it's the most dedicated players who will be most willing to spend $99.99 on a yearly release.