Black Ops 7 Rumored Release Date is the Latest in Call of Duty History
- Leakers have found a rumored release date for the next title in the Call of Duty franchise: Black Ops 7
- Learn how to view the worldwide reveal live at Gamescom
- What does this late release date mean for the Call of Duty League?
We finally have a reported release date for the next chapter in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 7. Call of Duty fans have been eagerly awaiting information on the newest addition to the franchise, which will directly tie into the storylines of iconic Black Ops titles. With just a few months to go before the yearly Fall release, very little is known about the game that could be a pivotal turning point in the success of the Call of Duty franchise.
While no official release date has been confirmed, credible leakers on social media have reported that Black Ops 7 will be the latest installment in the Black Ops franchise. Let’s look at the reported release date and what we know so far about the next chapter in the Black Ops saga.
Reported Black Ops 7 Release Date
As per TheGhostofHope on X, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is set to release on November 14, 2025. This would be the latest release in Call of Duty history, right behind Black Ops: Cold War, which was released on November 13, 2020. This release date is still tentative and subject to change. Wait for Activision to give an official announcement before you clear your schedules for that week.
While the November 14th date seems a bit late, it does make sense when you look at the volume of Xbox games releasing throughout October. With just Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing, Anno 117: Pax Romana, and Project Motor Racing on the November schedule, Call of Duty will take all the spotlight and allow Xbox to capture a prolonged period of sales.
Black Ops 7 Worldwide Reveal
As confirmed by @geoffkeighley on X, the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be on August 19th during the opening night of Gamescom. The reveal will happen live on the official Gamescom stream at these times around the world:
- West Coast US (PDT): August 19 at 11 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): August 19 at 2 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): August 19 at 7 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): August 19 at 8 PM
- Japan (JST): August 20 at 3 AM
During the worldwide reveal, we will see the official trailer as well as a brief dive into the modes and features returning to this year’s title. In the teaser trailer released earlier this summer, we got some insight into the theming and storyline that Black Ops 7 will cover. We can expect to see much more gameplay footage showcased during the reveal trailer, as Treyarch aims to highlight the new features entering the franchise.
Will Black Ops 7 Have Jetpacks?
During the teaser trailer, you can see a character wearing a contraption on their back that looks eerily similar to the jetpacks from Advanced Warfare. This instantly sparked a ton of community excitement as jetpacks have been requested from the competitive community for years now. However, Activision quickly denied any rumors of jetpacks making their return by saying the game’s movement will be “an evolution of omnimovement.”
Activision also confirmed that wall-running will not be making a return either. Fans have been actively speculating about what this could mean in terms of gameplay. We will surely get some clarity during the worldwide reveal and get to see exactly what the new movement system will look like.
What Will Black Ops 7 Esports Look Like?
In recent seasons, the Call of Duty League (CDL) has been pushing forward the season start date to better capture the hype surrounding the game’s release. Last season, the CDL kickoff tournament happened in December, right before Christmas. This was an area that the CDL was heavily criticized for in the past, as the February-March starts of the season completely missed the peak of player interest.
A delayed release date may be a perfect scenario for the Call of Duty League if they are planning on a similar kickoff tournament in December as they can take advantage of the bubble of interest that surrounds every Call of Duty release.
How Will Omnimovement Impact CDL Esports?
The brand new Omnimovement system could drastically shift the skill gap in competitive Call of Duty. In recent years, we have seen major shifts in power rankings due to rapid movement changes. Most recently, the shift from Cold War to Vanguard movement completely changed the pacing of the game and forced many players to reluctantly change their playstyles.
Many people believe players like aBeZy, Shotzzy, and Simp would benefit greatly from a switch to a movement system similar to the jetpack era titles. If this new Omnimovement system continues to build upon the fast pace set by Black Ops 6 movement, we could see these aggro-SMG players become even harder to beat.