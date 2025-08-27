Fans Celebrate As Call Of Duty Reverses Course On Plans For Black Ops 7
On August 26, 2025, the official Call of Duty X account shared a major update detailing changes to their plans regarding the new era of the series. In the tweet, they stated that operators, operation skins, and weapons from Black Ops 6 will no longer carry forward into Black Ops 7's core multiplayer and Zombies modes.
However, these items will remain fully accessible in Warzone, and to keep progress intact, Double XP tokens and GobbleGums will still migrate over to the latest entry.
The changes come in light of the recent backlash received for Call of Duty's evolving identity, specifically regarding the over-the-top skins for Black Ops 7 that stray away from its essence. As the community post points out, the team listened to the feedback on making CoD feel grounded and visceral, and retracting the Carry-Forward update is an attempt to regain the series' authenticity.
The announcement was welcomed with overwhelming praise across the board. While some argued that their paid-for cosmetics in Black Ops 6 should be available in the sequel, most of the community commended Call of Duty for taking a step back to its roots. A large portion even thanked Battlefield 6 for igniting the sparks, claiming it as the driving force for rectifying the competition.
Other Major Changes Coming To Call Of Duty On The Road To Black Ops 7
In addition to the Carry-Forward update, another major reveal was Call of Duty's RICOCHET anti-cheat, which now incorporates new detection tools and Secure Boot/TPM 2.0 to prevent cheaters on PC. Some of these new tools will be in effect during Black Ops 7's beta phase, with the complete framework coming with the game's full launch.
To ensure further transparency, we also got a sneak peek at the type of information we can expect to receive in the coming weeks regarding Zombies, Multiplayer, and other aspects of Black Ops 7. The complete details are listed below:
Multiplayer
- Additional info on maps, weapons, and systems
- Refined movement updates
- What the team is doing to ensure the core moment-to-moment gameplay experience takes a leap forward
Related Article: Shroud Thinks Call of Duty Esports Is "Kinda Weird"
Zombies
- More info on launch content and the new Wonder Vehicle
- Details on the new Dark Aether version of the original crew
- A deeper dive into Gameplay Systems, including a new way to reward hardcore players
Other Information
- Progression: for the first time, earn XP and weapon progression in every mode, across Campaign, Multiplayer, or Zombies
- Classic Prestige returns with new Weapon Prestige
- Weekly Challenges System starting in Season 1
- More ways to earn camos and in-game rewards
- Expanded gameplay content
Pros And Creators Applaud Call of Duty's Potential Return To Form And Tone
Beyond the general community's thoughts, several pro players and content creators associated with Call of Duty's casual and competitive scene jumped in to express their gratitude. It seems every major personality is in unison and thanking the developers for recognizing its alleged lost image.
The common theme here is the community attributing this massive step to the recent success of Battlefield 6. After getting a taste of the grittiness and what many call "the return of prime Battlefield", expectations and criticism rose exponentially for Call of Duty. A response almost felt obligatory, according to some players.
Still, there were some questions as to why Black Ops 7 couldn't simply add a skin filter that would automatically homogenize characters during a match. Responses from people opposed to that idea were around the fact that doing so would devalue the skin itself.
Skepticism is still on the table, though. Prominent Call of Duty YouTuber Xclusive Ace called out the developers making these promises leading up to Black Ops 6's launch as well. The main concern is not the promise, but Call of Duty's willingness to stick to its word.
What's Next For Call of Duty And Black Ops 7
Among the various teasers and content drops planned, the Call of Duty: NEXT event is scheduled for September 30, 2025, where we'll get the full Multiplayer Reveal alongside other announcements for Black Ops 7.
Given their dedication to changing the cosmetics' tone and style, we may also see them backtracking or replacing the cartoon-like skins they've already showcased.
Recommended Article: Biggest Reversal in CoD: Esports World Cup Call of Duty Finals Recap
Furthermore, these are the starting dates for upcoming Black Ops 7 previews, which will be available on all platforms through October 8:
- Early Access Beta: Thursday, October 2
- Open Beta: Sunday, October 5
Esports Impact
While the philosophy behind operator and weapon design in Black Ops 7 is being completely revamped, it likely won't have a major influence on Call of Duty's competitive aspect. However, the changes to RICOCHET for improved detection are certainly going to be a welcome decision, especially in ranked mode.
For context, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 underwent a troubling phase during its Ranked Mode launch after players complained about cheaters running rampant. Although the issue subsided over time, it drove a large fraction of the community away from competitive CoD. As we approach the beta in early October, we'll have to see how well the revised anti-cheat performs.