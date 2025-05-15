Olympia, Revolver, and Stitch Set to Return in Call of Duty BO6 Season 4 Leaks
- With an expected release date on May 29th, Season 4 of BO6 looks to be bringing back classic weapons and operators
- Some of the leaked weapons include the Olympia shotgun, Revolver Pistol, and Brass Knuckles melee weapon
- Grim Reaper Scorestreak is expected to make its first appearance in COD since Black Ops 1
Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Season 3 Reloaded brought COD fans a lot of new content to keep the player base engaged during the final months of this title’s lifespan. The patch re-introduced Warzone Ranked, it gave us two new Multiplayer maps along with limited-time content for both Zombies and Multiplayer.
Data miners have been hard at work trying to figure out what new items and features will be in Season 4. As we move closer to the conclusion of Black Ops 6 and turn our heads toward the next COD title, let’s take a look at what we know so far about Season 4.
Expected Season 4 Release Date
Although a date has not been officially confirmed, we expect Season 4 to be released on Thursday, May 29th. This is solely based on when the Season 3 Reloaded Battle Pass is scheduled to end in-game. As we wait for an official date and time announcement from Blizzard, look for potential changes or server updates that could shift this date.
New Weapons Coming to BO6 Season 4
There have already been multiple new weapons leaked in the data files making an appearance in Season 4. Below are some of the weapons contained in data files that we expect to be included in Season 4:
Olympia Shotgun
As one of the most prolific shotguns in Black Ops games, the Olympia shotgun has been seen in data files and confirmed by @HeyImAlaix and @DETONATEDcom on X. In previous appearances, the weapon has been a double-barreled shotgun requiring a quick reload after two shots fired.
Due to it having just two shots per reload cycle, the Olympia has done incredibly high damage at close-quarters range and we expect that to be maintained in Season 4. The shotgun could become useful in Warzone if the two shots are powerful enough to down an enemy with full shield. If this is the case, the Olympia may become one of the most overpowered shotguns in Warzone. The other major downside to Olympia’s performance is its medium range damage, which has been less than ideal in previous titles.
Revolver Pistol
We haven’t yet seen an official name for the weapon, but a revolver pistol has been confirmed in the data files by @DETONATEDcom on X. With a model that closely resembles past revolver pistols like the Python, it is clear that an old school weapon style is one of the themes of this season.
Similarly to the Olympia, revolver pistols have historically done high damage with a smaller clip of approximately six bullets. The main drawbacks of using a revolver pistol have been the heavy recoil as well as the slow reload time, which requires the character to insert each bullet into all 6 chambers. The pistol revealed in the leaked images looks to be of this same style, carrying 6 bullets.
If the revolver pistol can be dual-wielded, expect this to be an extremely overpowered gun in Warzone. At close ranges, there won’t be a gun in the game that will kill quicker than this if the damage profile holds.
Brass Knuckles
Seeing Brass Knuckles return to a Black Ops game instantly hits me with a wave of BO3 nostalgia. They were one of the first unique melee options introduced in the game cycle and were a popular choice for all players in pubs. We don’t expect the Brass Knuckles to impact the Warzone meta, but they will allow for another unique melee option for players to get creative with.
Grim Reaper Scorestreak
As one of the first weapon-based scorestreaks we saw in Call of Duty history, the Grim Reaper is making a return in Season 4. This killstreak was first in Black Ops 1 where it was a versatile launcher that allowed players to take down aerial killstreaks and players. The launcher shoots four rockets before needing to reload which makes it very powerful against enemies.
One of the main cons of using the Grim Reaper was that there was no aerial lock-on ability which made it difficult to shoot down certain airships. If Season 4’s Grim Reaper has lock-on ability, it will become an incredibly powerful scorestreak with all the utility it offers. Expect this scorestreak to be utilized most in objective-based modes.
Stitch Operator Returning to Black Ops Series
Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin was one of the most popular skins in Black Ops Cold War. As the main antagonist of the Cold War and Warzone storyline, he is driven by his hatred of Russell Adler. One of his most iconic features is his missing eye, which was taken by Adler. Expect Stitch to be a main character in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone storyline, as the game cycle is coming to an end in the coming months.
His return could be paired later with an in-game reveal event for the upcoming COD 2025 title. With it rumored to be a Black Ops 2 Sequel, Stitch could play a pivotal role in staging the story for the next Black Ops game.
Esports Meta Impact
None of the weapons leaked for Season 4 will have any impact on the CDL meta as they will all be restricted from competitive play. We could absolutely see the Olympia and Revolver pistol become part of the meta if they have dual-wield capability and maintain solid damage profiles.
Typically, new weapons that are introduced in each season become the Warzone meta because they prefer players to be using the new weapons. As more datafiles continue to be leaked in the coming weeks, expect to see more weapons that could make an even bigger impact on the Warzone and CDL metas.