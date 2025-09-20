Call of Duty Roadmap — A Pivotal Month Ahead For The Iconic FPS Franchise
It's almost November, which means it's almost time for another Call of Duty game to release. This year's release is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The 7th installment in the Black Ops subseries is set to launch on November 15, 2025. The public reception of Black Ops 7 was not overly positive, but it'll likely still sell extremely well, unless maybe Battlefield 6, coming out a month earlier, has anything to say about that.
As Black Ops 6 and the Black Ops 6 year of Warzone slowly comes to an end and the franchise prepares for Black Ops 7 to launch and take the reigns for a year, there are a few key dates and events coming up that fans of the franchise will want to pay attention to.
What Does The Upcoming Call of Duty Roadmap Look Like?
There are 4 days and 5 moments coming up for the Call of Duty franchise that will play a major role in determining the excitement fans have or don't have for Black Ops 7. These days/moments in chronological order are as follows:
- Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer (September 22)
- Black Ops 7 Zombies Reveal Trailer (September 24)
- COD Next (September 30)
- World Series of Warzone Global Final (October 1)
- Black Ops 7 Beta Weekends (October 2-5 & October 5-8)
What Do These Events Mean And Why Are They Important For Black Ops 7?
Each of these moments is extremely crucial for the reception of Black Ops 7. Black Ops 7's reveal was not received well. The reveal trailer has hundreds of thousands of dislikes (and nowhere near as many likes), and the comments are all talking about Battlefield 6 and how they're going to be playing that now instead.
For the first time in over a decade, Call of Duty has real competition. A direct competitor with an iconic IP that used to go toe-to-toe with CoD appears to be back and better than ever. Call of Duty has something it hasn't had to experience since Battlefield 4's peak- pressure.
At the end of the day, Black Ops 7 is going to do fine financially. It's a Call of Duty game, there are people who will buy it every year until the end of time without questioning it. Buying the most recent Call of Duty title is like a reflex more than it is a conscious choice for millions of video game players.
That being said, there won't be a new Battlefield game every 12 months. One payment of $70 and you've got access to what appears to be a great FPS game that will be supported for years to come (with some paid DLC, of course) and won't have a brand new full box price every 12 months.
What has been good enough likely won't be anymore. Call of Duty needs to be better than it has been. If Black Ops 7 doesn't hit the mark, Call of Duty is going to lose some of its arcade shooter market share.
The multiplayer reveal, the zombies reveal, COD Next, and the actual beta tests will be Activision's only chance to convince people that Black Ops 7 is worth giving them lots of money for before Battlefield 6 comes out shortly after the BO7 betas.
What Is The Esports Impact Of These Major Call of Duty Events?
The World Series of Warzone Global Finals is a million dollar tournament to determine the best team of this year's Warzone season. It's going to be a big moment for Warzone fans. As for the other events, Call of Duty is not the biggest esport in the industry, but it has a long and storied competitive history.
The current franchised league for Call of Duty, the Call of Duty League (CDL), will be starting its next season in either December of January. With Black Ops 7 being the new Call of Duty game, that is of course, the game pros will be competing in for next season.
The purpose of the multiplayer reveal and COD Next is to show off actual gameplay and will be our first opportunities to see what a lot of the maps, game modes, and guns play like in the upcoming title. This will let us get a brief preview of what competitive might look like for BO7, what maps are viable for hardpoint, search and destroy and whatever the third mode ends up being (likely control again).