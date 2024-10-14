Call of Duty Responds to LeBron James' Fatherly Request
Activision is either baiting fans or actively discussing the first-ever father-son duo skin line for Call of Duty. Over the weekend, LeBron James tweeted that his son and teammate Bronny James wants to have his own skin in Call of Duty. Shortly after the post, the official Call of Duty account responded.
Fellow Los Angeles Laker D'Angelo Russell joined in with the request, though he has not received a direct reply or quite as positive a response.
Other NBA stars including Kevin Durant have joined the growing roster of celebrity skins in Call of Duty, so it is not a stretch for the game to include the James duo.
Bronny is an avid Call of Duty player, having participated in multiple tournaments and regularly posting about the game on his own socials. In 2020, Bronny James became a member of esports organization FaZe Clan, which got its start as a Call of Duty trickshotting group.
The next edition of Call of Duty, Black Ops 6, is set to release later this month. If we were to see either Bronny or LeBron James enter the game, it would be in an update for the new title.