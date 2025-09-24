Call of Duty Cancels Crossover Skin Collabs Following Vocal Backlash
Call of Duty is one of the most iconic and best-selling video game franchises of all time. It has always made an absurd amount of money every year. In recent years, though, Activision has looked to step up its revenue game in the post-Fortnite world of art in gaming being dead.
Call of Duty has had many crossovers with other IPs and celebrities in recent years. This has led to characters who have nothing to do with Call of Duty and who don't visually fit into the game in any capacity whatsoever being added, often with a $ 20 price tag, to make a few bucks — and make a few bucks they most definitely have.
Big gaming companies like Activision were never going to see a game like Fortnite rake in billions of dollars with a heavy emphasis on collaborations with huge pop culture brands, and not want a slice of that pie themselves. It was almost inevitable that Call of Duty would follow suit. The real question was whether fans would ever fight back. It appears fans are starting to do just that now.
Did Call of Duty Actually Cancel Crossover Skin Collabs In Black Ops 7?
Yes, they did. It was revealed in exclusive interviews with CharlieINTEL on X (formerly Twitter) that Treyarch had some collaborations lined up with other companies, but has decided to turn them down instead of going through with them.
This is a fairly major decision for the franchise. They are actively turning down millions of dollars in basically guaranteed revenue for the sake of making many fans happier. That's not something typical of any gaming franchise, let alone Call of Duty.
Why Did Call of Duty Cancel Black Ops 7 Crossover Skin Collabs?
In an interview with CharlieINTEL, Treyarch's Senior Director of Production, Yale Miller, explained the reasoning behind doing so and what the team is looking to accomplish with cosmetics in Black Ops 7.
Miller explained that they are not trying to make Call of Duty skins feel "grounded" or realistic. They are simply trying to make skins that "feel like Black Ops." He gave the Nuketown Block Party event's mannequin skins as an example of skins that are not grounded, nowhere near realistic, but still feel like they belong in the game.
Treyarch recently announced that they would be redesigning the $100 V.A.U.L.T. Edition skins as well to make them feel more in line with this change in direction. So far, changes to T.E.D.D. have been revealed. The iconic bus driver from the Transit zombies map was changed to look more zombie-ish and less iRobot-ey.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on last-gen consoles. For a franchise to care enough about itself and its fans to want to bring a title to PS4 and Xbox One in 2025, but not have respected itself enough to preserve its own original art direction, has been odd.
These changes have been met with almost universal positivity; however, it is worth mentioning that Miller said they are not ruling out collaborations entirely.
Battlefield 6 Looms Large Over The Call of Duty Esports World
Battlefield is back. Maybe. Battlefield 6 has done a phenomenal job at generating hype and excitement. EA and Dice have said all the right things, shown all the right things, and the beta tests back in August were hugely successful and positively received.
One of the big things EA has said is that Battlefield 6 will not have any over-the-top cosmetics and will preserve its art aesthetic. Now, just like with Call of Duty, it remains to be seen how long EA will actually be able to resist all that free money; however, they did say it. It was this statement that sparked the online debate, which eventually led to Call of Duty making a drastic shift in direction.
For the first time in over a decade, Call of Duty has real competition and that real competition appears to already be influencing major Call of Duty decisions. Could there be genuine fear in the Call of Duty camp?
