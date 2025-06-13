Call of Duty League Champs 2025 Full Event Schedule
The Call of Duty League (CDL) Champs is the pinnacle of the season, featuring the top eight teams from the 12-team league competing on the biggest stage in front of the largest crowd.
This year’s competition has been dominated mainly by two powerhouses: Atlanta FaZe, winners of Majors 1 and 2, and the Los Angeles Thieves, who are riding high after back-to-back victories at Majors 3 and 4.
While FaZe and the Thieves are clear favorites to take home a ring, the electric atmosphere of Champs means anything can happen. Under the right conditions, any team could rise to the occasion.
All eight teams at Champs will start in the upper bracket, giving them a second chance in the lower bracket if they stumble early. Matchups are determined by seeding based on both tournament performances and regular-season records.
Here’s everything we know about CDL Champs seeding, schedule, and bracket.
Full CDL Champs 2025 Schedule
Like most CDL events in 2025, this year’s Champs will span three days, kicking off on Friday, June 26, and concluding with Championship Sunday, June 29. The venue selected by Toronto Ultra is the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Ontario, Canada. The space is typically home to basketball and, naturally, hockey events but will become the center stage for the highest level of Call of Duty.
Champs will kick off with all eight teams competing in the first round of the upper bracket. Here are the opening matchups for Day 1:
- Vancouver Surge (4) vs Miami Heretics (5) - 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET
- Los Angeles Thieves (1) vs Boston Breach (8) - 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET
- Toronto Ultra (3) vs Carolina Royal Ravens (6) - 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET
- Atlanta FaZe (2) vs OpTic Texas (7) - 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET
As previously mentioned, team seeding was determined by overall performance throughout the season. Regular season match wins, strong showings at the two Minor events, and placements at all four Majors all contribute to a team’s CDL Points (CP) total.
Here is the point distribution for each of the eight teams at Champs:
- Los Angeles Thieves – 540 CP
- Atlanta FaZe – 505 CP
- Toronto Ultra – 370 CP
- Vancouver Surge – 330 CP
- Miami Heretics – 295 CP
- Carolina Royal Ravens – 220 CP
- OpTic Texas – 220 CP (tiebreaker awarded based on map win percentage)
- Boston Breach – 200 CP
CDL Champs Bracket and Series Explainer
All matches outside of the Winners’ Grand Final will be in the best-of-five (first to three maps) format, as has been the case throughout the regular season. Whichever team makes it to the Grand Finals from the Winner’s Bracket will have the advantage when it comes to map selection against their opponent.
The Grand Finals will use a best-of-nine format, which differs from the best-of-seven format used during the four Majors, providing teams with additional opportunities to showcase their skills in the final maps of Black Ops 6.
There are seven players attending Champs this year who are looking for their second ring and three who are trying to chase the elusive third ring. The other 22 players, scattered across the eight teams, are looking to hoist their first-ever Champs trophy.
And it’s not just the players who are looking for rings; out of the eight organizations in attendance, five of them have never won a championship in the history of the CDL.
Second Ring:
- Cellium (Atlanta FaZe)
- Drazah (Atlanta FaZe)
- Slasher (Carolina Royal Ravens)
- Envoy (Los Angeles Thieves)
- Hydra (Los Angeles Thieves)
- Dashy (OpTic Texas)
- Huke (OpTic Texas)
Third Ring:
- Simp (Atlanta FaZe)
- aBeZy (Atlanta FaZe)
- Shotzzy (OpTic Texas)
Ringless Orgs:
- Boston Breach
- Carolina Royal Ravens
- Miami Heretics
- Toronto Ultra
- Vancouver Surge